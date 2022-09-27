Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Woman killed after shooting in Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was killed in a shooting near 27th Avenue and Missouri late Tuesday night. Officers responded to a shooting call at around 11 p.m. on Sept. 27 and found a woman who had a gunshot wound. The woman, identified as 42-year-old Teana...
KTAR.com
Suspect in fatal shooting in Apache Junction turns himself over to police
PHOENIX — A young man suspected of fatally shooting his brother in Apache Junction has turned himself over to authorities. The Apache Junction Police Department said Adam Williams, 19, turned himself over to the Phoenix Police Department on Tuesday night. He is accused of killing his half-brother Andrew Williams,...
KTAR.com
Grand Canyon University student injured after being hit by stray bullet
PHOENIX — Grand Canyon University announced that one student was hit by a stray bullet after multiple gunshots were heard near campus. The incident occurred near 36th and Vermont avenues on Wednesday evening when two stray bullets entered the campus. One student was struck near The Rivers residence halls...
KTAR.com
Police seek suspect in stabbing death of 33-year-old man in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Police are seeking information leading to the arrest of a suspect in the stabbing death of a 33-year-old man in Phoenix late Monday, authorities said. Officers responded to a report of an injured person near 27th and Montebello avenues around 9 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
AZFamily
Man shot and killed after throwing rocks at Phoenix police had mental illness, family says
Man shot and killed after throwing rocks at Phoenix police had mental illness, family says
AZFamily
Motorcyclist killed after running red lights, slamming into SUV in Peoria, police say
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A motorcyclist is dead after police say they ran a red light and slammed into an SUV early Tuesday morning. Peoria police say that the motorcycle driver had run through several red lights while driving westbound on Olive Avenue. At some point, he crashed into an SUV near the Loop 101 on-ramp and died from the impact. Investigators say the driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Video from the scene just after midnight showed debris scattered through the middle of the intersection.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix man on meth accused in PetSmart arson, police say
PHOENIX - A Phoenix man was arrested in a bizarre arson case at a PetSmart on Monday. Investigators say Richard Gutierrez Jr. went into a Petsmart location near 31st Avenue and Peoria and used a lighter to set two large bags of dog food on fire. Store employees reportedly smelled...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix man stabbed to death and investigators believe several witnesses know what happened
PHOENIX - A 33-year-old Phoenix man was reportedly killed in a stabbing on Sept. 26, and police believe several witnesses have information about what led up to the homicide. At around 9 p.m. near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, officers responded to reports of a person who was hurt. That's where they found Bruce Daniels with stab wounds.
ABC 15 News
PD: Man stabbed to death Monday near 27th Ave and Bethany Home Rd
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a homicide near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. At about 9 p.m. Monday, police were called to the area for reports of an injured person. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from stab wounds. He died from his injuries at...
AZFamily
DPS investigates deadly I-10 crash near Loop 101 in the West Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is dead after an early morning crash on Interstate 10 in the West Valley late Monday night. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a driver crashed into another vehicle just before 11 p.m. near the Loop 101 interchange. Investigators say the car that was rear-ended had a flat tire before the crash before it blew out. One person died in the crash, but it’s unclear which vehicle they were in.
Man run over by train in Phoenix Monday dies from injuries
Police say a man has died from his injuries after he was run over by a train Monday.
'We will get justice': Family plans to file lawsuit against Phoenix police after deadly shooting
PHOENIX — A family said they want justice after their loved one was shot and killed by Phoenix police officers. “We just spoke to him a couple of days ago, and now he is gone,” said Ikran Aden. She is the niece of 34-year-old Ali Osman. Police said it was Saturday evening in Central Phoenix when officers driving near 19th Avenue and Tuckey Lane when their cruiser was hit by rocks.
Man wanted in connection to deadly Apache Junction shooting taken into custody
A man who allegedly shot and killed his half-brother was wanted by the Apache Junction Police Department. He was taken into custody.
AZFamily
People questioning use of deadly force after man shot and killed by Phoenix PD
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Police Department says officers shot and killed a man Saturday night after he threw rocks at them. Police say officers were crossing 19th Avenue and Tuckey Lane when they heard something hitting their car. Officers pulled over, got out of the car, and told the man to stop throwing the rocks. He refused to stop and that is when the shooting happened. Police say 34-year-old Ali Osman was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
fox10phoenix.com
Family member IDs woman found dead in Tempe bedroom fire
Firefighters say a woman and a dog were found dead on Sept. 28 after a fire broke out in the bedroom of a home near University and McClintock Drives. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
Valley woman asked a motorist to call 911. She then got fatally hit by a car
PHOENIX — A Valley woman has died after a car she had flagged down for help was pushed into her by another vehicle. Although no arrests have been made, investigations are still ongoing. According to a police report, 41-year-old Candice Russell had waved down a car near 9th Avenue...
KTAR.com
Apache Junction police seek help finding homicide suspect
PHOENIX — The Apache Junction Police Department is seeking information on a suspect after a homicide occurred on Monday, authorities said. Police were called to area near San Marcos Drive and Broadway Avenue around 6 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Authorities identified 19-year-old Adam Williams as the suspect...
KTAR.com
Missing hiker found dead at Spur Cross Ranch in Cave Creek
PHOENIX – A Valley woman who went missing over the weekend was found dead in the Spur Cross Ranch Conservation Area on Wednesday morning, authorities said. A volunteer searcher found the body of Kathleen Patterson, 60, off trail in the popular Cave Creek hiking destination around 8 a.m., the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.
AZFamily
DPS identifies Phoenix man who died in a single-vehicle crash on I-17
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Investigators have identified the man who died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday that left two others hospitalized. DPS officials say Major Raines, 55, died at the scene after the SUV he was riding in rolled off the eastbound I-10 to the southbound I-17 ramp Saturday morning. Another passenger, a 49-year-old man is currently in the hospital in critical condition.
AZFamily
Woman and 6-year-old boy found dead at a home in San Tan Valley
