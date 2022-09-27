Read full article on original website
Related
Hurricane Ian knocks out power to most of Okeechobee County
According to Florida Power and Light, the majority of customers in Okeechobee County are without power Thursday after Hurricane Ian plowed through the state.
WPTV
Crash on Florida's Turnpike has southbound lanes closed in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A crash on Florida's Turnpike in Martin County has all southbound lanes closed before mile marker 134. Traffic is backed up a couple of miles as of 11:07 a.m.
wqcs.org
Sheriff Announces Curfew in Okeechobee County
Okeechobee County - Wednesday September 28, 2022: The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office has announced a curfew will be in effect for this evening from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. During this time vehicle and foot traffic is restricted to business purposes only. Residents are told to be prepared to...
WPBF News 25
Martin County Sheriff's Office deploys Rapid Response Team to Lee County to aid in Ian relief efforts
STUART, Fla. — The Martin County Rapid Response Team has been trained and certified by Homeland Security, they're one of the few in the state. Martin County Sheriff William Snyder explained they are deploying after a special request. Share with us: Upload your weather photos and videos via uLocal.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WPBF News 25
Indian River County reports thousands of power outages, high winds and surf
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Indian River County is in recovery mode after strong winds, up to 10 feet of storm surge along the Vero Beach coastline, andpower outages that impacted thousands of residents from Ian. Emergency operations teams with Indian River County say multiple traffic lights stopped working...
Fort Pierce offering rehousing program to homeless residents
With a competitive housing market and the rise of rent, Fort Pierce is implementing a program to help displaced residents who can’t afford housing.
cw34.com
"As long as I'm alive:" West coast Floridians seek shelter in Okeechobee County
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — "Why worry? What’s going to happen is going to happen, ya know? " said Port Charlotte resident Carl Stratmann. Originally from Baltimore, Stratmann came down south to Florida's west coast to pick up his RV and haul it out of Hurricane Ian's way. He drove to Okeechobee County.
WPBF News 25
Hurricane Ian causes damage to homes, businesses in Okeechobee
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Across Okeechobee County, people are starting to pick up the pieces fromHurricane Ian. Mark Bragel owns the Brown Cow Creamery. Overnight, the back of his shop was flooded as heavy rain and storms hit downtown Okeechobee. He is just one of many seeing damage from Hurricane Ian.
RELATED PEOPLE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Hurricane Ian floods homes, businesses and streets in Osceola County
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The city of Kissimmee and Osceola County are being flooded due to Hurricane Ian. Channel 9 reporter Sabrina Maggiore saw one drover get stuck in floodwaters and the driver rescued by SWAT officers. Officials are warning drivers not to head out on the flooded roads. The...
sebastiandaily.com
When will high winds from Hurricane Ian hit Sebastian, Florida?
With Hurricane Ian making landfall this afternoon on the west coast in Florida, we are only hours away from feeling high winds in Sebastian. We can expect tropical storm conditions from now and through Thursday. According to the National Weather Service, there could be sustained winds of 35 mph or...
Mobile home suffers damage after strong storms hit Martin County
A strong storm hit a mobile home park in Martin County on Tuesday night, causing substantial damage to at least one home.
WPBF News 25
County-by-county impacts: First Warning Weather Day declared as Hurricane Ian brings tornado watches
Video above: The latest forecast from WPBF 25 First Warning Weather meteorologists. As Hurricane Ian rapidly intensifies and approaches the state, South Florida will begin to see the effects of the storm, with risks of severe weather Tuesday and Wednesday. Parts of Okeechobee County and the Treasure Coast are back...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sebastiandaily.com
Indian River County Schools Closed on Friday
The School District of Indian River County announced that it would keep schools closed on Friday, September 30, 2022, due to power outages. “Due to power outages at several of our schools and across our community, all SDIRC schools and buildings will be closed tomorrow, Friday, September 30th. We are looking forward to welcoming students and staff members back on Monday, October 3rd,” the school district said in a statement.
cw34.com
Tracking Ian: County-by-county closings and cancellations
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here's a county-by-county look at the closings and cancellations in South Florida due to Hurricane Ian:. -Health Care District Primary Care clinics closed Wednesday. -Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society will be closed on Wednesday. -FAU cancels classes after 5 p.m. on Tuesday...
WPBF News 25
Hurricane warning issued in Okeechobee County as Ian approaches South Florida
Video above: The latest tropical forecast from WPBF 25 First Warning Weather meteorologists. Parts of Okeechobee County and the Treasure Coast are back inside the cone of uncertainty for Hurricane Ian after it shifted east Tuesday. All of our area is under watches and warnings as Hurricane Ian rapidly intensifies...
wqcs.org
Martin County under Tropical Storm Watch and Flood Watch
Martin County - Tuesday September 27, 2022: Martin County Emergency Management, county leadership and municipal and public safety partners continue to participate in calls with the state emergency management team and the National Weather Service in Melbourne as we monitor the path of Hurricane Ian. Martin County is currently under...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WPTV
EF-1 tornado ripped through Wellington, Loxahatchee with 90 mph winds, National Weather Service says
WELLINGTON, Fla. — An EF-1 tornado with winds of 90 mph tore through Wellington and parts of Loxahatchee on Tuesday night, the National Weather Service said. Officials said Thursday that the storm, which was 150 yards wide, cut an 8.3-mile path through Palm Beach County. At about 9:27 pm,...
Lake Okeechobee under tropical storm watch ahead of Ian
A tropical storm watch was issued Monday for Lake Okeechobee, which includes areas that border Palm Beach and Okeechobee counties.
wqcs.org
FPUA Reports an Isolated Natural Gas Leak in Fort Pierce
Fort Pierce - Wednesday September 28, 2022: FPUA has identified an isolated natural gas leak at 13th Street and Georgia Avenue in Fort Pierce that is currently not affecting any customers. The issue was quickly identified, and work began immediately to remedy the situation. FPUA has deployed all available natural...
Comments / 0