Tuesday's HS roundup: Kerens, Lantaigne lead Winnacunnet girls soccer
HAMPTON - Riley Kerens and Mia Lantaigne each scored two goals as the Winnacunnet High School girls soccer team defeated Spaulding, 6-1 on Tuesday in a Division I contest. Maitri Clifford and Taylor Burness also scored for the Warriors, who improved to 5-4. Spaulding is 1-6. Marisa Reuss, Clifford, Kerens...
Taunton boys soccer breaks in new turf with win over Stoughton
TAUNTON — For the first time since the spring, Taunton High School held an athletic event on the newly renovated Aleixo “Tiger” Stadium on Wednesday. And so far, the Tigers are 1-0 on their new turf. The Taunton boys soccer team received the honor of being the...
NFA field hockey tops Waterford for season's first win: Tuesday's top plays in HS sports
The Norwich Free Academy field hockey team defeated Waterford, 4-2, to earn its first win of the season. “It feels great to finally get our first win of the season after being so close with a couple overtime losses,” NFA coach Noel Houle said. Here are Tuesday's top performances.
Scoreboard: Two second-half goals send No. 4 West Springfield girls soccer to a 2-1 win against No. 11 Ludlow
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. When the first half of the game ended, both No. 4 West Springfield and No. 11 Ludlow girls soccer did not have a goal on the board. But after two goals ended in Ludlow’s net in the second half, the Terriers won by 2-1 on Tuesday.
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Two second-half goals help Saint John Paul II girls soccer get win
The Saint John Paul II High girls soccer team used two second-half goals from Raegan Dillon to propel them to a 2-0 victory over Carver. The two goals were set up by Ella Cheney and Teagan Forde. The Lions defensive unit — Hannah Kalkus, Meah Dalrymple, Maggie Crofford and Sophie Menyhart — played well to preserve...
Westfield’s Lauren Connor claims Western Mass. girls golf title as freshman
AGAWAM — John Courtney paused for a moment before handing out the first-place trophy at the Western Massachusetts Girls Golf Championship Wednesday afternoon to share some historical context.
Girls Volleyball Snapshot: Mount Greylock aiming to make another successful run in Southern League & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. MassLive released its girls volleyball league snapshots on September 26. Get to know more about the Western Mass. girls volleyball outlook by checking out the Super 7 and rankings at the bottom of the article.
Sports scores, stats for Monday: Bristol-Plymouth boys blank Old Colony in soccer action
TAUNTON — The fourth week of the fall high school season in Greater Taunton kicked off with plenty of action. Here’s a look at the scores, stats and highlights from Monday. Field Hockey: Bridgewater-Raynham vs. Barnstable ...
SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24-25
Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Saturday and Sunday's high school action on the SouthCoast. Ella Soutter notched seven kills, six service aces and seven digs to power the undefeated Bulldogs (6-0, 4-0 SCC) to a 25-6, 25-20, 25-10 non-league win on Saturday. Caroline Brogioli added four aces and four digs while Ava Vander Pol had five kills. Aubrie Letourneau dished out 18 assists.
Weight restrictions keeping some South Shore football players on the sideline
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — Jenni Brennan’s son Jacob loves football. And for the last several years, the Whitman teen’s pursued that passion in the Old Colony Youth Football League, established on the South Shore nearly 60 years ago. OCYFL started with just a handful of participating towns — but that number is now up to 35, with 28 teams now competing.
