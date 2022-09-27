The Detroit Pistons were one of the best kept gambling secrets in the NBA last season. Even though they only won 23 games, the Pistons had a streak of over 20 games where they covered the spread. It was pretty clear the sports books weren’t paying much attention to what was happening in Detroit, and we didn’t see the betting lines start to tighten up until late in the season, which was great for those of us who were betting Detroit to cover.

DETROIT, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO