FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): On Monday Night, the FWCS Board approved a new Director of Communication and Marketing in the likes of Krista Stockman. Stockman has served as the Public Information Officer for Fort Wayne Community Schools for 15 years and joined FWCS after a decade-long career in journalism working in Western New York, the Chicago suburbs and The Fort Wayne Journal Gazette. As Director of Communication and Marketing, she replaces Jennifer Atienzo-Fisher, who is now teaching at Amp Lab.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO