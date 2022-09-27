ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Lions rookie WR Jameson Williams closing in on a return to the field

ALLEN PARK -- It remains unclear when rookie receiver Jameson Williams will step onto the practice field for the Detroit Lions. But it should happen in a matter of weeks, and sounds like his NFL debut shouldn’t be far behind. “It’s his mental aspect of it,” receivers coach Antwaan...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
State
Tennessee State
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

DK Metcalf takes shot at Lions’ breakout DB

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is clearly not too impressed with one of the breakout players in the Detroit Lions’ defense. Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah has won plaudits for his performances against top receivers so far in 2022, despite the team’s overall issues defensively. The most notable showing came in Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, when Okudah held Justin Jefferson to just three catches for 14 yards.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

How much blame does Mel Tucker deserve for Spartans 2-2 start?

Michigan State football is off to a 2-2 start after winning 10 games a season ago and Spartan fans are already looking for someone to blame. Mel Tucker is in his third season at the helm of the Michigan State football program and after going 10-2 with the addition of a Peach Bowl victory, the Spartans are off to an underwhelming 2-2 start to the season.
EAST LANSING, MI
FanSided

Does Bogdanovic make this Pistons’ bet a no-brainer?

The Detroit Pistons were one of the best kept gambling secrets in the NBA last season. Even though they only won 23 games, the Pistons had a streak of over 20 games where they covered the spread. It was pretty clear the sports books weren’t paying much attention to what was happening in Detroit, and we didn’t see the betting lines start to tighten up until late in the season, which was great for those of us who were betting Detroit to cover.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy