Saugus Lions Club fundraiser is Oct. 22

The Saugus Lions Club is hosting a Halloween dinner/dance on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. at the Saugus Knights of Columbus, 57 Appleton St. There will be a full buffet, cash bar, DJ, raffles, and door prizes. Costumes are optional but there will be a prize for best costume.

Tickets are $50 with proceeds supporting the Lions’ efforts in funding eye research. For more information or to purchase tickets email pattyfierro@hotmail.com or call 781-640-9176.

