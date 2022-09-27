Turning two with Ozzie Smith

An off day for the Cardinals, but there’s almost always activity at Busch Stadium. On Monday, that was Ozzie Smith in full uniform. The Hall of Fame shortstop teaching fans of all ages the art of turning two. It was a chance to get on the infield with the Wizard and work on your double play skills. Pretty cool to be inside Busch Stadium learning from a legend.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.