Read full article on original website
Related
Sidney Daily News
PERI luncheon set for Oct. 4
WAPAKONETA — Public Employee Retirees, Inc., PERI, District 2, Chapter 9 of Auglaize County will be holding a luncheon meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 11:30 a.m. The luncheon meeting will be held at Astro Lanes, 1113 Apollo Drive, Wapakoneta. The schedule of the event includes lunch at 11:30...
Sidney Daily News
Fall celebration planned
PIQUA — The Fall Celebration at Johnston Farm will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, from noon–5 p.m. There will be three canal boat rides aboard the General Harrison of Piqua; at 12:30, 2:30 and 4 p.m. to give passengers an idea of what canawlers saw in 1845 as they moved across western Ohio by canal boat.
New lieutenant promoted at Findlay and Piqua posts of OSHP
COLUMBUS — A member of the Ohio State Highway Patrol who works in the Piqua Post has been promoted, according to a news release. Sergeant Kristina Bennett has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant by Colonel Charles Jones. Lieutenant Bennett will remain at her current assignment at the...
Sidney Daily News
DCP Prairie Days was a success
GREENVILLE — In continuation of celebrating 50 years of Darke County Parks, thousands visited Shawnee Prairie on Sept. 24 and 25 for Prairie Days. Several food trucks were a welcomed addition this year. Blowin’ Smoke BBQ, Kona Ice, Mike’s Family Concessions and Grandpa Billy’s Bakery Kettle Corn were all serving up food items. Some vendors even sold out by Sunday afternoon. Many craft vendors also attended all weekend, offering homemade maple syrup, candles and décor, handmade jewelry and carved wooden goods.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sidney Daily News
Let yourself go
• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
wnewsj.com
Wilmington News Journal
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
Daily Advocate
Mehaffie sworn in as DCP board member
GREENVILLE – The Darke County Parks (DCP) is celebrating the addition of Darryl Mehaffie as its newest DCP Board Commissioner. Mehaffie was sworn in by Judge Jason Aslinger on Tuesday. Mehaffie has been active in the community on numerous boards and organizations for many years, including the Darke County...
Dayton VA to host annual Veteran event
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton VA Medical Center will hold its 16th annual Stand Down for All U.S. Veterans event on Friday. The Stand Down for All U.S. Veterans event will be held on Friday, Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. located at 4100 W. Third St, in Dayton. According to the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sidney Daily News
Photos: Jackson Center volleyball beats Botkins 3-0
Jackson Center junior outside hitter Macy Klopfenstein goes up for a block during a Shelby County Athletic League match against Botkins on Tuesday in Jackson Center. Klopfenstein had 15 kills and 11 digs in the Tigers’ 25-21, 25-16, 25-16 victory. She ranks sixth among SCAL players this year with 138 kills. Jackson Center improved to 11-5 overall and 6-3 in SCAL play with the victory. In the below photo, Botkins sophomore setter Jana Metz bumps. Metz had 10 assists.
Sidney Daily News
Fort Loramie German Heritage Days Festival
Another stop on the Point 5K walk/run where participants must spin the wheel and sample whatever beverage the wheel stops at during the Fort Loramie German Heritage Days Festival. A large portion of the community turns out to support the Fort Loramie German Heritage Days Festival. The first stop on...
Sidney Daily News
STAR House recognizes graduates, recovery journeys
SIDNEY — In support of National Recovery Month, the STAR House held a picnic at Tawawa Park Saturday, Sept. 24, recognizing the program’s past graduates, as well as current residents and their recovery journeys. There was much support from the community either participating in the event or donating items for game prizes, including donations from Agape Distributions and several local businesses.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy 2022 homecoming court announced
The 2022 Troy homecoming court includes, front row from left to right, Nicholas McKibbon, Carter Evans, Nick Kawecki, Colin Stoltz, Connor Hutchinson, Trey Thomas-Ward, Kamron Khatibloo, Connor Moeller, Chris King , John Yelley, and back row from left to right, Kendra Kovacs, Leah Harnish, Hannah Duff, Kara Steinke, Hannah Bridge, Maci Addington, Allison Wolfe, Hannah Brooks, Reagan Duff and Danielle Duff. The king and queen will be announced before Friday’s game against Tippecanoe at Troy Memorial Stadium.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sidney Daily News
Shelby County claims money for recovery from opioid epidemic
At long last, companies with a role in making and distributing addictive opioids are recognizing the terrible damage that opioid abuse has done to Ohio families and local communities. Thanks to the determined efforts of state and local leaders, the State of Ohio has negotiated a $808 million settlement with key players in the pharmaceutical industry. While these dollars give Ohio new opportunities to undo the damage done by opioids and strengthen our fight against substance abuse, it’s important to ensure that recovery dollars are distributed fairly around the state.
Sidney Daily News
Edison State, Fastlane announce manufacturing pathway scholarship recipients
PIQUA — The Center for Workforce Development & Education at Edison State Community College and solutions resource partner Fastlane have announced the recipients of the 2022 Shelby County Manufacturing Pathway Scholarship. Jason Chaney, of Fort Loramie, Kloie Rogers, of Botkins, and Jacob Sherman, of Fort Loramie, were each awarded...
What is ‘swatting?’ Ohio lawmaker introduces bill that makes it a felony
Some state lawmakers want to make “swatting” a felony, our news partners at WCPO reported. The term “swatting” is a prank 911 call that sends law enforcement to an address, which is essentially what happened at two area high schools last week. On Friday, false reports...
Sidney Daily News
New Bremen Pumpkinfest fun
Robin and Jeff Morgan served wine during a special wine tasting provided by Urbana’s Dragonfly Vineyard & Wine Cellar. Lucas Smith, center, and other volunteers served burgers, fries and pumpkin pie during the New Bremen Pumpkin Festival. James Ross and Scott Thitoff, of New Bremen, participate in the pumpkin...
Delaware Gazette
Massive motorsports facility proposed
Resolute Motorsports Club (RMC) is exploring the development of a membership-based recreational, research and development, and educational training facility in central Ohio, and during Monday’s meeting of Delaware City Council, representatives of the club presented a preliminary proposal for the facility to be constructed in Delaware. RMC is a...
Sidney Daily News
NK School to participate in active shooter training
NEW KNOXVILLE – An active shooter training will be held in late December, according to Superintendent Kim Waterman, who shared the information during the Monday, Sept. 26, meeting of the New Knoxville Schools Board of Education. The active shooter training will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and include...
Fox 19
Ohio bill may increase penalties for swatting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator introduced a bill to legislatures that would strengthen the penalty for swatting. In March 2022, Ohio Senator Andrew Brenner (R-19) introduced S.B. 292, a bill that would make swatting a third degree felony, or a first degree felony if someone were seriously injured.
Sidney Daily News
City record
-9:15 p.m.: criminal mischief. Police responded to criminal mischief in the area of Spruce Avenue and Lincoln Street. -8:30 p.m.: shots heard or fired. Police responded to shots heard or fired in the 1000 block of Hill Top Avenue. -5:20 p.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the area...
Comments / 0