Virginia Gov. Youngkin on track to restore parental rights against woke education bureaucrats
Virginia Gov. Youngkin’s new transgender policy puts the educational system on track to help parents while guaranteeing parental rights against bureaucrats.
WJLA
Loudoun County schools transgender bathroom policy may be up to voters this November
ASHBURN, Va. (7News) — Two seats on the Loudoun County School Board are on the November ballot and who wins might determine how the county's board responds to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new model policy on the treatment of transgender students. On August 11, 2021, the Loudoun County School...
Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties
VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
'He wants to hurt us' | 1,000s of Virginia students walk out to protest Gov. Youngkin transgender plan
MCLEAN, Va. — Thousands of students at nearly 100 high schools across Virginia walked out of class Tuesday to protest Gov. Glenn Youngkin's plan to reverse policies designed to protect transgender students. Chanting and holding handmade signs reading "Outing Students is Dangerous" and "I'm Straight and this Hurts Me,"...
alxnow.com
Study: Old Town Historic District is the most dangerous area for pedestrians in Virginia
A new study shows that the most dangerous area for pedestrians is Old Town. The law firm of Shapiro, Washburn & Sharp commissioned the study, which identified 20 areas, and was conducted by California-based 1Point21 Interactive. The study, which includes an interactive map, tabulated more than 11,000 crashes between 2015...
Accreditor’s loss of federal recognition puts three Virginia schools at risk
Unless they find another accreditor within 18 months, three higher education institutions in Virginia could lose their ability to offer federal aid after a recent decision terminated the federal government’s recognition of their accrediting agency. This August the U.S. Department of Education terminated the certification of the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools after […] The post Accreditor’s loss of federal recognition puts three Virginia schools at risk appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WJLA
Bus assigned to take special needs DC student to school regularly late; mother fed up
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Joann McCray’s 11-year-old son, J’Don, is a 6th grader at Hardy Middle School in Georgetown. He's also autistic. Until earlier this month, she was spending $80 a day on Ubers and Lyfts getting him to and from their home in Southeast to the school in Northwest because the school bus he was entitled to was not coming, until after our 7News report on their plight.
hhspawprint.org
Heritage Walkout Protests Proposed Restrictions on Transgender Students
At 2 pm on Tuesday September 27th, students at Heritage High School walked out of class in a peaceful protest against Governor Glenn Youngkin’s recently proposed bill concerning school policies for transgender students. Across Virginia dozens of schools voiced their support, including campuses in Loudoun, Fairfax, Prince William, and Arlington counties. The Pride Liberation Project, a student-led group based in Virginia that advocates for LGBTQ rights for young people organized many of the walkouts.
Hour-by-hour look at Ian's impact in Virginia
Ian is expected to drop between 2" - 4" of rain on the Richmond area with higher totals south of the city.
Charge dismissed against Virginia soldier who took military vehicle on joyride
A criminal charge filed earlier this year against the same Virginia soldier who infamously took an armored military vehicle on a joyride through central Virginia has been dismissed.
Augusta Free Press
DCR encourages Virginia dam owners to prioritize safety
Hurricane season brings fall rains with winter storms around the corner. Virginia dam safety officials are encouraging dam owners that dam failures can result in catastrophic flooding, and put people and property at risk. More than 3,000 dams are in the Commonwealth, according to a press release from the Virginia...
Nearly 15,000 responses to Gov. Youngkin’s transgender student policy in 24 hours
The new transgender student policy from the administration of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has drawn more than 17,500 public comments in just over 24 hours, with more pouring in every minute.
WJLA
FCPS superintendent reveals 'corrective action' plan after Glasgow Middle counselor case
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Public Schools officials held a meeting Tuesday to update Glasgow Middle School families about the results of an independent investigation regarding former counselor Darren Thornton's employment. According to the district, parents can expect to see more accountability from FCPS moving forward. Officials...
Virginia students at dozens of schools plan walkouts in response to Youngkin's transgender policy changes
VIRGINIA, USA — Students at nearly 100 schools across Virginia are planning to walk out of class Tuesday in response to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed policies that would change how schools in the commonwealth treat transgender students. The student-run Pride Liberation Project is organizing the walk-outs on Tuesday. A...
WJLA
Stratford University to close its campuses, students express fears of starting over
WASHINGTON (7News) — The doors are being closed to thousands of full-time students at Stratford University. The trade school made a surprise announcement this week that it will abruptly close all of its Northern Virginia campuses by the end of the month. Despite the U.S. Department of Education giving a grace period of 18 months for a school to stay open, University President Richard Shurtz says it can’t afford to operate another year without new students.
vccs.edu
Governor Youngkin to Virginia’s Community Colleges: I’m committed, accessible and want to be involved
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin told the VCCS State Board last week, “You have my commitment to be with you, to be accessible, to be involved.” It was a clear expression that Youngkin wants a “hands-on” relationship with Virginia’s Community Colleges. A series of visits to...
How Hurricane Ian is impacting Virginians’ weekend plans in the Richmond area
As Hurricane Ian continues to move through the state of Florida, bringing destruction in its wake, the impacts are likely to be less devastating once it makes its way north. However, severe weather brought on by the hurricane could throw a wrench in Virginians' fall festivities this weekend.
wvtf.org
Under changes made in 2017, many Virginia schools are fully accredited
The vast majority of schools in Virginia are fully accredited. More than 1,600 schools are making the grade while fewer than 200 schools are not. Laura Goren at the Commonwealth Institute says the current accreditation system was created in 2017 to provide a full picture of how schools are performing and the progress they’re making.
WJLA
Concerned MCPS parents press district for security upgrades months after Magruder shooting
Montgomery County, Md. — Eight months after a shooting at Magruder High School left a student seriously injured, parents say more needs to be done. "We know MCPS could do better," Magruder High School parent Cynthia Simonson told 7News. On Sept. 22, Simonson spoke about her concerns at a...
WJLA
Frederick Co schools investigates student using hate speech on camera, releases statement
FREDERICK, Md. (7News) — Frederick County Public Schools is responding following an incident of hate speech on social media from a high school student in the district. Board of Education President Brad Young released a joint statement with Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Dyson condemning the social media post and calling it "extremely disturbing."
