ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 1

Related
Eyewitness News

New WFSB/CT Insider poll shows Blumenthal leading Senate race

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A new exclusive poll showed that likely Connecticut voters favored Democratic U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal over his Republican challenger, Leora Levy. The Channel 3, CT Insider, and Western New England University poll results were released on Wednesday morning. Blumenthal was up 53 percent to Levy’s 40...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

A Good Amendment to the Connecticut Constitution

We want a government that hears and acts upon the voice of the people. In our democracy, this translates in ensuring that as many people as possible go to the polls to vote in every election. Voter participation, then, should be one of the goals of our electoral system –...
CONNECTICUT STATE
newbritainindependent.com

In Lieu of Early Voting CT Has AB Voting Option

The land of “steady habits” is one of four states without early voting but fear of COVID gives residents another way to vote without going to the polls in 2022. A pandemic-inspired change in CT’s Absentee Voting Law will be the closest residents will come to early voting in the November 8th mid-term election as voters decide whether to change the state Constitution to allow a real form of early voting in future elections.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Poll: Lamont holds double-digit lead in race for Connecticut governor

(WTNH) — A fresh poll of likely voters offers more reassurance for incumbent Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont, confirming a double-digit lead in the race for governor of Connecticut. The latest survey — the third poll in recent weeks — gives Lamont a 15-point lead over Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski. The CT Insider/Chanel 3 Eyewitness News/Western […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Connecticut State
Connecticut Elections
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
WTNH

Connecticut senators want to ban guns from election sites

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut senators introduced federal legislation Wednesday that would ban guns near polling sites. The Vote Without Fear Act would make it illegal to have a firearm within 100 yards of any federal election site. There are exemptions for on-duty law enforcement officers and security guards. The bill was introduced by […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Democrats Rally In Anticipation of ‘Roevember’

WEST HARTFORD – Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont joined state and local officials at West Hartford’s town green Saturday for a rally on reproductive rights. Despite a recent Quinnpiac University poll finding that only 12% of Democrats believe abortion is the most urgent issue facing the state, the Democratic Party believes it’s a winning issue for them in what Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz called “Roevember.”
WEST HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

On Surplus, Dems, GOP Switch Sides

New Haven and Hamden Democratic state lawmakers threw their support behind fiscal ​“discipline” and recession preparedness when faced with a question that will likely dominate this year’s legislative session. That is: What to do with Connecticut’s record budget surpluses?. Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce...
HAMDEN, CT
NewsTimes

CT's local property taxes could become focus of election season

The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities, which normally represents towns and cities in the State Capitol and before the General Assembly, wants voters this election season to ask candidates some tough questions on the thorniest of issues: local property taxes. In a new issues report and an accompanying video featuring Joe...
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Unaffiliated
Eyewitness News

New WFSB/CT Insider poll shows Stefanowski trailing Lamont

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski trails incumbent Gov. Ned Lamont in a poll from Channel 3 and CT Insider. The poll was also commissioned with the help of Western New England University. Its results were released Tuesday morning. Eyewitness News asked likely voters “who would...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Fighting Words: The Battle Between Free Speech Protections and Connecticut Law

In August of 2022, a 14-year-old Black football player from Enfield High School was going door to door in town selling raffle tickets to support his team. When he ventured onto the property of one home in the largely white town, a woman began screaming at him to get off her property and her son […] The post Fighting Words: The Battle Between Free Speech Protections and Connecticut Law appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CONNECTICUT STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Connecticut residents to receive up to $750

money in handPhoto by Johnathan Cutrer (Creative Commons) Would you like some additional cash right now? How does several hundred dollars sound? That's the amount many individuals will receive from the state of Connecticut for each eligible child with a child tax rebate, if you meet the requirements. Eligible families will receive a maximum rebate of $250 per child. The total amount is limited to three children for a total of $750.
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

Six Connecticut residents included in Forbes 400 list of richest Americans

Six Connecticut residents are listed in the Forbes 400 list of richest Americans that came out Sept. 27 and features the richest men and women in the country. The six residents in Connecticut featured are Ray Dalio, Steve Cohen, Karen Pritzker, Todd Boehly, Brad Jacobs and Stephen Mandel, Jr. According to Forbes, Dalio, Cohen and Mandel, Jr. got their of wealth from hedge funds, Pritzker from hotels and investments, Boehly from finance and Jacobs from logistics. Their combined net worth totals $55 billion.
CONNECTICUT STATE
yankeeinstitute.org

Left Behind: Connecticut’s Lost Decade

Connecticut is recovering from an economic downturn. But which one?. The state, like the rest of the nation, fell into recession in 2020 as the novel coronavirus—and the governmental response—upended the economy. Two years into the recovery, Connecticut’s growth—in terms of both economic activity and private-sector employment—has trailed the rest of the nation.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Nancy on Norwalk

Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk, CT
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
418K+
Views
ABOUT

NancyOnNorwalk.com was conceived as the place to go for Norwalk residents to get the real, unvarnished story about what is going on in and around their city.

 https://www.nancyonnorwalk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy