Harris County-Houston Sports Authority celebrates 25th anniversary

By Sports Radio 610 Staff
 2 days ago

(SportsRadio 610) - If you've enjoyed a Final Four, Super Bowl or plan on taking in the World Cup when it comes to Houston in four years, there is a specific group to thank.

The Harris County-Houston Sports Authority has worked tirelessly promoting the region for sports related events and overseeing professional sports venues in the area for the past quarter century.

Harris County commissioners will recognize HCHSA's 25th anniversary Tuesday afternoon at their scheduled public meeting.

Janis Burke, CEO of the Sports Authority, will be there to accept a resolution from commissioners.

HCHSA's stated goal is to promote the city as a home for sports-related activities, to ultimately enhance Houston’s economic development and bring better quality of life for its residents. Houston Sports also created the annual Houston Sports Awards to honor the area’s outstanding athletes.

SportsRadio 610 has been proud to partner with HCHSA over the years and looks forward to continuing in the future.

Congratulations to the Harris County-Houston Sports Authority on 25 years' worth of a job well done.

