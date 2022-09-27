Read full article on original website
Detroit Lions vs. Seahawks point spread drops following recent news
After a devastating loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will now have to do their best quickly shift their focus to the Seattle Seahawks, who they will host next Sunday at Ford Field. Prior to the start of the season, the Lions were listed as...
Detroit Lions sign WR Josh Johnson, announce 2 other roster moves
This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to bounce back from a tough loss to the Minnesota Vikings when they host the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field. In advance of their Week 4 matchup vs. the Seahawks, the Lions have announced a trio of roster moves. Just moments ago,...
Former Detroit Lions RB Godwin Igwebuike signs with the enemy
As training camp ended, many projected RB Godwin Igwebuike to make the Detroit Lions‘ final 53-man roster but that was not the case as Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell made the decision to go in a different direction. Well, this coming Sunday, the Lions will host the Seattle Seahawks...
MLive.com
Lions rookie WR Jameson Williams closing in on a return to the field
ALLEN PARK -- It remains unclear when rookie receiver Jameson Williams will step onto the practice field for the Detroit Lions. But it should happen in a matter of weeks, and sounds like his NFL debut shouldn’t be far behind. “It’s his mental aspect of it,” receivers coach Antwaan...
Ian Rapoport gives gut-wrenching update on Detroit Lions S Tracy Walker
On Sunday, the Detroit Lions not only lost the game to the Minnesota Vikings in devastating fashion but, according to head coach Dan Campbell, they may gave also lost S Tracy Walker to a serious injury. Following the game, Campbell spoke to reporters and he said it does not look...
DK Metcalf takes shot at Lions’ breakout DB
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is clearly not too impressed with one of the breakout players in the Detroit Lions’ defense. Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah has won plaudits for his performances against top receivers so far in 2022, despite the team’s overall issues defensively. The most notable showing came in Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, when Okudah held Justin Jefferson to just three catches for 14 yards.
How much blame does Mel Tucker deserve for Spartans 2-2 start?
Michigan State football is off to a 2-2 start after winning 10 games a season ago and Spartan fans are already looking for someone to blame. Mel Tucker is in his third season at the helm of the Michigan State football program and after going 10-2 with the addition of a Peach Bowl victory, the Spartans are off to an underwhelming 2-2 start to the season.
Does Bogdanovic make this Pistons’ bet a no-brainer?
The Detroit Pistons were one of the best kept gambling secrets in the NBA last season. Even though they only won 23 games, the Pistons had a streak of over 20 games where they covered the spread. It was pretty clear the sports books weren’t paying much attention to what was happening in Detroit, and we didn’t see the betting lines start to tighten up until late in the season, which was great for those of us who were betting Detroit to cover.
