‘Complete and Utter Nonsense’: Judge Denies ’11th Hour’ Request from Oath Keepers Leader Stewart Rhodes to Switch Lawyers, Delay Trial
The federal judge overseeing the government’s prosecution of members of the right-wing Oath Keepers extremist group has denied what he called an “eleventh-hour” motion by the militia’s leader to change lawyers and postpone trial, which is set to start in under three weeks. Stewart Rhodes, who...
Maine Man Spotted with Fur Pelt and Unstrung Bow on Jan. 6 Convicted of All Charges, Including 7 Felonies, Following Bench Trial
A 39-year-old Maine man accused of attacking a group of police officers has been convicted of 11 charges in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building. U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras issued his verdict Tuesday in the bench trial of Kyle Fitzsimons, finding him guilty of seven felonies and four misdemeanors.
Trump-appointed judge convicts three Jan. 6 defendants but acquits two of them on obstruction charge
WASHINGTON — A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday handed down verdicts in the trial of three Jan. 6 defendants that could have a major impact on the trajectory of Capitol attack prosecutions going forward. Patrick McCaughey, Tristan Stevens and David Mehaffie were found guilty on most, but...
Members of the Oath Keepers, including founder Stewart Rhodes, are asking for a change of venue before their upcoming sedition trial, citing the 'incessant negative publicity' of Jan. 6 defendants
"The 'Oath Keepers' have been all over the news," attorneys said in a Friday filing, decrying the "incessant negative publicity regarding J6 defendants."
Capitol rioter whose ex-girlfriend turned him in for calling her a 'moron' sentenced to 9 months in prison
Richard Michetti's former girlfriend gave the FBI information about him being present at the US Capitol building during the attack.
Jan. 6 defendant turned in by ex he called a 'moron' gets nine months in prison
WASHINGTON — A Jan. 6 rioter turned in by his ex after he called her a "moron" because she didn't believe Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 election was sentenced to nine months in federal prison Tuesday. Richard Michetti of Pennsylvania pleaded guilty to a felony count of obstruction...
Attorneys for ‘Oath Keepers’ Want Capitol Breach Trials Moved Due to ‘Incessant Negative Publicity’ from Joe Biden, Jan. 6 Committee, and Journalists
An alleged group of “Oath Keepers” charged with storming the U.S. Capitol Complex on Jan. 6, 2021, want an upcoming trial moved away from Washington, D.C. due to “prejudgment bias” among a local jury venire, according to their attorneys. Defendants Thomas Caldwell, Kelly Meggs, Kenneth Harrelson...
New Lawyer for Oath Keepers Leader Stewart Rhodes Says Jan. 6 Trial Defense Will Be ‘Like a Little League Team Facing the New York Yankees,’ Seeks Special Master and Delay
Update—Sept. 13, 2022 at 6:04 p.m.: Hours after the publication of this story, a judge issued a minute order curtly denying Stewart Rhodes’s request to delay his trial and appoint a special master. The original story is below. Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the right-wing Oath Keepers extremist...
Judge in Oath Keepers Jan. 6 Case Eliminates Potential Juror over Twitter Likes: The Trial ‘Has to Stand Up to Public Scrutiny’
A federal judge disqualified one potential juror during the first half of the day on Wednesday during jury selection in a seditious conspiracy case against members of a right-wing militia-style group accused of plotting to bring weapons to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta interviewed...
Capitol Rioter Who Wore A ‘Camp Auschwitz’ Hoodie Sentenced To 75 Days In Prison
Robert Keith Packer traveled just over three hours from Virginia to attend the rally of former President Donald Trump.
Judge Keeps Oath Keepers’ Jan. 6 Seditious Conspiracy Trial in D.C., Rejecting Claims of Juror Bias and Media Saturation
The federal judge overseeing the high-profile trial of several members of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia group has rejected the defendants’ latest effort to get the case moved out of Washington, D.C. Five members of the group — including founder Stewart Rhodes — are facing charges of seditious conspiracy...
The Oath Keepers’ Jan. 6 Trial Is Here. And It’s Going to Be Weird.
The Oath Keepers’ trial for their role in the Jan. 6 insurrection kicks off Tuesday. And it’s going to be weird. That’s because the leader of the far-right militant group, Stewart Rhodes, had a public blow-up with his own lawyers just a couple weeks ago. Now, Rhodes will be fighting for his freedom with an awkwardly divided legal team that has told the judge it’s flat-out not ready.
