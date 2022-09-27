ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WWMT

Parchment High School went into lockdown for suspicion of armed student

PARCHMENT, Mich. — Parchment High School went into lockdown Wednesday for a concern over a student with a gun, according to Kalamazoo Township Police Chief Bryan Ergang. Officer in school: Kalamazoo approves school resource officer for Loy Norrix High School. The lockdown was out of an abundance of caution,...
PARCHMENT, MI
WWMTCw

Sister testifies against second brother on trial for Kalamazoo Township murder

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dramatic moments unfolded in a courtroom as a Kalamazoo County woman testified against her own brother on trial for murder. Tonesha Taylor-McMillon testified her younger brother Tikario Taylor-McMillon, 20, shot and killed a couple inside their Kalamazoo Township apartment during a 2020 home invasion. McMillon is...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo County, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
Dexter, MI
Kalamazoo County, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
WWMT

Pickup on fire after striking tree in Cass County crash

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — Cass County Sheriff's Office began an investigation early Sunday, after a pickup struck a tree. Efrain Razo, 25, was heading south on Rudy Road, south of Gage Street, and ran off the roadway into a tree around 1:27 a.m., Sheriff Richard J. Behnke said. Razo exited...
CASS COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo’s decriminalization of public urinating, littering would be overturned if state bill passes

KALAMAZOO, MI -- A state lawmaker from the area is taking aim at Kalamazoo’s new city rules involving the decriminalization of public urination, defecation and littering. State Rep. Matt Hall, R-Comstock Township, recently proposed state legislation that would overrule the city’s local ordinance, which drew opposition from local business owners, and others like it in Michigan.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Thousands of free water filters being distributed to Kalamazoo residents

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo received and distributed 5,757 free water filters to its residents as of Friday, according to Communications Manager Michael L. Smith. The distribution efforts aim at reducing lead in the drinking water, he said. The city recommended all residents to request a free...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Coyote population fluctuates in urban areas, Battle Creek, Kalamazoo

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Coyotes can be found anywhere and are "everywhere in Michigan," Adam Bump, Michigan Department of Natural Resources specialist, said. They live in urban areas, including Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Lansing, and Detroit, Bump said. "Coyotes are smart, perceptive, and adjust to human behavior in urban areas,"...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Person shot in Kalamazoo, Western Michigan University campus put on alert

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person was shot near Western Michigan University's campus Monday night, prompting a campus safety advisory, according to WMU Public Safety. The shooting first reported at 750 S. Howard St., according to the university. The gun shot wound was self-inflicted and accidental, according to WMU. The...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Retrial of Kalamazoo man charged in double murder gets underway

KALAMAZOO, MI — Opening arguments began Monday in a case for a man accused of killing two people at a Kalamazoo Township apartment complex in late 2020. After a jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict during a trial in March, Kalamazoo 19-year-old Tikario McMillon is being tried a second time in the shooting deaths of Katoya McPherson, 33, and Floyd Brahsers Jr., 36. McMillon is charged with two counts of open murder and two counts of felony firearm.
KALAMAZOO, MI

