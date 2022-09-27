Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Atlanta, Georgia Voted Best Place To Live in the United States for Its “Booming Jobs Market” and Its “Eye on Equality”Toby HazlewoodAtlanta, GA
Best Seafood Restaurants in Atlanta (Opinion)Terry MansfieldAtlanta, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Reported drug dealer arrested for murder of teen girlJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
There's a fabulous golf course in the middle of Atlanta where you can dine overlooking lush greeneryMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com
PHOTOS: Central Gwinnett at Mill Creek Football
Scenes from the Central Gwinnett at Mill Creek High School Football Game on September 29, 2022.
gwinnettprepsports.com
PHOTOS: Dacula at Mountain View Football
Scenes from the Dacula at Mountain View High School Football Game on September 29, 2022.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Grayson's Ram Classic softball tournament set for Friday and Saturday
The annual Ram Classic high school fastpitch softball tournament will be hosted by Grayson this week. Games will be played at five sites on Friday and Saturday. Four Gwinnett County teams are in the field.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Touchdown Club of Gwinnett honors best high school football players from September
The Touchdown Club of Gwinnett honored its September players of the month with a Wednesday night ceremony at Central Gwinnett High School. Longtime Central head football coach Tally Johnson, a member of the Gwinnett County Sports Hall of Fame, was the featured speaker.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Duluth-Norcross football kickoff moved up on Friday
The kickoff time for Friday's high school football game between Duluth and Norcross has been moved up because of rough weather expected from Hurricane Ian. The Region 7-AAAAAAA game at Norcross will kick off at 6 p.m. instead of the usual 7:30 p.m. slot.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Eleven Gwinnett varsity football games move to Thursday to avoid Hurricane Ian weather
Eleven Gwinnett County varsity football games have moved to Thursday from Friday to avoid weather issues related to Hurricane Ian. Among Gwinnett County Public Schools, the Apalachee at Shiloh, Archer at Brookwood, Berkmar at Discovery, Central Gwinnett at Mill Creek, Dacula at Mountain View, Grayson at Newton, Seckinger at Oglethorpe County and South Gwinnett at Parkview games will be played Thursday, the schools involved announced Monday. Hebron Christian’s home game with Oconee County also is rescheduled for Thursday, along with Cambridge at Greater Atlanta Christian and Lumpkin County at Wesleyan.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Norcross' Kyra Andrews, Archer's Steven McCartney earn Gwinnett running honors
Norcross’ Kyra Andrews and Archer’s Steven McCartney were named Gwinnett runners of the week by the county’s cross country coaces. Andrews placed 40th in the Championship Race at the Wingfoot XC Classic with a time of 19 minutes, 37.20 seconds, and McCartney ran 16:17.80 to take third at the Apple Hawkins Invitational.
gwinnettprepsports.com
VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Providence Christian's Callie Chapman reaches 2,000 career assists
ROSWELL — Providence Christian’s Callie Chapman reached the 2,000 assist mark for her career Tuesday night in the Storm’s matches at Fellowship Christian. Chapman had 38 assists in two matches as Providence lost to Athens Academy (21-25, 25-5, 15-7) and beat Union County (22-25, 25-12, 15-7).
mutigers.com
Football Faces No. 1 Georgia Saturday At Faurot Field
COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri football will host its Southeastern Conference home opener vs. No. 1 Georgia on Saturday, Oct. 1. Mizzou (2-2, 0-1 SEC) and the No. 1 Bulldogs (4-0, 1-0 SEC) kick off from Faurot Field at 6:30 p.m. CT with the game airing on SEC Network and the Tiger Radio Network.
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
AthlonSports.com
College Football Hot Seat: Why Geoff Collins Didn't Work at Georgia Tech
On the field, Geoff Collins never found a way to help himself off of it, although it’s looking more and more like Georgia Tech was a near-impossible job for him in the first place. Even the firing of Collins, who finished his time in Atlanta with a 10-28 record,...
Georgia football: Week 5 upset opportunities that help the Dawgs
Georgia football takes on Missouri, but there are two SEC matchups that could really be beneficial for the Dawgs in the long run. As we’re getting deeper into the season, there will be games that benefit the Dawgs even if they aren’t playing in them. This week features...
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia State Fair at Atlanta Motor Speedway
HAMPTON — The fair’s in town and with it comes funnel cakes with powdered sugar, corn dogs, deep fried everything and squeals of laughter from any number of dizzying rides along the midway. Along with the usual fair fun, the Georgia State Fair is offering numerous shows such...
Georgia teacher stars in new series “Oscarville,” says show offers history lesson not taught in school
(Photo/Oscarville: Below the Surface) (Forsyth County, GA) Lisa Crosby has been teaching Georgia social studies classes to middle and high school students in North Georgia for more than two decades, but she didn’t learn the history of the town of Oscarville in any textbooks.
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Toro Development unveils plans for 43-acre Johns Creek town center project, “Medley”
Atlanta-based Toro Development Company revealed new details about its 43-acre Johns Creek mixed-use project, which is slated for the former State Farm Insurance office park at the intersection of Johns Creek Parkway and McGinnis Ferry Road. The proposal, to be called Medley for its “variety of flavors, experiences and people,”...
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County teacher's profanity-laced exchange with students caught on tape
LITHONIA, Ga. - A DeKalb County teacher was placed on administrative leave after a profane-laced exchange with ninth graders surfaced. The instructor is a math teacher at Miller Grove in Lithonia. She had no idea her bad moment was captured on tape. The teacher, who is not being identified pending...
MacKenzie Scott donates $8 million to Atlanta scholarship organization
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $8 million to Achieve Atlanta, which provides need-based college scholarships to local students.
WALB 10
ASU mourning death of student
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The death of an Albany State University (ASU) student is under investigation, according to the college. Yasmine Durham, 21, of Atlanta, was found dead in her dorm room on Sunday. Durham’s official cause of death is still under investigation pending an autopsy by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) medical examiner, ASU confirmed.
AccessAtlanta
Pumpkin, spice and everything nice: 10 of the best pumpkin patches near Atlanta to visit this fall
Move over, Georgia peaches. This fall, it’s all about Georgia pumpkin patches! Find the perfect pumpkins to carve jack-o-lanterns, decorate your front porch, indulge in pumpkin pie, pose on the ‘Gram, or even make your own perfect pumpkin spiced latte. While you’re at it, experience some a-maze-ing fall activities such as corn mazes, hayrides, animal meet-and-greets and more. The list below includes some of the best places near Atlanta to pick a pumpkin and take part in fall activities that will leave you smiling as wide as a jack-o-lantern.
There's a fabulous golf course in the middle of Atlanta where you can dine overlooking lush greenery
Boone's at Bobby Jones Golf CourseMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com) Overlooking Bobby Jones Golf Course along Tanyard Creek in Atlanta is Boone’s restaurant. You don't need to be a member to dine at the restaurant either. There's a beautiful patio for the fall evenings that begin with beautiful skies and continue with perfect temperatures.
