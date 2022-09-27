Read full article on original website
wfft.com
New Lutheran Health Network facility set to open in Northwest Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Lutheran Health Network will open its newest healthcare facility Monday to serve the community in and around northwest Allen County. The more than 22,000-square-foot facility is located at 12404 Lima Crossing Drive. It includes family medicine offices offering same-or next-day appointments, online scheduling and telehealth...
wfft.com
High School Volleyball: Carroll sweeps Homestead, moves to 26-1
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Carroll Chargers move to 26-1 after taking down the Homestead Spartans in three sets (25-22, 25-17, 25-18).
WANE-TV
Gun found at Fort Wayne school playground
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A gun brought to school by a student was found on the playground of Haley Elementary School Wednesday. According to a letter to families, first grade students found a gun on the playground during recess. The students did not touch the gun, the letter said.
wfft.com
4Ever partnering with FWPD to replace Safety Village roofing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The largest Safety Village in the country is getting an upgrade. When 4Ever Metal Roofing employees toured the Fort Wayne Safety Village, they noticed the roofs were in need of repair. Marketing Director Lexey Denning said that's when they decided to replace the roofs. "We...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne announces trick-or-treat hours
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Trick-or-treat!. The Fort Wayne Police Department announced in a Facebook post Thursday that trick-or-treating in the city would be held on Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Halloween falls on a Monday this year. Here are some Halloween safety tips from Indiana State Police:
WANE-TV
Skittles for squad cars: What the Allen County Jail commissary fund is used for
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The commissary items range from 40 cents for a toothbrush to $7 for an item of women’s underwear. Candy bars like Hershey’s, Snickers, Reese’s peanut butter cups or Skittles cost $1.25. The list isn’t long but obviously popular with Allen County...
WOWO News
FWCS Names Stockman As New Director of Communication and Marketing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): On Monday Night, the FWCS Board approved a new Director of Communication and Marketing in the likes of Krista Stockman. Stockman has served as the Public Information Officer for Fort Wayne Community Schools for 15 years and joined FWCS after a decade-long career in journalism working in Western New York, the Chicago suburbs and The Fort Wayne Journal Gazette. As Director of Communication and Marketing, she replaces Jennifer Atienzo-Fisher, who is now teaching at Amp Lab.
Man explains McDonald’s billboard on roof of his Taylor Street home
A home in the 2700 block has a big McDonald's billboard
wfft.com
Higher electric bills expected in Northeast Indiana this winter
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The weather is getting colder and this year, the cost to heat your home is expected to go up around 17 percent from last year. For those who heat their home with electric, The National Energy Assistance Directors Association anticipates a roughly seven percent increase.
wfft.com
Free vaccine clinic at Dekalb County Free Fall Fair
AUBURN, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Dekalb County Health Department and the Indiana Department of Health are partnering to offer free vaccines. The free clinic will be open at the Dekalb County Free Fall Fair. Dekalb County Health Officer Mark Souder said the fair traffic should bring more people in and...
WANE-TV
Hurricane scams and economic impact, Ian’s Fort Wayne effect
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hurricane Ian has continued to work its way up the east coast, and while it won’t reach Indiana, its long reach may affect those in northeastern Indiana in other ways. First, the Better Business Bureau in Fort Wayne recommends looking out for potential...
963xke.com
Black Pine to open doors for general admission
ALBION, Ind. (ADAMS) – Black Pine Animal Sanctuary in Albion will open its doors to the public. The animal sanctuary announced general admission days throughout October. Saturdays October 1, 8, 15 & 29 and Sundays October 2, 9,16, 23 & 30 during the month of October. Representatives say that...
wfft.com
Funeral information for Donald Kidd released
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Police department has released the viewing, funeral, and procession information for Donald Kidd. Viewing hours will be Thursday at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 7710 East State Boulevard, from noon to 3 p.m. and from 5 to 8 p.m. The funeral will be...
wfft.com
Hessen Cassel lane restrictions Wednesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department is advising people there will be lane restrictions on Hessen Cassel Road Wednesday due to bridge maintenance. The restricted lanes will be between Southwin Drive and Crestmont Drive. Weather permitting, the work is anticipated to be finished Wednesday.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Ballet and Red Cross join forces for Dracula Blood Drive
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Ballet is partnering with the American Red Cross for a Dracula Blood Drive that will take place on Saturday. The Drive will be at the American Red Cross Center at 1212 East California Road from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. All people who are healthy and eligible to donate are asked to come.
WANE-TV
Stretch of Main Street downtown named for late Fort Wayne firefighter Eric Balliet
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A section of Main Street in downtown Fort Wayne has been named after a late Fort Wayne firefighter. Family, friends, firefighters, police officers and local officials gathered Tuesday to dedicate the Battalion Chief Eric J. Balliet Memorial Parkway. Balliet died during a training exercise...
wboi.org
Two area teachers among three finalists for 2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year
Two Northeast Indiana teachers have been named finalists for Indiana’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. Jason Beer, from Homestead High School, and Tara Cocanower, from Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District, are two of three finalists for the award. Beer is an english teacher at Homestead, who was named Southwest Allen...
wfft.com
High School Volleyball: Carroll edges Blackhawk in battle of local powers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Carroll volleyball team edged Blackhawk Christian 3-2 (25-11, 20-25, 25-15, 25-27, 15-10) in a battle of two of the area's top squads on Tuesday night. Ellie Frey led the Chargers with 20 kills, while Bailey Sinish pitched in with 14. Addi Shippy and Aliyah...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne coalition educates public about National Disability Employment Awareness Month
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- “When it comes to disabilities employment, intentional is the word.”. That’s Kevin Morse’s main message for National Disability Employment Awareness Month this October. “Make it an intentional act to find qualified candidates who have disabilities, make it intentional to interview them with...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Former Fort Wayne residents eye-to-eye with Hurricane Ian
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Hurricane Ian is the strongest hurricane to make landfall on Florida’s west coast since Hurricane Charley in 2004, which brought 130 mile per hour winds to the area. Ian made landfall Wednesday between Cape Coral and Port Charlotte, packing 155 mile per hour winds...
