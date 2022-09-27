When we look at the future of public transportation, we might think of what is happening with our local transit districts. However, it may be the iconic yellow school bus that is pointing the way towards what we can expect to see next. The American School Bus Council estimates that each day over 25 million children take one of the more than 480,000 school buses that comprise the collective national fleet. This makes school buses the single largest mass transit system in the nation.

