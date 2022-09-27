Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
New WFSB/CT Insider poll shows Blumenthal leading Senate race
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A new exclusive poll showed that likely Connecticut voters favored Democratic U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal over his Republican challenger, Leora Levy. The Channel 3, CT Insider, and Western New England University poll results were released on Wednesday morning. Blumenthal was up 53 percent to Levy’s 40...
ctexaminer.com
A Good Amendment to the Connecticut Constitution
We want a government that hears and acts upon the voice of the people. In our democracy, this translates in ensuring that as many people as possible go to the polls to vote in every election. Voter participation, then, should be one of the goals of our electoral system –...
newbritainindependent.com
In Lieu of Early Voting CT Has AB Voting Option
The land of “steady habits” is one of four states without early voting but fear of COVID gives residents another way to vote without going to the polls in 2022. A pandemic-inspired change in CT’s Absentee Voting Law will be the closest residents will come to early voting in the November 8th mid-term election as voters decide whether to change the state Constitution to allow a real form of early voting in future elections.
Poll: Lamont holds double-digit lead in race for Connecticut governor
(WTNH) — A fresh poll of likely voters offers more reassurance for incumbent Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont, confirming a double-digit lead in the race for governor of Connecticut. The latest survey — the third poll in recent weeks — gives Lamont a 15-point lead over Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski. The CT Insider/Chanel 3 Eyewitness News/Western […]
Connecticut senators want to ban guns from election sites
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut senators introduced federal legislation Wednesday that would ban guns near polling sites. The Vote Without Fear Act would make it illegal to have a firearm within 100 yards of any federal election site. There are exemptions for on-duty law enforcement officers and security guards. The bill was introduced by […]
ctnewsjunkie.com
Democrats Rally In Anticipation of ‘Roevember’
WEST HARTFORD – Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont joined state and local officials at West Hartford’s town green Saturday for a rally on reproductive rights. Despite a recent Quinnpiac University poll finding that only 12% of Democrats believe abortion is the most urgent issue facing the state, the Democratic Party believes it’s a winning issue for them in what Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz called “Roevember.”
On Surplus, Dems, GOP Switch Sides
New Haven and Hamden Democratic state lawmakers threw their support behind fiscal “discipline” and recession preparedness when faced with a question that will likely dominate this year’s legislative session. That is: What to do with Connecticut’s record budget surpluses?. Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce...
NewsTimes
CT's local property taxes could become focus of election season
The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities, which normally represents towns and cities in the State Capitol and before the General Assembly, wants voters this election season to ask candidates some tough questions on the thorniest of issues: local property taxes. In a new issues report and an accompanying video featuring Joe...
Eyewitness News
New WFSB/CT Insider poll shows Stefanowski trailing Lamont
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski trails incumbent Gov. Ned Lamont in a poll from Channel 3 and CT Insider. The poll was also commissioned with the help of Western New England University. Its results were released Tuesday morning. Eyewitness News asked likely voters “who would...
CT leaders mull special session for essential worker relief, gas tax
Connecticut lawmakers may call a special session after elections to extend the gas tax holiday and add money to the Premium Pay Program.
Register Citizen
Westport's Alma Sarelli announces run for state representative after Republican drops out
WESTPORT — Alma Sarelli recently announced her candidacy for Connecticut's 136th House District as a Republican after the previous candidate dropped out this summer. "I am running for state representative because I want to return the focus to the basic priorities all of us share," Sarelli said. Sarelli will...
Lamont, Stefanowski paint different pictures of CT in first debate
In CT’s first debate, Gov. Ned Lamont trumpeted state finances while Bob Stefanowski painted the state as unsafe and overburdened by taxes.
Connecticut state leaders across the aisle respond to new crime statistics for 2021
HARTFORD, Conn. — Monday, the state released its annual Crime in Connecticut report for 2021. Major highlights include violent crime down over by 9.04%, robbery down 5.96% and aggravated assault at the lowest it's been in 10 years, down 16.76%. Officials say this new report is not entirely complete....
Fighting Words: The Battle Between Free Speech Protections and Connecticut Law
In August of 2022, a 14-year-old Black football player from Enfield High School was going door to door in town selling raffle tickets to support his team. When he ventured onto the property of one home in the largely white town, a woman began screaming at him to get off her property and her son […] The post Fighting Words: The Battle Between Free Speech Protections and Connecticut Law appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
NewsTimes
Here are the new CT laws going into effect October 1 – from dating apps to tethering dogs
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Among the more than 70 new state laws that take effect on October 1, is a requirement that police notify the families of deceased people within 24 hours of their identification, or risk their jobs. The law was approved...
Governor Lamont Congratulates 4 Connecticut Schools Named ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’
It's cool to hear a good "way to go" from your boss every once in a while, and recently four Connecticut schools were named "National Blue Ribbon Schools" so Governor Lamont sent out a press release to congratulate them. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program is a part of the...
Connecticut residents to receive up to $750
money in handPhoto by Johnathan Cutrer (Creative Commons) Would you like some additional cash right now? How does several hundred dollars sound? That's the amount many individuals will receive from the state of Connecticut for each eligible child with a child tax rebate, if you meet the requirements. Eligible families will receive a maximum rebate of $250 per child. The total amount is limited to three children for a total of $750.
Some Connecticut Medicare beneficiaries will see 1st price drop in decade
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Some Medicare Part B beneficiaries will see their first premium price drop in a decade, according to an announcement Tuesday from Connecticut Rep. Joe Courtney (D-District 2). The change is set to take effect in 2023 after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services released its plan for Medicare Parts A […]
sheltonherald.com
Six Connecticut residents included in Forbes 400 list of richest Americans
Six Connecticut residents are listed in the Forbes 400 list of richest Americans that came out Sept. 27 and features the richest men and women in the country. The six residents in Connecticut featured are Ray Dalio, Steve Cohen, Karen Pritzker, Todd Boehly, Brad Jacobs and Stephen Mandel, Jr. According to Forbes, Dalio, Cohen and Mandel, Jr. got their of wealth from hedge funds, Pritzker from hotels and investments, Boehly from finance and Jacobs from logistics. Their combined net worth totals $55 billion.
yankeeinstitute.org
Left Behind: Connecticut’s Lost Decade
Connecticut is recovering from an economic downturn. But which one?. The state, like the rest of the nation, fell into recession in 2020 as the novel coronavirus—and the governmental response—upended the economy. Two years into the recovery, Connecticut’s growth—in terms of both economic activity and private-sector employment—has trailed the rest of the nation.
