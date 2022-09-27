ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Comments / 1

Related
Hudson Valley Post

The Biggest Night of the Year on the Walkway Over the Hudson

One of the best landmarks in the Hudson Valley, in my opinion, is the Walkway Over the Hudson. I’m lucky enough to live rather close to the Walkway, and I appreciate it on a few levels. First of all, it’s great to look up and see the Walkway, especially on a day when it’s full of people. And the neighborhoods around the Walkway benefit from the visitors. Not to mention the amazing views when you're on the Walkway Over the Hudson. So, when there’s a big fundraiser for the Walkway, I’m going to help spread the word.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

What Are These Mysterious Stone Chambers in Putnam County, NY?

When I was a kid, my friends and I would sneak off anywhere and everywhere. We would wander through nearby wooded areas and trails, we would look for small caves, hell, we even explored the old Hudson Valley Psychiatric Center a number of times! (What's the statute of limitations on trespassing? I hope I didn't just sign my ticket to jail!). If my friends and I ever discovered a small bunker that looked like something we would have found in one of our fantasy video games, you know for sure that it would be hard to ever drag us out of those.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
wpdh.com

Hudson Valley Family Loses Everything In Fire Above Grocery Store

A fire burning above a supermarket in the Hudson Valley has left a mother and her 2-year-old child without a home or belongings. Here's how the Hudson Valley can help. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
PHOENICIA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newburgh, NY
Newburgh, NY
Lifestyle
Newburgh, NY
Government
spectrumlocalnews.com

Area haunted house celebrates magazine's top 10 honor

A retired law enforcement official created a 65-acre haunted house attraction decades ago in Ulster County, and it has since been voted by Hauntworld Magazine as one of the top 10 haunted houses in the United States. The man behind this attraction is retired Kingston detective Michael Jubie. This year,...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Furniture#American
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poisoned Bald Eagle Rescued in Esopus, NY

A bald eagle was rescued last month in the Hudson Valley after being poisoned. Friends of The Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center in Hunter, New York is a 501(c)3 that is dedicated to "helping injured and orphaned New York State wildlife, headed by a multiple-license Rehabilitator" according to their website.
ESOPUS, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Ulster County Animal Hospital Offers Dogs a Sweet Goodbye with Sweet Treat

In one of the worst possible situations, one Hudson Valley animal hospital offers dogs one of the sweetest gestures I've ever seen. Let me start by saying that I hope that nobody reading this has to deal with this for a really long time! If and when the time comes for your dog to cross over the rainbow bridge, one employee at the Marbletown Animal Hospital posted on Facebook that they have started to offer dogs something most have never had before.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Missing 14-Year-Old Found After Exhaustive Manhunt

The Internet has been relentless in its pursuit of a missing 14-year-old Hudson Valley girl who's now safely home with her family. Last week police asked for the public's help in finding a young Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since September 20. The Town of Wallkill Police in...
WALLKILL, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
hudsonvalleyone.com

Block party in Kingston’s Stockade District this Saturday

Kingston’s Stockade District will be transformed into a festive autumnal block party called StockadeFaire 22 on Saturday, October 1. Vendors and entertainment will be curated by organizers Sean B. Nutley of bluecashew, KH and Zev Eisenberg of Hudson Modern in addition to a dedicated group of Uptown businesses. StockadeFaire...
KINGSTON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

5 Months Later, Derek Jeter’s Home Is Still For Sale

It looks like the housing market may be cooling off for everybody in the Hudson Valley, including the super-rich. Nearly six months after hitting the market, a spectacular Greenwood Lake, NY home that once belonged to Yankee star Derek Jeter still doesn't have a buyer, and it's not alone. The literal castle in Orange County, NY joins the most expensive homes in Dutchess and Ulster Counties that have also sat unsold for months. What gives?
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Family Restaurant With Historic Past Is Closing

A family restaurant in the Hudson Valley with ties to a longtime eatery shocked customers by announcing the restaurant is closing for good. On Saturday around 6 p.m., the owners of Laura's Family Restaurant posted news on Facebook that disappointed residents. The eatery that's located inside the Hudson Plaza at 2585 South Road in Poughkeepsie, New York is closing.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy