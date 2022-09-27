ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kwasi Kwarteng
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Dow falls 313 points, bond yields spike as rate hike looms

Mark Zuckerberg loses $71B as Meta Platforms' stock struggles. Beyond Meat suspends COO after alleged road rage attack. Ford shares plunge as automaker warns of $1B in additional costs, unfinished vehicles. Coverage for this event has ended. Home Depot workers in Philadelphia seek union. SymbolPriceChange%Change. HD$274.07-6.34-2.26. Home Depot workers in...
Shiba Inu Price Analysis: SHIB Trades Towards Crucial Price Range!

Shiba Inu was created in 2020 to offer competition to Dogecoin. Both these meme coins depend mainly on community sentiment and social media news. SHIB is the native coin of this network, and it provided a huge return in 2020-2021, but now both of these meme coins are in a downtrend.
#British Pound#Currency#Uk#Central Bank Action#The Bank Of England
Chinese yuan: Currency hits record lows against US dollar

China's yuan has hit fresh record lows against the surging US dollar. The internationally-traded yuan fell to its lowest level since data first became available in 2011. China's domestic currency also reached its weakest point since the 2008 global financial crisis. It comes as the dollar continues to rise in...
Gold pinned near 2-1/2-year low as stronger dollar, yields weigh

Gold prices fell to a new 2½-year low on Monday, weighed down by a sturdy dollar and prospects of further interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve to bring down inflation. Spot gold hit its lowest level since April 2020 in the session. Gold prices hovered near a...
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Exploded Higher Wednesday

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Bit Digital Inc BTBT, Coinbase Global Inc COIN and Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT, all traded higher Wednesday amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. Crypto rallied amid a rebound in broader markets. Major U.S. indexes were higher Wednesday as Treasury...
British pound slides to all-time low against the dollar

The pound is taking a pounding.The British currency has plunged, sliding against the U.S. dollar to touch an all-time low. It's a sign of the alarm in financial markets over new Prime Minister Liz Truss' emergency budget measures unveiled last week aimed at jump-starting the ailing economy.Investors are spooked by a sweeping package of tax cuts likely to cost tens of billions of pounds in extra government borrowing and amounts to a risky gamble to stave off a looming recession. Truss believes that tax cuts, especially for the wealthy, will encourage households to sock away more money, but that could...
