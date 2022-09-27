ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Yardbarker

Vikings Win Over Lions 28-24

The Minnesota Vikings win against the Detroit Lions 28-24 on Sunday afternoon was a thrilling game filled with many ups and downs for both teams. Let’s take a deeper dive into this game and what lies ahead for both teams. This was a very important bounce back win for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Sign New TE

The Minnesota Vikings made their roster move in a couple of weeks on Tuesday, adding veteran tight end Jacob Hollister to the practice squad. Cornerback Parry Nickerson was released to make room for Hollister. To date, Hollister has played with these teams:. New England Patriots (2017–2018) Seattle Seahawks (2019–2020)...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Bears May Add 9th Former Viking to Roster

The Chicago Bears infatuation with former Minnesota Vikings players could continue, as ex-Vikings linebacker Blake Lynch tried out for Matt Eberflus’ team on Tuesday. Lynch spent two seasons with the Vikings in 2020 and 2021. Doug Kyed from Pro Football Focus reported the audition just days after the Bears...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Vikings' Dalvin Cook (shoulder) DNP on Wednesday

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (shoulder) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 4's game against the New Orleans Saints in London. Cook dislocated his shoulder in Week 3's win over the Detroit Lions and was absent from practice to open Week 4 on Wednesday. He is considered day-to-day and Minnesota plans to get him some work in at least walk-thrus before deciding on his status. Alexander Mattison would step into the lead role in the Vikings backfield if Cook is ruled out.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Detroit Lions' Week 4 Wednesday Injury Report

The Detroit Lions stepped foot out on the practice field for the first time this week to begin their preparations for the Seattle Seahawks. After a tough loss to the Minnesota Vikings, several starters were not available to practice at the team's facility on Wednesday. It was observed that nearly...
DETROIT, MI
VikingsTerritory

Xavier Rhodes Latches onto AFC Contender

Xavier Rhodes elected to join former Minnesota Vikings players Zach Davidson (TE), Stefon Diggs (WR), and Case Keenum (QB) with the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday. Rhodes last played for the Vikings in 2019. In Minnesota, Rhodes was a standout shutdown corner for a handful of seasons, becoming a Viking in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Vikings-Saints, pick

The Minnesota Vikings head to England to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Minnesota and New Orleans are coming off differing Week 3 outcomes. The Vikings improved to 2-1 with a 28-24 defeat of the Detroit Lions. New Orleans fell to 1-2 after losing to the Carolina Panthers, 22-14.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

2022 Vikings Betting Odds Tracker: Week 4

Each week, VikingsTerritory monitors, documents, and stores the 2022 Minnesota Vikings odds in this single spot. MVP, Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Rookie(s) of the Year, Super Bowl, Division, and weekly game odds are tracked. The Vikings (2-1) play the New Orleans Saints (1-2)...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell reveals Dalvin Cook plan ahead of battle with Saints in London

Dalvin Cook was forced to exit the Minnesota Vikings’ Week 3 win over the Detroit Lions due to injury. Apparently, the three-time Pro Bowl running back ended up dislocating his shoulder and was unable to return to the game. Right now, with the Vikings set to fly to London to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 4, it appears that Cook is in a race to get ready for their overseas match.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Injuries Dominate Midweek Saints-Vikings Chatter

While on-the-field history takes the cake in the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints 13-year-long rivalry, off-the-field injuries have taken center stage with the showdown in London four days away. The Vikings are a road team this weekend across the pond as the franchise puts its winning record (2-1) on...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Explained: What's on Tap for Week 4 with Saints

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 130 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode features Josh Frey, who examines the state of the Vikings after the win over the Detroit Lions. Particularly, the Week 3 victory is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions release depth chart for matchup vs. Seahawks

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to get back on track when they host the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field. As we speak, the Lions are currently a 4.5-point favorite over the Seahawks after it was announced that RB D’Andre Swift could miss the game and S Tracy Walker is out for the season after injuring his Achilles.
DETROIT, MI
