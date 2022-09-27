ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WUSA9

Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties

VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Virginia Mercury

Accreditor’s loss of federal recognition puts three Virginia schools at risk

Unless they find another accreditor within 18 months, three higher education institutions in Virginia could lose their ability to offer federal aid after a recent decision terminated the federal government’s recognition of their accrediting agency.  This August the U.S. Department of Education terminated the certification of the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools after […] The post Accreditor’s loss of federal recognition puts three Virginia schools at risk appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

Bus assigned to take special needs DC student to school regularly late; mother fed up

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Joann McCray’s 11-year-old son, J’Don, is a 6th grader at Hardy Middle School in Georgetown. He's also autistic. Until earlier this month, she was spending $80 a day on Ubers and Lyfts getting him to and from their home in Southeast to the school in Northwest because the school bus he was entitled to was not coming, until after our 7News report on their plight.
WASHINGTON, DC
hhspawprint.org

Heritage Walkout Protests Proposed Restrictions on Transgender Students

At 2 pm on Tuesday September 27th, students at Heritage High School walked out of class in a peaceful protest against Governor Glenn Youngkin’s recently proposed bill concerning school policies for transgender students. Across Virginia dozens of schools voiced their support, including campuses in Loudoun, Fairfax, Prince William, and Arlington counties. The Pride Liberation Project, a student-led group based in Virginia that advocates for LGBTQ rights for young people organized many of the walkouts.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

DCR encourages Virginia dam owners to prioritize safety

Hurricane season brings fall rains with winter storms around the corner. Virginia dam safety officials are encouraging dam owners that dam failures can result in catastrophic flooding, and put people and property at risk. More than 3,000 dams are in the Commonwealth, according to a press release from the Virginia...
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

Stratford University to close its campuses, students express fears of starting over

WASHINGTON (7News) — The doors are being closed to thousands of full-time students at Stratford University. The trade school made a surprise announcement this week that it will abruptly close all of its Northern Virginia campuses by the end of the month. Despite the U.S. Department of Education giving a grace period of 18 months for a school to stay open, University President Richard Shurtz says it can’t afford to operate another year without new students.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
wvtf.org

Under changes made in 2017, many Virginia schools are fully accredited

The vast majority of schools in Virginia are fully accredited. More than 1,600 schools are making the grade while fewer than 200 schools are not. Laura Goren at the Commonwealth Institute says the current accreditation system was created in 2017 to provide a full picture of how schools are performing and the progress they’re making.
VIRGINIA STATE

