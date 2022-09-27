Read full article on original website
MBTA Hopes to Lift Remaining Orange Line Slow Zones In Coming Days
The slow zones on the MBTA's Orange Line should soon be a thing of the past, the agency said Wednesday. During the recent 30-day shutdown, one of the MBTA's goals was to get rid of six slow zones on the track - at Jackson Square and Stony Brook, State and Downtown Crossing, Tufts Medical Center and Back Bay, Community College and North Station, and two zones between Assembly and Wellington along Dana Bridge.
Partial Human Remains Wash Ashore Near Popular Cape Cod Resort
Police are investigating after partial human remains washed ashore near a popular Cape Cod resort over the weekend. Around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, a person walking along the shore near the Ocean Edge Resort in Brewster, Massachusetts, discovered the partial remains of a human body, the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office said Wednesday. Brewster police and state police detectives responded to the scene.
Lynn Business Owner Says Deteriorated MBTA Bridge is Hurting His Businesses
A Lynn, Massachusetts, business owner is going head to head with the MBTA and their fight has ended up in court. Cisco Meneses, the owner of roughly 20 storefronts on Mount Vernon Street, claims the deteriorating Mount Vernon Street Bridge is the reason why he can’t open any of his businesses. The businesses are located directly under the bridge for the commuter rail in Lynn.
VIDEO: Shoebert the Seal Released Back Into the Ocean After Visit to Beverly
The beloved grey seal who made a visit to Beverly, Massachusetts, has been returned to the ocean, Mystic Aquarium confirmed Wednesday. He was known as "Shoebert," named for Shoe Pond where he was first spotted swimming in Beverly earlier this month Despite being a little out of place, he seemed healthy.
Mass. National Guard Soldier Allegedly Pursued, Harassed Bus He Thought Was Full of Migrants
A Massachusetts National Guard soldier is accused of aggressively pursuing and harassing a tour bus full of senior citizens because he thought they were migrants sent from Florida. Christopher Hoffman, 51, is accused of following a tour bus arriving to Cape Cod for more than 10 miles on Route 28....
Wu Seeks to Overhaul Boston's Zoning Board of Appeal
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu nominated a new slate of members to the city’s Zoning Board of Appeal on Monday. The plan is part of a bid to remake a key overseer of real estate development that's still dominated by appointees of her predecessor, current U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh.
Chelsea Waterfront Site to Be Auctioned Following Foreclosure
A 17.7-acre waterfront site in Chelsea is set to be auctioned off next month after a bank foreclosed on the property, which was approved three years ago for a 590-unit residential project. The previous owner, an affiliate of the Yihe Group of Hong Kong, won permitting from the city in...
Truck Strikes Pedestrian on Bike in Charlestown
A bicyclist was hospitalized Wednesday night after being hit by a truck in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood, police siad. The Boston Police Department was called to the scene around 7:15 p.m. and found a truck had struck a pedestrian. The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.
Suspicious Item at Gas Station in Stoneham Prompts Police Response
There was a considerable police presence Tuesday morning at a gas station in Stoneham, Massachusetts, after a suspicious item was found, according to authorities. The parking lot of the Mobil gas station by the corner of Route 28 and South Street was blocked off Tuesday morning, as Stoneham police, Stoneham fire and Massachusetts State Police all investigated. Law enforcement used a bomb-detecting robot during their response to the situation.
Van Crashes Into Gas Truck in Hyde Park, Causing Spill
A van crashed into a gasoline tanker truck early Monday morning in Boston, causing gallons of gas to spill out onto the street, fire officials said. The van hit the truck around 3:30 a.m. Monday on the 1100 block of Hyde Park Avenue, according to a tweet from the Boston Fire Department. The crash caused 50-60 gallons of gas to leak onto the street, the department noted.
Authorities ID Man, Woman Found Dead on Red Line Tracks in Quincy
Authorities have identified the man and a woman found dead on Red Line tracks in Quincy, Massachusetts, on Monday. The Norfolk District Attorney's Office said the two people found dead from apparent contact with the electrified third rail were Klyer Granada, 20, of South Boston, and Tanairy Rodriguez, 20, of Lowell. They said family members have been notified.
School Bus, Dump Truck Crash on Cape Cod, Sending Drivers to Hospital
A school bus driver was seriously injured when the vehicle crashed with a small dump truck on Cape Cod Monday morning, police said. No students were on board the bus in the crash on River Road in Barnstable, local police said. Its driver is expected to survive, and the driver of the dump truck had minor injuries.
NBC10 Boston Responds and the Broken Elevator
Hauling boxes and storage bins up and down three flights of stairs is back-breaking work. It pushed a Woburn man to contact our NBC10 Boston Responds team for help. Kevin Sanchez rents out a storage space at CubeSmart Self Storage near his apartment in Woburn. "What I really have in...
New England Has 3 of the Best Apple Orchards in the Country, New Ranking Says
With that cool fall breeze becoming more common these days, you may find yourself breaking out the flannel shirts and enjoying a "PSL" (short for pumpkin spice latte) more and more. And as September comes to a close, it may also be time to head out to the orchard and...
Pole Falls on Boston's Moakley Bridge, Injuring Woman
A woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday after being hit by a falling light pole in Boston. Police responded around 3 p.m. to Moakley Bridge and found the woman suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Boston EMS transported the woman by ambulance to an area hospital. The bridge was partially closed...
Bertucci's in Woburn Has Closed
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like another location of a local chain of Italian restaurants has closed, and this is its second outlet north of Boston to shutter over the past few months. According to multiple sources, Bertucci's in Woburn is no longer in business,...
Woman Killed Newton Man After He Discovered She Had Been Forging Checks, DA Says
A woman has been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of a 65-year-old man from Newton, Massachusetts, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced Wednesday. Ryan said 43-year-old Xiu Fang Ke was arrested Wednesday for killing Leonard Garber in his home on Mt. Vernon Terrace. She was arraigned on Wednesday afternoon in Newton District Court.
New Englanders in Florida Brace for Hurricane Ian: ‘It Is Kind of Surreal'
With Hurricane Ian now battering Florida, the Hungler Family from Lowell, Massachusetts, is hunkering down at Walt Disney World in Orlando. "I am a little nervous, but I am also excited," Avery Hungler said. The Hunglers are in Orlando to celebrate Avery's upcoming 8th birthday. On Wednesday, they spent the...
