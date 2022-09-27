ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine war – live: Ukrainians helping stage Russia referendums ‘to face treason charges’

By Namita Singh
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03pVzT_0iBYTvy200

Ukrainians helping stage Russia -backed referendums to annexe large swathes of the country will face treason charges and at least five years in jail, said an advisor to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

“We have lists of names of people who have been involved in some way,” presidential adviser Mikhailo Podolyak told Swiss newspaper Blick .

“We are talking about hundreds of collaborators. They will be prosecuted for treason. They face prison sentences of at least five years.”

Mr Podolyak said Ukrainians who were forced to vote would not be punished. The comments came as nearly four million people in Donetsk , Luhansk , Kherson and Zaporizhzhia , are being asked to participate in referendums on joining Russia.

Ukraine and western nations dismissed it as a sham. None of the provinces are fully under Moscow ’s control and fighting has been underway with Ukrainian forces reporting more advances since they routed Russian troops in a fifth province, Kharkiv, earlier this month.

Russia’s call-up of some 300,000 reservists has been the first sustained protest since the invasion began, with one monitoring group estimating at least 2,000 peopl arrested so far. All public criticism of Russia’s “special military operation” is banned.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War

Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
MILITARY
Interesting Engineering

Ukraine has allegedly captured one of Russia's most advanced aerial electronic warfare pods

In yet another victory for U.S. intelligence, Ukrainian forces have allegedly captured an aerial electronic warfare pod from a crashed Russian Su-30SM fighter aircraft in almost a pretty good condition, The Drive reported. The pod was found as the Ukrainian forces have been pushing back against the Russian offense in the east and south parts of the country.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Business Insider

Russian soldier in Kharkiv told his father in a call intercepted by Ukrainian intelligence that 'everything's bad,' Russia is 'losing,' and they have 'nowhere to run'

A Russian soldier told his father in an intercepted phone call that "everything's bad" in the war. Ukraine's intelligence service said it intercepted the call and published it to social media. An ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kharkiv has sent Russian troops scrambling. A Russian soldier told his father in a...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War Politics#Treason#Referendums#Ukrainians#Swiss#Russian#Peopl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Newsweek

Nuclear War Simulator Shows What War With Russia Would Look Like

A simulation shows how a nuclear war between Russia and NATO could potentially play out in a horrific scenario that would result in the deaths of millions of people around the world within hours. The four-minute audiovisual piece called "Plan A", which was developed by researchers associated with Princeton University's...
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

866K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy