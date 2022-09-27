ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

Take Stock adding new students in October

Take Stock in Children is preparing to add new students to the program during the month of October and are hoping that people might consider joining the Mentor Team to help them transform lives. Take Stock in Children is a mentoring program that assists in creating a brighter future for...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Hospital board and college prepare to retain nursing students

As the Citrus County Hospital Board prepares to give the College of Central Florida as much as $10.3 million to try and get state matching funds for local health care programs, the two are also preparing to convince state grant officials that the investment would be a good one and the benefits would stay in the county.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Music to our ears: DHS band continues to grow under director’s leadership

Elliot Arpin has proudly held the position of music director for Dunnellon High School for three years, leading his students to excel in all areas of music as well as facilitate their abilities in band. His desire to watch the students learn and grow with amazing talent is what he appreciates most as their teacher.
DUNNELLON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

2023 Old Florida Celebration of the Arts Design Contest winner: Maria Szax Bone

The Cedar Key Arts Center is excited to announce the winner of the 2023 Old Florida Celebration of the Arts Design Contest. The response to this year’s theme, Island Time, was fantastic with nearly 30 entries submitted by 17 different artists. Congratulations go to North Port artist, Maria Szax Bone, for her mixed media artwork entitled “Yellow Cottage.”
CEDAR KEY, FL
County
Citrus County, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Citrus County Chronicle

‘Horse capital of the world’ a draw for Ocala Palms couple

Moving into a retirement 55+ community can be rewarding and yet challenging as we meet people in our age group with many interests and from all walks of life. As I have stated previously, most are from the northern states who have had enough of the cold winters. A few have family already living in Florida which helps to draw them here and to other southern states. We had both family and the likeness of warm weather which drew my hubby and me south.
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Water District to hold series of feral hog hunts

The Southwest Florida Water Management District land managers plan to hold a series of hog hunts on District lands throughout the year and next year to help reduce the feral hog population. One of the hunt areas will be near Dunnellon at the Hálpata Tastanaki Preserve. Feral hogs, which...
DUNNELLON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

County commission says, "no monkey business" in Levy

BRONSON — At the last meeting of the Levy County Commission, it was a public comment form emailed from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, that brought the most conversation. The author wrote to request that the commission be proactive in blocking the building of a primate laboratory on a property that was purchased by Yuxia Feng, chair of the board of directors for JOINN Laboratories. The property is about 1,400 acres in the Gulf Hammock area of Levy County.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Mandatory evacuation issued for areas west of U.S. 19; schools to close Friday

A mandatory evacuation for Zone A has been issued Tuesday by the county officials, Citrus County Commissioners. Zone A, includes all low-lying areas west of U.S. 19 and some areas additional areas east of U.S. 19. All other areas are advised to voluntary evacuate, especially those citizens living in mobile homes, manufactured homes, and recreational vehicles throughout the county.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
#Wildlife Conservation#Nature Coast#Murals#Wildlife Corridor#Editorial L Student
Citrus County Chronicle

Scarecrow Festival returns to Crystal River

Fall is here and what better way to celebrate the season than by attending the annual Crystal River Scarecrow Festival on Saturday, Oct. 8, in the downtown historical Heritage Village from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Heritage Village is at 657 N. Citrus Avenue and is lined with quaint...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Citrus County Chronicle

Ozello, Crystal River preparing for storm surge

Ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Ian, Ozello and Crystal River residents were hard at work early Tuesday preparing for the incoming storm surge. Ozello Keys Marina has removed all the boats that people have stored there for them to be picked up by the owners. They are also planning on removing the food truck from the property and “battening down the hatches,” according to Billy Fender, fleet coordinator at the marina.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial l Road widening coming closer

Widening of U.S. 41 north of Inverness is finally going to happen. But it won’t be quick, and the process could test everyone’s patience. For decades there has been conversation in Inverness about widening U.S. 41 from State Road 44 north. It’s currently a congested, two-lane roadway, and some days it’s all drivers can do to get through the traffic without yelling, making rude gestures, or at least getting cranky.
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

In addition to staffed sandbag sites, Citrus County opening self-serve sandbag sites

In preparation for Tropical Storm Ian, two self-serve sandbag sites will open at noon Monday, Sept. 26. These sites will be located at Floral Park in Floral City and Bicentennial Park in Crystal River. Self-serve sites are open 24 hours but are not monitored overnight for availability of supplies. Citizens wishing to take advantage of the self-serve sites will need to bring a shovel.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Levy County closures due to Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida today as a Category 4 storm. The hurricane is expected to bring flooding rainfall, wind damage and catastrophic storm surge to the Sunshine State, according to an article by weather.com meteorologists. In Levy County, preparations for the storm have been ongoing...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Williston City Council passes “No-Build” Resolution

WILLISTON — Williston City Council has passed a “No-Build” resolution, in opposition of the proposed Florida Northern Turnpike Extension Project at the Sept. 20 council meeting. Public opposition had been fierce throughout almost all of the Northern Florida municipalities that would be affected by the project. Currently,...
WILLISTON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Rescuers remove manatee from Dixie Shores

An adult manatee suffering from a boat strike was rescued from a creek in the Dixie Shores community off of West Fort Island Trail in Crystal River Monday afternoon, Sept. 26. According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Manatee Rescue Coordinator Andy Garrett, the injury is “resolving,” or healing but further action was needed so it was removed from the water. Many times the scarring from a propeller isn’t the most significant injury to a manatee. Boat strikes often break ribs, causing internal injuries that can become fatal.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness hospital reminds residents facility is no shelter, but for the sick

As Hurricane Ian makes its way to the Florida coast and Citrus County, hospital officials in Inverness are reassuring potential patients that HCA Florida Citrus Hospital will keep its doors open. “Be assured that we are well prepared to serve our community and are taking every precaution,” said hospital spokeswoman...
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus County not out of the woods yet

When Dondi Squires opened Beyond the Stitches four years ago in the Airport Plaza of Crystal River, she was told properties east of U.S. 19, like her sewing business, wouldn’t flood. However, Hurricane Ian’s impacts coupled with the ongoing highway work elevating the roadway next door to her shop...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

