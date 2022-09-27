Read full article on original website
Stock Market Today: Stocks Tumble, Dow Ends Below 30,000, Bond Yields Extend Surge; U.K. Pound In Meltdown
Stocks extended declines into a fourth consecutive session Friday, while global stocks fell to the lowest levels in two years, as investors retreated from risk markets amid hawkish central bank rate signaling and slumping global growth. Stocks were also hit by the spillover impact of Britain's first budget under new...
‘I did not expect markets to get so bad so fast’: Larry Summers predicts the pound will fall below parity with U.S. dollar, Euro
Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers thinks the pound might fall below parity with the dollar and the Euro. The plunge in the British pound, which fell to record lows on Monday, is surprising even the “very pessmistic” Larry Summers. “I did not expect markets to get so...
What a falling British pound means for the future and the U.S.
The British pound plunged to a record low against the U.S. dollar Monday. It happened after the British government announced it would cut taxes and invest in industry in order to boost growth. The pound, historically one of the strongest currencies in the world, fell to as low as $1.04...
US stocks fall as the dollar continues to slam global currencies and sends the British pound to a record low
US stocks opened lower Monday as investors weighed recession odds. Turmoil in the UK spurred by a weakening British pound added to Wall Street's concerns. The pound hit an all-time low against the dollar Monday before recovering later. US stocks opened lower on Monday, as investors weighed mounting recession worries...
US stocks fall as dollar and Treasury yields soar amid fallout from UK tax plan
US stocks closed lower Monday as markets dim view of the UK's new budget plan weighed on markets. US bond yields soared with the 10-year up as much as 21 basis points. The British pound declined to a record low against the dollar at one point early in the day.
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Dow falls 313 points, bond yields spike as rate hike looms
Mark Zuckerberg loses $71B as Meta Platforms' stock struggles. Beyond Meat suspends COO after alleged road rage attack. Ford shares plunge as automaker warns of $1B in additional costs, unfinished vehicles. Coverage for this event has ended. Home Depot workers in Philadelphia seek union. SymbolPriceChange%Change. HD$274.07-6.34-2.26. Home Depot workers in...
US Stocks Look Set To Snap Out Of 5-Session Losing Streak Today As Fed Official Tempers Hawkish Tone — Twitter, Tesla In Spotlight
U.S. stocks look set to snap a five-session losing streak, as indicated by trading in the major index futures. Bargain hunting could generate some buying interest even as traders remain concerned about growth and interest rates. On Monday, the major U.S. averages opened slightly lower but turned modestly higher in...
Shiba Inu Price Analysis: SHIB Trades Towards Crucial Price Range!
Shiba Inu was created in 2020 to offer competition to Dogecoin. Both these meme coins depend mainly on community sentiment and social media news. SHIB is the native coin of this network, and it provided a huge return in 2020-2021, but now both of these meme coins are in a downtrend.
China acts to rein in yuan slump, poised to raise FX risk reserve ratio
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China’s central bank on Monday announced fresh steps to slow the pace of the yuan’s recent depreciation by making it more expensive to bet against the currency, as global policymakers grappled with the economic effects of a broad dollar rally.
Gold, Silver Plunge on a Soaring DXY, Rising Short-Term Yields
Gold futures cratered to close out the volatile trading week, driven by a skyrocketing US dollar and rising Treasury yields. The yellow metal has plunged amid the Federal Reserve’s tightening cycle and it has continued struggling on the expectation that the central bank will continue raising interest rates. October...
Sterling crumbles to all-time low, euro at 20-year low
LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Sterling crashed to a record low early on Monday as traders rushed for the exits on mounting concern that the new government's economic plan will stretch Britain's finances to the limit.
Billionaire Big-Shorter John Paulson Says The Housing Downturn May Be Different This Time Around
John Paulson, the billionaire hedge fund investor who made around $15 billion shorting $25 billion worth of subprime mortgages back in the "no credit, no money, no cash, no problem" underwriting debacle back in 2007-2008, says another downturn in the current "frothy" housing market may be in the cards. Still,...
Chinese yuan: Currency hits record lows against US dollar
China's yuan has hit fresh record lows against the surging US dollar. The internationally-traded yuan fell to its lowest level since data first became available in 2011. China's domestic currency also reached its weakest point since the 2008 global financial crisis. It comes as the dollar continues to rise in...
Gasoline rises, British pound plunges and more: Monday's 5 things to know
Here are the key events taking place on Monday that could impact trading. GASOLINE: The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the U.S. is on the rise. Monday's price rose to $3.725, up from Sunday's $3.417 a gallon, according to AAA. The price started rising again in...
Gold pinned near 2-1/2-year low as stronger dollar, yields weigh
Gold prices fell to a new 2½-year low on Monday, weighed down by a sturdy dollar and prospects of further interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve to bring down inflation. Spot gold hit its lowest level since April 2020 in the session. Gold prices hovered near a...
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Exploded Higher Wednesday
Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Bit Digital Inc BTBT, Coinbase Global Inc COIN and Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT, all traded higher Wednesday amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. Crypto rallied amid a rebound in broader markets. Major U.S. indexes were higher Wednesday as Treasury...
British pound slides to all-time low against the dollar
The pound is taking a pounding.The British currency has plunged, sliding against the U.S. dollar to touch an all-time low. It's a sign of the alarm in financial markets over new Prime Minister Liz Truss' emergency budget measures unveiled last week aimed at jump-starting the ailing economy.Investors are spooked by a sweeping package of tax cuts likely to cost tens of billions of pounds in extra government borrowing and amounts to a risky gamble to stave off a looming recession. Truss believes that tax cuts, especially for the wealthy, will encourage households to sock away more money, but that could...
European shares reverse losses as BoE intervenes to cool bond markets
Sept 28 (Reuters) - European shares gained on Wednesday, with the UK's blue-chip index reversing losses after the Bank of England said it would purchase bonds to cool a turmoil in markets stemming from the British government's fiscal plans.
Oil plunges to eight-month low on strong dollar, recession fears
NEW YORK, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Oil prices plunged over 5% to an eight-month low on Friday as the U.S. dollar hit its strongest level in more than two decades and on fears rising interest rates will tip major economies into recession.
The pound just plunged to an all-time low against the dollar. Here's why the promise of tax cuts tanked the British currency.
The British pound tumbled to an all-time low against the US dollar on Monday. It plunged on fears impending tax cuts will worsen inflation and prompt faster interest-rate hikes. The UK economy is already battling slower growth and a cost-of-living crisis. The pound plunged to an all-time low of 1.035...
