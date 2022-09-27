Read full article on original website
The Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, Celebrating the Big 50!Deborah Archuleta-MorenoAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Are Conducting a Search for a Suspect with a Gun at Coronado MallDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
An APD Officer Has Shot a Rock-Throwing Man in Northeast AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
BCSO Deputies Fatally Shot a Man in Southwest AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Nate Bargatzo Is Bringing His Relatable Comedy in Albuquerque, New MexicoDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13
Drier Conditions Expected Today, Isolated Northern Mountain Storms
High pressure continues working to draw in dry air across a majority of New Mexico as it hovers over the eastern half of the state. This is going to keep things significantly drier across a majority of the state, especially to the south and east. Temperatures will also warm a few degrees above average again this afternoon to the north.
Scattered mountain storms, dry across rest of state
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High pressure continues to nudge west into New Mexico today, bringing drier air, warmer temperatures, and quieter conditions across the south and east. Temperatures across the northeast may even be 5-7 degrees above normal for this time of year. Plenty of sunshine is expected to the south and east. The plume of […]
KRQE News 13
Mountain storms and a cool down Monday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers and thunderstorms are moving southwest through Dona Ana County Monday morning. The rest of the state is dry and mostly clear, with chilly temperatures up north. High temperatures will be around two to ten degrees cooler than Sunday in some of central western and southern New Mexico today, thanks to the cold front that started moving in Sunday morning. The southeast plains will see the most noticeable cooldown.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How Hurricane Ian is Impacting the Weather in North Texas
Hurricane Ian is causing devastating impacts to parts of Florida. While the southeast is feeling the brunt of the storm, the hurricane is influencing the weather in North Texas. The winds/ flow in the atmosphere around Hurricane Ian will result in a cold front sliding into North Texas Thursday. This...
KRQE News 13
Increase in Shower and Thunderstorm Activity Along and West of the Central Mountain Chain
After a very dry weekend, upper level monsoon moisture has been able infiltrate New Mexico into this work week. A majority of the moisture will remain in the southwestern part of the state, and in higher elevations. Moisture content will most likely be too low to see any measurable rain in lower elevations, valleys, and the northwest plains.
oilcity.news
Snow expected in Wyoming; rain possible in Casper on Thursday, likely by Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Rain and snow showers are expected in areas of Wyoming starting on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Showers are possible in western and central Wyoming on Thursday, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. The Wind River Range has a 70% chance of rain during the day Thursday and a 60% chance of rain and snow on Thursday night, according to the NWS in Riverton.
18-plus inches of snow forecast to hit Colorado peak this weekend
More snow is on the way to Colorado and days after a Tuesday round of wintery weather on the state's highest peaks, a bigger storm is expected to hit. According to forecasts from Mountain-Forecast.com, some peaks around the state will get a couple inches of snow on Tuesday night, including Pikes Peak. A little bit of precipitation is also expected on Wednesday night in the San Juans, like to appear as snow at high points of elevation.
Mountain storms for central and northern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is clear and cool across the state. We will be warm by the afternoon with highs in the 70s and 80s. Isolated storms will develop in the central, western and northern mountains this afternoon. Most rain will stay over the high terrain, and dissipate as storms move off of the […]
Hurricane Ian churns up problems along the Texas Coastal Bend
While Hurricane Ian is pinwheeling toward the Florida Gulf Coast, things are starting to churn up along the Texas coast, too. Meteorologists are expecting Coastal Bend beaches will see larger and longer period waves start to move in through Friday.
KOAT 7
Heavy rain causes rescue situation with heavy flows through arroyos
Rainstorms slammed Albuquerque on Tuesday, causing heavy water flows in arroyos and throughout the streets. We spoke with Albuquerque Police officials as they were responding to what was reported as water rescue. "It can be a matter of minutes before it reaches this point," said Sergeant Chris Schroeder from Albuquerque...
Flood Watch in effect for parts of Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The rain from Sunday was merely an appetizer as heavier, more frequent showers are expected Monday through Wednesday morning. An Areal Flood Watch has been issued for Erie and Chautauqua counties and is in effect until 5 a.m. Wednesday. Many rounds of heavy rainfall could lead to rain accumulations of 2 to 4 inches within a two day stretch, leading to the chance for area flooding. This could mean flooding of areas with poor drainage, low lying areas near creeks and streams and underpasses. If you live in a flood prone area, this would be a good time to take preparations.
KRQE News 13
Could Hurricane Ian become a Category 5 storm?
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Ian moved onshore in Florida Wednesday afternoon, taking aim at the state’s southwestern coast as a powerful Category 4 storm, just shy of Category 5 strength. The most recent advisory from the National Hurricane Center shows the storm has maximum sustained winds of...
KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless concerns, Alarming CYFD report, Mountain storms, Roads needing repair, Glamping experience
Wednesday’s Top Stories Socorro family files lawsuit after son dies doing TikTok challenge Suspect in deadly Lotaburger shooting charged in four armed robberies Former Volcano Vista star Natalia Chavez inks NIL deal with national brand Fact Check: Mark Ronchetti’s ad on fentanyl and released prisoners KRQE En Español: Martes 27 de Septiembre 2022 Multiple Clovis […]
Summit Daily News
Could major upcoming rain storm in Colorado mountains impact leaf-peeping season?
With aspen trees just starting to turn in northern Colorado, this week’s major rain event in the mountains could threaten the quality of leaf-peeping this fall. Early autumn storms can impact fall colors, especially if they are associated with high winds that can blow the leaves off trees. Forecasters predicted 1-2 inches of rain with flash flood potential Tuesday through Thursday. Then comes wind as the low-pressure trough, which has tropical origins, moves out.
BLM to thin brush in central and western New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bureau of Land Management will be treating thousands of acres of brush in Central and Western New Mexico next week. The thinning treatments will take place on 7,000 acres of native Sagebrush and Juniper trees in McKinely, Cibola, and Socorro counties. It’s all happening on October 5. A low-flying aircraft will drop […]
KRQE News 13
LFC report shows New Mexico road improvements falling behind
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Legislative Finance Committee found the state’s gone backwards despite its push to improve state highways. The Department of Transportation’s Pavement Condition Rating found almost 24 percent of New Mexico highways are in poor shape, highlighting the deterioration of state roads from 2016 through 2020.
Major Closures Coming for Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnel
Traveling across Colorado's continental divide, the Rocky Mountains that divide the entire country and separate the state's Western Slope and the Front Range regions, is not always the easiest trip. Growing up in Eagle, Colorado, making the trip over the mountains was a fairly regular thing for my family and...
Arizona Weather: Tropical storm Madeline may trigger flash floods
The impending danger of the tropical storm Madeline has already increased moisture in Arizona, and may trigger serious flash floods in the coming days. As it approaches from the western coast of Mexico, it is anticipated that Madeline will clash with the remnants of Tropical Storm Lester - bringing an influx of precipitation to the state.
KVIA
The annual Southern New Mexico State Fair is here
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - For the week ahead, the Southern New Mexico State Fair is coming back to town to treat locals to tasty fair foods, carnival rides and games, and of course, a rodeo! This year's fair will last Wednesday through Sunday, October 2. Each day, the fair will be open from 9 am to 10 pm, while the carnival portion will be open at 6 pm Wednesday-Friday, and at 1 pm on Saturday and Sunday.
KOAT 7
Expect to pay more at Balloon Fiesta due to inflation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Ahead of the 50th anniversary of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, organizers and vendors said families should expect to pay more. From the spectacular views to the mouth-watering food, Balloon Fiesta is part of New Mexican culture. But making memories with your family will be more...
