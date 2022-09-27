WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Joann McCray’s 11-year-old son, J’Don, is a 6th grader at Hardy Middle School in Georgetown. He's also autistic. Until earlier this month, she was spending $80 a day on Ubers and Lyfts getting him to and from their home in Southeast to the school in Northwest because the school bus he was entitled to was not coming, until after our 7News report on their plight.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 6 HOURS AGO