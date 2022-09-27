ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceville, GA

gwinnettprepsports.com

PHOTOS: Dacula at Mountain View Football

Scenes from the Dacula at Mountain View High School Football Game on September 29, 2022.
DACULA, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Georgia Sports
Georgia Football
Lawrenceville, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Duluth-Norcross football kickoff moved up on Friday

The kickoff time for Friday's high school football game between Duluth and Norcross has been moved up because of rough weather expected from Hurricane Ian. The Region 7-AAAAAAA game at Norcross will kick off at 6 p.m. instead of the usual 7:30 p.m. slot.
NORCROSS, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Eleven Gwinnett varsity football games move to Thursday to avoid Hurricane Ian weather

Eleven Gwinnett County varsity football games have moved to Thursday from Friday to avoid weather issues related to Hurricane Ian. Among Gwinnett County Public Schools, the Apalachee at Shiloh, Archer at Brookwood, Berkmar at Discovery, Central Gwinnett at Mill Creek, Dacula at Mountain View, Grayson at Newton, Seckinger at Oglethorpe County and South Gwinnett at Parkview games will be played Thursday, the schools involved announced Monday. Hebron Christian’s home game with Oconee County also is rescheduled for Thursday, along with Cambridge at Greater Atlanta Christian and Lumpkin County at Wesleyan.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Norcross' Kyra Andrews, Archer's Steven McCartney earn Gwinnett running honors

Norcross’ Kyra Andrews and Archer’s Steven McCartney were named Gwinnett runners of the week by the county’s cross country coaces. Andrews placed 40th in the Championship Race at the Wingfoot XC Classic with a time of 19 minutes, 37.20 seconds, and McCartney ran 16:17.80 to take third at the Apple Hawkins Invitational.
NORCROSS, GA
mutigers.com

Football Faces No. 1 Georgia Saturday At Faurot Field

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri football will host its Southeastern Conference home opener vs. No. 1 Georgia on Saturday, Oct. 1. Mizzou (2-2, 0-1 SEC) and the No. 1 Bulldogs (4-0, 1-0 SEC) kick off from Faurot Field at 6:30 p.m. CT with the game airing on SEC Network and the Tiger Radio Network.
ATHENS, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Georgia State Fair at Atlanta Motor Speedway

HAMPTON — The fair’s in town and with it comes funnel cakes with powdered sugar, corn dogs, deep fried everything and squeals of laughter from any number of dizzying rides along the midway. Along with the usual fair fun, the Georgia State Fair is offering numerous shows such...
HAMPTON, GA
WALB 10

ASU mourning death of student

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The death of an Albany State University (ASU) student is under investigation, according to the college. Yasmine Durham, 21, of Atlanta, was found dead in her dorm room on Sunday. Durham’s official cause of death is still under investigation pending an autopsy by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) medical examiner, ASU confirmed.
ALBANY, GA
AccessAtlanta

Pumpkin, spice and everything nice: 10 of the best pumpkin patches near Atlanta to visit this fall

Move over, Georgia peaches. This fall, it’s all about Georgia pumpkin patches! Find the perfect pumpkins to carve jack-o-lanterns, decorate your front porch, indulge in pumpkin pie, pose on the ‘Gram, or even make your own perfect pumpkin spiced latte. While you’re at it, experience some a-maze-ing fall activities such as corn mazes, hayrides, animal meet-and-greets and more. The list below includes some of the best places near Atlanta to pick a pumpkin and take part in fall activities that will leave you smiling as wide as a jack-o-lantern.
ATLANTA, GA

