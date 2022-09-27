POLICE LOG: 9-27-22

All address information, particularly arrests, reflects police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

George Diaz, 29, of 10 Farrar St. was arrested for possession of a knife with a blade longer than two and a half inches at 4:26 p.m. Sunday.

Amy LaFountaine, 41, of 2 Kingsley Terrace, was arrested for possession of a class B drug at 11:52 p.m. Sunday.

Brandon Orozco Batz , 18, of 124 Green St. was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle at 8:21 p.m. Sunday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries at 1:26 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Chestnut Street and Essex Street.; at 2:37 a.m. Sunday at 137 Linwood St.; at 7:25 p.m. Sunday at 62 Washington St.; at 9:44 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Hanover Street and North Common Street.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 1:26 a.m. Sunday at 312 Essex St.; at 1:43 a.m. Sunday at 90 Lawton Ave.; at 7:35 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Grover Street and Hamilton Avenue.; at 8:22 a.m. Monday at 149 Walnut St.; at 10:45 a.m. Monday at the intersection of South Street and Summer Street.

Assaults

A report of an assault at 12:18 a.m. Sunday at 137 Childs St.; at 2:15 p.m. Sunday at 62 Woodman’s St.

A report of assault and battery at 4:57 p.m. Sunday at 62 Woodman St.

Overdoses

A report of an overdose at 11:29 a.m. Sunday at 16 Quincy Terrace.; at 4:16 p.m. Sunday at 89 Franklin St.

Gunshots

A report of gunshots at 8:22 p.m. Sunday at Heath’s Circuit.; at 10:07 p.m. Sunday at Endicott Street.; at 1:12 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Union Street and Lincoln Street.

Thefts

A report of robbery at 6:06 p.m. Sunday at 95 Woodman St.

A report of larceny at 11:31 a.m. Sunday at 160 Williams Ave.; at 7:35 a.m. Monday at 873 Western Ave.

SAUGUS

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries at 9:41 a.m. Saturday at Stone Street at Central Street; at 3:54 p.m. Saturday at 111 Winter St.; at 4:15 p.m. Saturday at 1201 Broadway; at 7:27 p.m. at Gentle Dental, 1423 Broadway; at 8:48 p.m. at 27 Bow St.;

A report of a hit & run at 2:42 p.m. Sunday at 1228 Broadway

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 10:57 p.m. Saturday at 920 Broadway Apt. #143; at 11:15 p.m. Saturday at 51 Lincoln Ave.; at 6:06 p.m. Sunday at Route 1 South prior to Walnut Street; at 8:28 a.m. Monday at 200 Walnut St.

Thefts

A report of shoplifting at 2:57 p.m. Saturday at Macy’s Department Store, 1201 Broadway

A report of larceny at 3:59 p.m. Saturday at 59 Walden Pond Ave.

SWAMPSCOTT

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries at 5:53 p.m. Sunday at 980 Paradise Road

Thefts

A report of a larceny at 1:51 p.m. Sunday at Olympia Sports, 450 Paradise Road

MARBLEHEAD

Thefts

A report of larceny, forgery, and fraud at 4:40 p.m. Sunday on Overlook Road.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 12:08 p.m. Sunday on Atlantic Avenue.

