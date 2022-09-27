ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venango County, PA

explore venango

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Berries with Vanilla Custard

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Berries with Vanilla Custard – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. -In a small heavy saucepan, mix cream, egg yolks and sugar. Cook and stir over low heat until mixture is just thick enough to coat a metal spoon and a thermometer reads at least 160°. Do not allow to boil.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate-Covered-Cherry Dump Cake

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate-Covered-Cherry Dump Cake – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. 1 package chocolate cake mix (regular size) -Preheat the oven to 350°. Mix pie filling, chocolate chips, and extract; spread into a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Sprinkle with cake mix and pecans; drizzle with melted butter.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Cynthia Kaye “Cindy” Waters

Cynthia Kaye “Cindy” Waters, 59, of Cranberry, died at her home on Sunday morning, September 25, 2022 while surrounded by loved ones, following a brief cancer illness. She was born in Oil City on April 17, 1963 to Arthur Daye Phillippi and his wife Dorothy and Carol M. (Heeter) Swartzfager and the late Ernest Swartzfager.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
explore venango

Lois “Midge” Gilfillan

Lois “Midge” Gilfillan, formerly of New Bethlehem and Warren, PA, died on August 26, 2022, at her residence in Easton, MD, with her daughter, Ellen Garrison, and son-in-law, Charles Garrison, by her side. Midge was born in Grove City, PA, daughter of Carl Martin and Olive Grace Williams.
EASTON, MD
explore venango

2022 Back to School Photo Winners Announced

ExploreClarion.com, exploreVenango.com, and exploreJeffersonPA.com announced the winners of the 2022 “Back to School” photo contest. Abigail and Ella Nuhfer were excited to head back to school at Cranberry High School. Their photo was submitted by Kelly Cubbon. Clarion County. Cambryn Bladel started her freshman year at Redbank Valley...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Harriet (Ann) Enos

On September 25, 2022, Harriet (Ann) Enos passed peacefully after an extended illness. Ann was surrounded by her beloved husband of 65 years, Boyd, and her family. In addition to her husband, Ann leaves behind her children and their families: Mike and Pam of Pleasantville, Debbie and Lee of Boston, Lynne and Rick of Springtown, TX and Mindy.
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Stephen D. Hahn

Stephen D. Hahn, 70, passed away, with his sister and niece by his side, on September 19, 2022 at USA University Hospital in Mobile Alabama after a short illness. Steve was born on November 21, 1951 in Oil City to the late Edwin W. Hahn and Emma Louise Hanna. Steve...
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Edward Quigley

Edward Quigley, age 68, of Strattanville, passed away unexpectedly on September 26, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Philadelphia County on September 25, 1954 to the late George and Margaret (Leary) Quigley. Edward spent a majority of his life in Ebensburg, Pa. He loved birds and going to...
STRATTANVILLE, PA
explore venango

YMCA to Host Halloween Trunk-or-Treat on October 29

OIL CITY, Pa. – The Oil City YMCA will host their third annual “Trunk-or-Treat” on Saturday, October 29, for the community. The event will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Hasson Heights Hockey Dek parking lot. Youth will Trick-or-Treat through the parking lot,...
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Norma J. Barthen

Norma J. Barthen, 87, a well-known resident of 1418 Sunset Avenue, and former City of Franklin and community civic leader, died peacefully during her rest at 1:20 PM Monday, September 26, 2022 in her home; following a period of declining health. She was born April 23, 1935 in Oil City,...
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

Norman Franklin LaBarre Jr.

Norman Franklin LaBarre Jr., age 86, of New Bethlehem, went to meet his Savior and loved ones on September 23, 2022 at the Pittsburgh VA Hospital. He was born on February 14, 1936 in Los Angeles, CA to the late Norman and Ellen (Fullerton) LaBarre. Norman and his first wife...
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
explore venango

Cranberry Mall Is on the Auction Block

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Just over two months after the Cranberry Mall was once again listed for sale on LoopNet at a price of $3.5MM, Los Angeles-based Oakwood Management Group has listed the property for sale on Ten-X, a real estate auction site. The auction is scheduled to be...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
explore venango

Area Man Allegedly Stabs His Dog Multiple Times After It Bit Him

BRADY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man allegedly stabbed his dog multiple times after it bit him at his residence in Brady Township on Tuesday morning. Around 7:25 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27, Butler-based State Police responded to a residence on Marigold Lane, in Brady Township, Butler County, for the report of a dog bite incident.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Oil City Toddler a Victim of Harassment

Area state police responded to the following incidents:. State Police are investigating the alleged harassment of a 4-year-old Oil City boy. The incident(s) occurred in Gaskill Township, Jefferson County, between September 16 and September 18. Police said the harassment involved physical contact. No further details were released. The investigation is...
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Oil City Man Faces Charges for Allegedly Providing False Information in Attempt to Purchase Firearms

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing charges for providing false information in an attempt to purchase firearms from local businesses. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 20-year-old Blake Andrew Adamson, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey on September 22.
OIL CITY, PA

