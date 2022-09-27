Read full article on original website
2 candidates face off for Kalamazoo County board seat representing part of Portage
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI -- Democrat Abigail Wheeler is facing Republican Charley Coss for the Kalamazoo County’s District No. 4 seat, to represent people in a portion of the city of Portage. The winner of the Nov. 8 election will secure a two-year term on the Kalamazoo County Board of...
WWMT
Parchment High School went into lockdown for suspicion of armed student
PARCHMENT, Mich. — Parchment High School went into lockdown Wednesday for a concern over a student with a gun, according to Kalamazoo Township Police Chief Bryan Ergang. Officer in school: Kalamazoo approves school resource officer for Loy Norrix High School. The lockdown was out of an abundance of caution,...
WWMTCw
Sister testifies against second brother on trial for Kalamazoo Township murder
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dramatic moments unfolded in a courtroom as a Kalamazoo County woman testified against her own brother on trial for murder. Tonesha Taylor-McMillon testified her younger brother Tikario Taylor-McMillon, 20, shot and killed a couple inside their Kalamazoo Township apartment during a 2020 home invasion. McMillon is...
Deputy charged in deadly crash drove as trained, says defense
The Allegan County sheriff's deputy who was driving when a cruiser struck another car, killing a 74-year-old woman, will face misdemeanor charges.
Driver in crash that seriously injured Kalamazoo police officer bound over for trial
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A man accused of being intoxicated and driving during a crash that seriously injured a Kalamazoo police officer has been bound over for a trial. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer Tom Maher was hit on July 9 while riding his motorcycle to work. He was paralyzed and had part of his leg amputated.
Thousands of free water filters being given out in Kalamazoo as city replaces lead service lines
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo is in the process of giving out thousands of lead water filters to residents in a partnership with the state of Michigan. The goal of the initiative is to distribute 7,000 lead water filters for free to residents in the city, Public Services Director James Baker told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette.
WWMT
Election worker in Kent County faces charges for illegal activity in August 2022
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker authorized charges against an election worker who was seen inserting a USB into a computer that contains confidential information. James Donald Holkeboer was charged with falsifying records, a felony punishable by up to five year, and using a computer to...
Michigan election worker charged for ‘incredibly alarming’ incident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – An election worker in the Grand Rapids area was charged with two crimes after a witness reported seeing him place a USB flash drive into an electronic poll book at the close of the Aug. 2 primary. Authorities say the incident had no impact on election results in a Gaines […]
WWMT
Pickup on fire after striking tree in Cass County crash
DOWAGIAC, Mich. — Cass County Sheriff's Office began an investigation early Sunday, after a pickup struck a tree. Efrain Razo, 25, was heading south on Rudy Road, south of Gage Street, and ran off the roadway into a tree around 1:27 a.m., Sheriff Richard J. Behnke said. Razo exited...
Kalamazoo’s decriminalization of public urinating, littering would be overturned if state bill passes
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A state lawmaker from the area is taking aim at Kalamazoo’s new city rules involving the decriminalization of public urination, defecation and littering. State Rep. Matt Hall, R-Comstock Township, recently proposed state legislation that would overrule the city’s local ordinance, which drew opposition from local business owners, and others like it in Michigan.
WWMT
Thousands of free water filters being distributed to Kalamazoo residents
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo received and distributed 5,757 free water filters to its residents as of Friday, according to Communications Manager Michael L. Smith. The distribution efforts aim at reducing lead in the drinking water, he said. The city recommended all residents to request a free...
WWMT
Coyote population fluctuates in urban areas, Battle Creek, Kalamazoo
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Coyotes can be found anywhere and are "everywhere in Michigan," Adam Bump, Michigan Department of Natural Resources specialist, said. They live in urban areas, including Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Lansing, and Detroit, Bump said. "Coyotes are smart, perceptive, and adjust to human behavior in urban areas,"...
Man found guilty in 2019 murder of Battle Creek father
A man was found guilty in the 2019 murder of a 27-year-old father in Battle Creek.
police1.com
Murder of officer prompts $25M proposal for patrol vehicle safety features
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The death of Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputy Sgt. Ryan Proxmire prompted a bill that will provide nearly $25 million in funds for an important vehicle safety component to become a reality. According to WOOD News, it’s been a year since the murder of Proxmire....
WWMT
Person shot in Kalamazoo, Western Michigan University campus put on alert
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person was shot near Western Michigan University's campus Monday night, prompting a campus safety advisory, according to WMU Public Safety. The shooting first reported at 750 S. Howard St., according to the university. The gun shot wound was self-inflicted and accidental, according to WMU. The...
Retrial of Kalamazoo man charged in double murder gets underway
KALAMAZOO, MI — Opening arguments began Monday in a case for a man accused of killing two people at a Kalamazoo Township apartment complex in late 2020. After a jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict during a trial in March, Kalamazoo 19-year-old Tikario McMillon is being tried a second time in the shooting deaths of Katoya McPherson, 33, and Floyd Brahsers Jr., 36. McMillon is charged with two counts of open murder and two counts of felony firearm.
WWMT
Muskegon Heights man arrested, faces charges in shooting near GVSU campus
ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies arrested a 23-year-old man from Muskegon Heights Tuesday afternoon on charges related to a shooting of four people, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened at an off-campus party at Canvas Townhomes in Allendale Township, near Grand Valley State University,...
WWMT
Calhoun County dispatch signs $14M agreement for nationwide communication upgrades
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — An agreement has been reached with Motorola for emergency system upgrades and to provide hundreds of portable radios to Calhoun County first responders, which are expected to improve communications in West Michigan and nationwide. It was signed by the Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Authority leadership...
Grand Rapids Man Arrested After Attempting to Cash Suspicious Check in Leelanau County
A Grand Rapids man has been arrested after trying to cash a check that was believed to be fake in Suttons Bay, according to Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to a Fifth Third Bank on Sept. 23 and made contact with the employees and the suspect. The initial investigation determined the check was fictitious in nature.
Man who shot Right to Life volunteer: ‘It was an accident’
The man who fired the shot that struck an anti-abortion rights canvasser in the shoulder last week called it an accident but also said the volunteer had been arguing with his wife, who supports abortion rights, and refused to leave their property.
