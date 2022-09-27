Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Take Stock adding new students in October
Take Stock in Children is preparing to add new students to the program during the month of October and are hoping that people might consider joining the Mentor Team to help them transform lives. Take Stock in Children is a mentoring program that assists in creating a brighter future for...
Citrus County Chronicle
Hospital board and college prepare to retain nursing students
As the Citrus County Hospital Board prepares to give the College of Central Florida as much as $10.3 million to try and get state matching funds for local health care programs, the two are also preparing to convince state grant officials that the investment would be a good one and the benefits would stay in the county.
Citrus County Chronicle
Music to our ears: DHS band continues to grow under director’s leadership
Elliot Arpin has proudly held the position of music director for Dunnellon High School for three years, leading his students to excel in all areas of music as well as facilitate their abilities in band. His desire to watch the students learn and grow with amazing talent is what he appreciates most as their teacher.
Citrus County Chronicle
2023 Old Florida Celebration of the Arts Design Contest winner: Maria Szax Bone
The Cedar Key Arts Center is excited to announce the winner of the 2023 Old Florida Celebration of the Arts Design Contest. The response to this year’s theme, Island Time, was fantastic with nearly 30 entries submitted by 17 different artists. Congratulations go to North Port artist, Maria Szax Bone, for her mixed media artwork entitled “Yellow Cottage.”
Citrus County Chronicle
‘Horse capital of the world’ a draw for Ocala Palms couple
Moving into a retirement 55+ community can be rewarding and yet challenging as we meet people in our age group with many interests and from all walks of life. As I have stated previously, most are from the northern states who have had enough of the cold winters. A few have family already living in Florida which helps to draw them here and to other southern states. We had both family and the likeness of warm weather which drew my hubby and me south.
Citrus County Chronicle
Water District to hold series of feral hog hunts
The Southwest Florida Water Management District land managers plan to hold a series of hog hunts on District lands throughout the year and next year to help reduce the feral hog population. One of the hunt areas will be near Dunnellon at the Hálpata Tastanaki Preserve. Feral hogs, which...
Citrus County Chronicle
County commission says, "no monkey business" in Levy
BRONSON — At the last meeting of the Levy County Commission, it was a public comment form emailed from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, that brought the most conversation. The author wrote to request that the commission be proactive in blocking the building of a primate laboratory on a property that was purchased by Yuxia Feng, chair of the board of directors for JOINN Laboratories. The property is about 1,400 acres in the Gulf Hammock area of Levy County.
Citrus County Chronicle
Mandatory evacuation issued for areas west of U.S. 19; schools to close Friday
A mandatory evacuation for Zone A has been issued Tuesday by the county officials, Citrus County Commissioners. Zone A, includes all low-lying areas west of U.S. 19 and some areas additional areas east of U.S. 19. All other areas are advised to voluntary evacuate, especially those citizens living in mobile homes, manufactured homes, and recreational vehicles throughout the county.
Citrus County Chronicle
County remains under Tropical Storm watch as Ian approaches landfall in South Florida
Citrus County Emergency Management officials continue to track Hurricane Ian as it makes its way south of Citrus County, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman wrote in a news release. As Ian continues to increase in intensity, the storm will also grow in size, Carman said. Impacts can and...
Citrus County Chronicle
County officials issue state of emergency; schools to close Wednesday, Thursday
Citrus County is now under a hurricane watch. That means hurricane-force winds are possible within the county in the next 48 hours. There is also a flood watch in effect for coastal Citrus until late Thursday night. At 5 p.m., the center of Hurricane Ian was about 155 miles southeast...
Citrus County Chronicle
Looking back at harsh conditions for Dunnellon’s earliest farmers as we enjoy arrival of fall harvest
Fall has finally fallen upon us. Halloween is just a month away. And the Dunnellon-based Cannon Family Farm stand is the place to find plentiful pumpkins, home-grown sweet corn and other produce and at the same time wander about the farm fields and pick a vase full of multi-colored zinnias and sunflowers.
Citrus County Chronicle
Scarecrow Festival returns to Crystal River
Fall is here and what better way to celebrate the season than by attending the annual Crystal River Scarecrow Festival on Saturday, Oct. 8, in the downtown historical Heritage Village from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Heritage Village is at 657 N. Citrus Avenue and is lined with quaint...
Citrus County Chronicle
Ozello, Crystal River preparing for storm surge
Ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Ian, Ozello and Crystal River residents were hard at work early Tuesday preparing for the incoming storm surge. Ozello Keys Marina has removed all the boats that people have stored there for them to be picked up by the owners. They are also planning on removing the food truck from the property and “battening down the hatches,” according to Billy Fender, fleet coordinator at the marina.
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l Road widening coming closer
Widening of U.S. 41 north of Inverness is finally going to happen. But it won’t be quick, and the process could test everyone’s patience. For decades there has been conversation in Inverness about widening U.S. 41 from State Road 44 north. It’s currently a congested, two-lane roadway, and some days it’s all drivers can do to get through the traffic without yelling, making rude gestures, or at least getting cranky.
Citrus County Chronicle
In addition to staffed sandbag sites, Citrus County opening self-serve sandbag sites
In preparation for Tropical Storm Ian, two self-serve sandbag sites will open at noon Monday, Sept. 26. These sites will be located at Floral Park in Floral City and Bicentennial Park in Crystal River. Self-serve sites are open 24 hours but are not monitored overnight for availability of supplies. Citizens wishing to take advantage of the self-serve sites will need to bring a shovel.
Citrus County Chronicle
Levy County closures due to Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida today as a Category 4 storm. The hurricane is expected to bring flooding rainfall, wind damage and catastrophic storm surge to the Sunshine State, according to an article by weather.com meteorologists. In Levy County, preparations for the storm have been ongoing...
Citrus County Chronicle
Williston City Council passes “No-Build” Resolution
WILLISTON — Williston City Council has passed a “No-Build” resolution, in opposition of the proposed Florida Northern Turnpike Extension Project at the Sept. 20 council meeting. Public opposition had been fierce throughout almost all of the Northern Florida municipalities that would be affected by the project. Currently,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Rescuers remove manatee from Dixie Shores
An adult manatee suffering from a boat strike was rescued from a creek in the Dixie Shores community off of West Fort Island Trail in Crystal River Monday afternoon, Sept. 26. According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Manatee Rescue Coordinator Andy Garrett, the injury is “resolving,” or healing but further action was needed so it was removed from the water. Many times the scarring from a propeller isn’t the most significant injury to a manatee. Boat strikes often break ribs, causing internal injuries that can become fatal.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness hospital reminds residents facility is no shelter, but for the sick
As Hurricane Ian makes its way to the Florida coast and Citrus County, hospital officials in Inverness are reassuring potential patients that HCA Florida Citrus Hospital will keep its doors open. “Be assured that we are well prepared to serve our community and are taking every precaution,” said hospital spokeswoman...
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County not out of the woods yet
When Dondi Squires opened Beyond the Stitches four years ago in the Airport Plaza of Crystal River, she was told properties east of U.S. 19, like her sewing business, wouldn’t flood. However, Hurricane Ian’s impacts coupled with the ongoing highway work elevating the roadway next door to her shop...
