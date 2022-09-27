On September 25, 2022, Harriet (Ann) Enos passed peacefully after an extended illness. Ann was surrounded by her beloved husband of 65 years, Boyd, and her family. In addition to her husband, Ann leaves behind her children and their families: Mike and Pam of Pleasantville, Debbie and Lee of Boston, Lynne and Rick of Springtown, TX and Mindy.

OIL CITY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO