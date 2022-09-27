Roundup: West M, Zanesville roll in girls soccer

McCONNELSVILLE — Allison Latier kicked a trio of goals and assisted on two others to lead visiting West Muskingum to a 12-1 win against Morgan on Monday in the Muskingum Valley League.

Grace Caton also connected three times for goals, while Jayden Thornton scored twice with an assist and Debra Allen and Zoie Settles had two goals.

The win sent West, with 19 goals its past two games, to 7-4-0 overall with a home match with John Glenn set for 6 p.m. on Thursday. Morgan slipped to 0-10-0.

Zanesville 3, Sheridan 0: Rylee McCuen kicked all of the Lady Devils goals in a shutout at John D. Sulsberger Memorial Stadium.

McCuen's goal in the first half spotted Zanesville a 1-0 lead at the half. She added two more in the second, while Reagan Bailey recorded the clean sheet in goal.

McCuen's effort followed a Herculean five-goal performance in a win on Saturday at Cambridge.

Zanesville, which has won three of its last four matches, improved to 5-5-1 and hosts Licking Heights on Thursday.

Tri-Valley 3, Licking Valley 3: The Scotties took a 3-2 into the final 10 minutes, but the visiting Panthers tied it on a penalty kick with five minutes left in a nonleague match at Kenny Wolford Park.

Avery Williams scored twice for the Panthers (5-3-2). Isabella Reynard added a goal, and Emma Cubbison and Olivia Wells had an assist apiece.

Leaders were not reported for Tri-Valley, which slipped to 5-6-2.

Rosecrans 7, Cols. Ready 1: Chloe Zemba and Sydney Maxwell kicked three goals apiece in a nonleague win against the host Silver Knights.

Ella Lambert also scored for Rosecrans, while Zemba and Maxwell combined for three assists. Kerry Thompson, Abbie Solt and Jenna McLaughlin also had assists.

Rosecrans hosts Worthington Christian, the No. 2-ranked team in Division III, at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Lakewood 2, New Lexington 0: The visiting Lancers earned a nonleague shutout at Jim Rockwell Stadium.

Jaylie Maas scored in the first half, and Brea Ballard scored off an Ellie Conaway assist in the second. McKenna Clem made four saves for the Lancers (4-2-4).

Boys Soccer

Baltimore Liberty Union 5, Sheridan 0: Luke Carpenter and Brady Bevis combined for 18 saves in the Generals' nonleague loss to the visiting Lions.

Lakewood 3, New Lexington 0: The Panthers dropped their home bout with the Lancers at Jim Rockwell Stadium. No details were available.

Middle School Golf

River View wins Junior High Invite: The Black Bears posted a 255 to top St. Clairsville, which was second at 295 in the Green Valley Middle School Invitational last week.

Gavin Gress edged his brother Colton for medalist honors on a scorecard playoff, as both shot 1-under 58 for the Black Bears. Clark Frischen added a 68 and Brynn Harstine, who won the girls individual title, carded a 71 for River View, while teammate Makayla Gress was the girls runner-up with a 78.

Sheridan Red was third with 312, as Liam Gutridge shot 70; Tri-Valley was fourth with 313, as Jou Chow had 71 and Cale Preston 74; and John Glenn came in fifth (327), as Chase McCauley had 73. West Muskingum's Briar Wilson also shot 74 and Sheridan's Logan Ward had 78 to highlight other area individuals.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Roundup: West M, Zanesville roll in girls soccer