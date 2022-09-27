Read full article on original website
Vista Unified is Going Green – Yellow is the New Green at Vista Unified School District
When we look at the future of public transportation, we might think of what is happening with our local transit districts. However, it may be the iconic yellow school bus that is pointing the way towards what we can expect to see next. The American School Bus Council estimates that each day over 25 million children take one of the more than 480,000 school buses that comprise the collective national fleet. This makes school buses the single largest mass transit system in the nation.
County board votes to create Rental Subsidy Program for low-income seniors
San Diego, CA–The County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to establish a rental subsidy pilot program for seniors who are at risk of becoming homeless. The Pilot Shallow Rental Subsidy Program will provide a monthly rental subsidy of $500, paid directly to the landlord of a low-income senior San Diegan. Each subsidy will be paid for up to 18 months.
San Marcos | Fortune-25 Best Places to Live for Families
With a diverse, vibrant community of nearly 100,000 residents, San Marcos is quickly becoming one of the fastest growing cities in San Diego County. In addition to the top-ranked San Marcos Unified School District, residents can rely on an efficient public transportation system and access to quality medical care. The city’s West PACE aims to help older adults live safely and independently in their community for as long as possible, offering a full-service primary-care clinic, physical therapy, transportation to appointments, and more. Award-winning, master-planned communities, such as San Elijo HIlls—which features a plethora of shops, restaurants, and more than 18 miles of hiking trails—provides residents with conveniently located amenities. Additionally, San Marcos enjoys a mild, year-round climate, perfect for enjoying the city’s vast parks and trails program, as well as nearby lakes and beaches.
Vista Sheriff’s Tacos with the Community
Join the Vista Sheriff’s Station and Northgate Market at their first Tacos with the Community event on Wednesday, September 28, from 2 to 4 pm, 1150 E. Vista Way. Northgate will provide tacos and refreshments.
Come Taste Fall At The Farmers’ Market
Almond Mulk is fresh and pure; no refined sugars, additives or preservatives. Founded on the desire to create the best tasting Almond Mulk, founder and owner Melissa also strives to create the most natural, cleanest tasting, and purest Almond Mulk under the Cali sun!. Did you know that there are...
Home Share Program for Vista Seniors
HomeShare Resource is available for Vista residents through a partnership with Elderhelp. For over 25 years, ElderHelp has operated a HomeShare program in cities including San Diego, Poway, Carlsbad, Encinitas, and, as of this year, Vista. HomeShare matches people seeking affordable housing with home providers, primarily older adults, who wish to continue living in their homes and communities. The program offers low-cost housing options for people of all ages, along with mediation services and match agreement oversight. It is their mission to allow seniors to age in place and to offer a solution to homelessness in San Diego. HomeShare accomplishes both with an average match length of over four years.
Vista Unified School District has Two Board Seats up for Re-Election in November
The Vista Unified School District is one of north San Diego County’s largest educational agencies. It is comprised of 29 schools which serve over 20,000 students ranging from preschool to high school. The district spans 39 square miles including most of Vista, a large portion of eastern Oceanside, some unincorporated areas, and even areas of Carlsbad and San Marcos. Vista Unified also includes one of the county’s largest adult-education programs with approximately 3,000 students enrolled each year.
Pita Guys Expanding With Second North County Location
Pita Guys from San Marcos are working on their second North County restaurant location. According to a recent food permit filing, the new outpost of Pita Guys is expected to replace Mena’s Afghan Kabob Grill at Del Oro Marketplace in Oceanside. A reliable stop for fresh and authentic dishes,...
A legacy honored at Mission Bay.
A plaque by the Mission Bay boardwalk honors the legacy of a man who was an inspiration to many. Ken “SAWMAN” Sawyer III is remembered as one who lived life to the fullest and left us a legacy of laughter, love and compassion…. I noticed this memorial plaque...
Bill Walton weighs in on homelessness at Balboa Park
Mayor Todd Gloria issued a statement following Bill Walton's call for new leadership in America's Finest City.
Free San Diego County Sheriff's Department program lets elderly, disabled and shut-in residents to know they are never alone
The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department offers a free service program for elderly community members within the jurisdiction with its “You Are Not Alone” program. The program offers peace of mind and a sense of security for those who enjoy their independence but have no friends or family to check on them regularly. People in the YANA program can take care of their day-to-day needs, but recognize that a medical crisis could render them helpless.
City of Vista to Open Safe Parking
A San Diego County $65,000 grant will help the City of Vista fund a Safe Parking program to provide parking spaces for community members experiencing homelessness as a place to safely park their vehicles or RV for the night. The City anticipates opening the 25-vehicle safe parking lot by spring, 2023.
Kevin Faulconer: Homeless have an “obligation” to take up offered shelters
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells has been calling out San Diego County for their “inequitable” distribution of motel vouchers, as El Cajon is clearly taking in the large majority of the county’s homeless. Wells questioned why wealthier cities like Del Mar and...
Carlsbad City Council Advances Traffic Safety Efforts
The Carlsbad City Council voted to continue over a dozen new initiatives to address traffic safety and seek input from the community and city commissions on potential additional actions presented by. city staff Tuesday. Following a dramatic increase in collisions involving bikes and e-bikes, the City Council ratified a local...
Find the Right Native Plants for Your Water-Saving Landscape Online
Eighteenth in a series republished with permission from the San Diego County Water Authority‘s website. If you’re looking to upgrade your landscape or just love gardens, it can be challenging to choose the right plants that will thrive in a water-saving landscape with your specific conditions. The online...
San Diego is a Military Town
San Diego County is home to one of the nation’s largest population of veterans. As of 2021, more than 200,000 veterans call San Diego County their home. Although San Diego County is historically known as a military town, our veteran unemployment numbers are higher compared to other counties. As...
New Carlsbad development forces Mas Fina Cantina to close
CARLSBAD, Calif. — This week the Carlsbad community is saying goodbyes to a popular bar in the area. "No one leaves, no one quits, it's just a magical place," said employee Richard VanDyke. Mas Fina Cantina has been open in Carlsbad Village for more than 20 years. This week...
North County Water Agencies Offers Low‐Cost Rain Barrels to Help Customers Save Water
Ncinitas, Calif. — To encourage water conservation as drought conditions persist, Carlsbad Municipal Water District, Olivenhain Municipal Water District, San Dieguito Water District, and Santa Fe Irrigation District have partnered to offer discounted rain barrels to area residents this fall. Collecting rainwater for future use not only can save drinking water and money, but also reduces irrigation runoff that can carry pollutants into local waterways and beaches.
San Diego County program promises help for middle-income homebuyers and renters
A new program passed by San Diego County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday creates incentives to build affordable housing and provides help to homebuyers and renters. People who work in the business of building and financing housing call it the 'missing middle.'. San Diego County Supervisor Joel Anderson framed the...
Epic Riverwalk Project Kicks Off in Mission Valley
A massive $3 billion project that will reshape a large swath of the western portion of Mission Valley is starting construction. When completed, the Riverwalk project will include a new trolley stop and town square, bike and walking paths, 4,300 homes, 152,000 square feet of retail space, one million square feet of offices, and 100 acres of parks including a 60-acre regional park.
