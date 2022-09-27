Read full article on original website
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Berries with Vanilla Custard
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Berries with Vanilla Custard – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. -In a small heavy saucepan, mix cream, egg yolks and sugar. Cook and stir over low heat until mixture is just thick enough to coat a metal spoon and a thermometer reads at least 160°. Do not allow to boil.
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate-Covered-Cherry Dump Cake
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate-Covered-Cherry Dump Cake – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. 1 package chocolate cake mix (regular size) -Preheat the oven to 350°. Mix pie filling, chocolate chips, and extract; spread into a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Sprinkle with cake mix and pecans; drizzle with melted butter.
Win-It-Wednesday: Sign Up for a Chance to Win a Restaurant Gift Card
CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – 4 Your Car Connection of Cranberry has teamed up with exploreVenango.com for a popular weekly giveaway – Win-It-Wednesday!. Each Wednesday, one randomly selected winner will win a local gift certificate. This week, 4 Your Car Connection is giving away a gift card to Cousin...
Cynthia Kaye “Cindy” Waters
Cynthia Kaye “Cindy” Waters, 59, of Cranberry, died at her home on Sunday morning, September 25, 2022 while surrounded by loved ones, following a brief cancer illness. She was born in Oil City on April 17, 1963 to Arthur Daye Phillippi and his wife Dorothy and Carol M. (Heeter) Swartzfager and the late Ernest Swartzfager.
Lois “Midge” Gilfillan
Lois “Midge” Gilfillan, formerly of New Bethlehem and Warren, PA, died on August 26, 2022, at her residence in Easton, MD, with her daughter, Ellen Garrison, and son-in-law, Charles Garrison, by her side. Midge was born in Grove City, PA, daughter of Carl Martin and Olive Grace Williams.
2022 Back to School Photo Winners Announced
ExploreClarion.com, exploreVenango.com, and exploreJeffersonPA.com announced the winners of the 2022 “Back to School” photo contest. Abigail and Ella Nuhfer were excited to head back to school at Cranberry High School. Their photo was submitted by Kelly Cubbon. Clarion County. Cambryn Bladel started her freshman year at Redbank Valley...
Harriet (Ann) Enos
On September 25, 2022, Harriet (Ann) Enos passed peacefully after an extended illness. Ann was surrounded by her beloved husband of 65 years, Boyd, and her family. In addition to her husband, Ann leaves behind her children and their families: Mike and Pam of Pleasantville, Debbie and Lee of Boston, Lynne and Rick of Springtown, TX and Mindy.
SPONSORED: Nick’s Auto Body Offers Tips to Avoiding Deer Collisions
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – It’s getting to be that time of year again. The evening temps are dropping, the leaves are changing to their beautiful fall colors, and deer will be on the move. Car collisions increase this time of year due to rutting and hunting activity and...
Stephen D. Hahn
Stephen D. Hahn, 70, passed away, with his sister and niece by his side, on September 19, 2022 at USA University Hospital in Mobile Alabama after a short illness. Steve was born on November 21, 1951 in Oil City to the late Edwin W. Hahn and Emma Louise Hanna. Steve...
Edward Quigley
Edward Quigley, age 68, of Strattanville, passed away unexpectedly on September 26, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Philadelphia County on September 25, 1954 to the late George and Margaret (Leary) Quigley. Edward spent a majority of his life in Ebensburg, Pa. He loved birds and going to...
YMCA to Host Halloween Trunk-or-Treat on October 29
OIL CITY, Pa. – The Oil City YMCA will host their third annual “Trunk-or-Treat” on Saturday, October 29, for the community. The event will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Hasson Heights Hockey Dek parking lot. Youth will Trick-or-Treat through the parking lot,...
Norma J. Barthen
Norma J. Barthen, 87, a well-known resident of 1418 Sunset Avenue, and former City of Franklin and community civic leader, died peacefully during her rest at 1:20 PM Monday, September 26, 2022 in her home; following a period of declining health. She was born April 23, 1935 in Oil City,...
Franklin Woman Accused of Hitting 1-Year-Old Son Because He Was Tired and Wouldn’t Fall Asleep Faces Hearing Today
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin woman who allegedly struck her one-year-old son in the face because he was crying and wouldn’t fall asleep is due in court on Wednesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 20-year-old Tasha Goodman is scheduled for Wednesday, September...
Norman Franklin LaBarre Jr.
Norman Franklin LaBarre Jr., age 86, of New Bethlehem, went to meet his Savior and loved ones on September 23, 2022 at the Pittsburgh VA Hospital. He was born on February 14, 1936 in Los Angeles, CA to the late Norman and Ellen (Fullerton) LaBarre. Norman and his first wife...
Cranberry Mall Is on the Auction Block
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Just over two months after the Cranberry Mall was once again listed for sale on LoopNet at a price of $3.5MM, Los Angeles-based Oakwood Management Group has listed the property for sale on Ten-X, a real estate auction site. The auction is scheduled to be...
Area Man Allegedly Stabs His Dog Multiple Times After It Bit Him
BRADY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man allegedly stabbed his dog multiple times after it bit him at his residence in Brady Township on Tuesday morning. Around 7:25 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27, Butler-based State Police responded to a residence on Marigold Lane, in Brady Township, Butler County, for the report of a dog bite incident.
State Police Calls: Pleasantville Woman Accused of Under-Ringing at Walmart Self Checkout Seven Times
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Area Police responded to the following calls:. On September 3 around 4:00 p.m., state police responded to Titusville Walmart in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County, for a report of retail theft. Upon arrival, the Walmart Asset Protection Manager provided police with seven incidents, dating...
State Police Calls: Oil City Toddler a Victim of Harassment
Area state police responded to the following incidents:. State Police are investigating the alleged harassment of a 4-year-old Oil City boy. The incident(s) occurred in Gaskill Township, Jefferson County, between September 16 and September 18. Police said the harassment involved physical contact. No further details were released. The investigation is...
Local Woman Accused of Repeatedly Striking Man During Domestic Dispute Due in Court Today
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A preliminary hearing for a local woman accused of assaulting a victim during a domestic incident in Cranberry Township is scheduled for Wednesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 51-year-old Candace Bridget Schiffer, of Seneca, is scheduled for Wednesday, September 28,...
Oil City Man Faces Charges for Allegedly Providing False Information in Attempt to Purchase Firearms
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing charges for providing false information in an attempt to purchase firearms from local businesses. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 20-year-old Blake Andrew Adamson, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey on September 22.
