Huntertown, IN

wfft.com

New Lutheran Health Network facility set to open in Northwest Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Lutheran Health Network will open its newest healthcare facility Monday to serve the community in and around northwest Allen County. The more than 22,000-square-foot facility is located at 12404 Lima Crossing Drive. It includes family medicine offices offering same-or next-day appointments, online scheduling and telehealth...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Gun found at Fort Wayne school playground

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A gun brought to school by a student was found on the playground of Haley Elementary School Wednesday. According to a letter to families, first grade students found a gun on the playground during recess. The students did not touch the gun, the letter said.
wfft.com

4Ever partnering with FWPD to replace Safety Village roofing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The largest Safety Village in the country is getting an upgrade. When 4Ever Metal Roofing employees toured the Fort Wayne Safety Village, they noticed the roofs were in need of repair. Marketing Director Lexey Denning said that's when they decided to replace the roofs. "We...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Huntertown, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne announces trick-or-treat hours

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Trick-or-treat!. The Fort Wayne Police Department announced in a Facebook post Thursday that trick-or-treating in the city would be held on Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Halloween falls on a Monday this year. Here are some Halloween safety tips from Indiana State Police:
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

FWCS Names Stockman As New Director of Communication and Marketing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): On Monday Night, the FWCS Board approved a new Director of Communication and Marketing in the likes of Krista Stockman. Stockman has served as the Public Information Officer for Fort Wayne Community Schools for 15 years and joined FWCS after a decade-long career in journalism working in Western New York, the Chicago suburbs and The Fort Wayne Journal Gazette. As Director of Communication and Marketing, she replaces Jennifer Atienzo-Fisher, who is now teaching at Amp Lab.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Higher electric bills expected in Northeast Indiana this winter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The weather is getting colder and this year, the cost to heat your home is expected to go up around 17 percent from last year. For those who heat their home with electric, The National Energy Assistance Directors Association anticipates a roughly seven percent increase.
INDIANA STATE
wfft.com

Free vaccine clinic at Dekalb County Free Fall Fair

AUBURN, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Dekalb County Health Department and the Indiana Department of Health are partnering to offer free vaccines. The free clinic will be open at the Dekalb County Free Fall Fair. Dekalb County Health Officer Mark Souder said the fair traffic should bring more people in and...
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Hurricane scams and economic impact, Ian’s Fort Wayne effect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hurricane Ian has continued to work its way up the east coast, and while it won’t reach Indiana, its long reach may affect those in northeastern Indiana in other ways. First, the Better Business Bureau in Fort Wayne recommends looking out for potential...
FORT WAYNE, IN
963xke.com

Black Pine to open doors for general admission

ALBION, Ind. (ADAMS) – Black Pine Animal Sanctuary in Albion will open its doors to the public. The animal sanctuary announced general admission days throughout October. Saturdays October 1, 8, 15 & 29 and Sundays October 2, 9,16, 23 & 30 during the month of October. Representatives say that...
ALBION, IN
wfft.com

Funeral information for Donald Kidd released

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Police department has released the viewing, funeral, and procession information for Donald Kidd. Viewing hours will be Thursday at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 7710 East State Boulevard, from noon to 3 p.m. and from 5 to 8 p.m. The funeral will be...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Hessen Cassel lane restrictions Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department is advising people there will be lane restrictions on Hessen Cassel Road Wednesday due to bridge maintenance. The restricted lanes will be between Southwin Drive and Crestmont Drive. Weather permitting, the work is anticipated to be finished Wednesday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne Ballet and Red Cross join forces for Dracula Blood Drive

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Ballet is partnering with the American Red Cross for a Dracula Blood Drive that will take place on Saturday. The Drive will be at the American Red Cross Center at 1212 East California Road from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. All people who are healthy and eligible to donate are asked to come.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wboi.org

Two area teachers among three finalists for 2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year

Two Northeast Indiana teachers have been named finalists for Indiana’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. Jason Beer, from Homestead High School, and Tara Cocanower, from Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District, are two of three finalists for the award. Beer is an english teacher at Homestead, who was named Southwest Allen...
INDIANA STATE
fortwaynesnbc.com

Former Fort Wayne residents eye-to-eye with Hurricane Ian

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Hurricane Ian is the strongest hurricane to make landfall on Florida’s west coast since Hurricane Charley in 2004, which brought 130 mile per hour winds to the area. Ian made landfall Wednesday between Cape Coral and Port Charlotte, packing 155 mile per hour winds...
FORT WAYNE, IN

