The slow zones on the MBTA's Orange Line should soon be a thing of the past, the agency said Wednesday. During the recent 30-day shutdown, one of the MBTA's goals was to get rid of six slow zones on the track - at Jackson Square and Stony Brook, State and Downtown Crossing, Tufts Medical Center and Back Bay, Community College and North Station, and two zones between Assembly and Wellington along Dana Bridge.

STONY BROOK, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO