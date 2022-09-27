ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okeechobee County, FL

wqcs.org

Sheriff Announces Curfew in Okeechobee County

Okeechobee County - Wednesday September 28, 2022: The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office has announced a curfew will be in effect for this evening from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. During this time vehicle and foot traffic is restricted to business purposes only. Residents are told to be prepared to...
WPBF News 25

Hurricane Ian causes damage to homes, businesses in Okeechobee

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Across Okeechobee County, people are starting to pick up the pieces fromHurricane Ian. Mark Bragel owns the Brown Cow Creamery. Overnight, the back of his shop was flooded as heavy rain and storms hit downtown Okeechobee. He is just one of many seeing damage from Hurricane Ian.
sebastiandaily.com

When will high winds from Hurricane Ian hit Sebastian, Florida?

With Hurricane Ian making landfall this afternoon on the west coast in Florida, we are only hours away from feeling high winds in Sebastian. We can expect tropical storm conditions from now and through Thursday. According to the National Weather Service, there could be sustained winds of 35 mph or...
sebastiandaily.com

Indian River County Schools Closed on Friday

The School District of Indian River County announced that it would keep schools closed on Friday, September 30, 2022, due to power outages. “Due to power outages at several of our schools and across our community, all SDIRC schools and buildings will be closed tomorrow, Friday, September 30th. We are looking forward to welcoming students and staff members back on Monday, October 3rd,” the school district said in a statement.
cw34.com

Tracking Ian: County-by-county closings and cancellations

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here's a county-by-county look at the closings and cancellations in South Florida due to Hurricane Ian:. -Health Care District Primary Care clinics closed Wednesday. -Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society will be closed on Wednesday. -FAU cancels classes after 5 p.m. on Tuesday...
wqcs.org

Martin County under Tropical Storm Watch and Flood Watch

Martin County - Tuesday September 27, 2022: Martin County Emergency Management, county leadership and municipal and public safety partners continue to participate in calls with the state emergency management team and the National Weather Service in Melbourne as we monitor the path of Hurricane Ian. Martin County is currently under...
wqcs.org

FPUA Reports an Isolated Natural Gas Leak in Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce - Wednesday September 28, 2022: FPUA has identified an isolated natural gas leak at 13th Street and Georgia Avenue in Fort Pierce that is currently not affecting any customers. The issue was quickly identified, and work began immediately to remedy the situation. FPUA has deployed all available natural...
