ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

Related
packinsider.com

NC State Needs to be able To Pass Against Clemson

When you look at where the Clemson defense is most vulnerable, it has been their inability to stop their opponents passing attack. Opponents Passing Efficiency against Clemson has been 139.64, which ranks 92nd nationally. Logically, looking at the data above, the game plan for Saturday night would be to unleash...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State 41 UCONN 10: Notes, Thoughts and Tidbits

After defeating UCONN 41-10 tonight, NC State has improved to 4-0 on the year. Below are some notes, thoughts and tidbits on the victory. NC State is now 3-0 all-time against UCONN. NC State has now won 13 straight games at home, the 5th longest streak in the FBS. It’s...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

4-Star Small Forward Isaiah Evans Sets Unofficial Visit to NC State

According to Jamie Shaw of ON3, 4-Star 2024 Small Forward Isaiah Evans (6’6″/165) is going to be taking an Unofficial Visit to NC State. “I have unofficial visits set up with Georgia, Clemson, and NC State,” Evans said. (ON3) 247Sports ranks Evans as the #16 overall player...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Florida State#Fsu#Clemson#American Football#Sports#Abc#Acc Network#Nc State Football#Seminoles#Wake Forest
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Beau Maye added to 2022-2023 roster

The UNC basketball program has added another member of the Maye family, as Beau Maye joins the team as a walk-on for the upcoming season. On Wednesday, the UNC basketball program released its official roster for the 2022-2023 season. They announced that the team has added a walk-on to the roster, one that has a very familiar last name in Chapel Hill.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Tomahawk Nation

Florida State vs. Wake Forest: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

FLORIDA STATE — The Seminoles (4-0, 2-0) are on fire heading into week 5, and in their sights are the ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons. After coming off an incredibly dominant 44-14 performance last Saturday against the Boston College Eagles in primetime, the top-25 showdown will be the first time FSU is ranked since 2018. The game is set to be played at 3:30 p.m. ET in Tallahassee and will be aired on ABC.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
AllClemson

Dabo Swinney on NC State, Injuries

The Textile Bowl and continued control of ACC Atlantic Division destiny will be at stake in front of the eyes of the nation on Saturday, Oct. 1 when the No. 5 Clemson Tigers host the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack on ABC's Saturday Night Football. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
CLEMSON, SC
packinsider.com

Dave Doeren’s Weekly Press Conference Before Clemson: BULLETED

NC State Head Football Coach Dave Doeren met with the media yesterday for his weekly press conference prior to the Wolfpack’s Top-10 matchup against #5 Clemson this Saturday. You can watch it here, or check out a breakdown of what he had to say below. Against UConn, really proud...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
City
Raleigh, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Florida State athletics director says football game with Wake Forest is still scheduled for Saturday in Tallahassee

No. 22 Wake Forest’s football game at No. 23 Florida State is still scheduled for Saturday even as Hurricane Ian approaches the state. Ian is forecast to strengthen after passing over Cuba and into the Gulf of Mexico, and it is expected to reach the Florida Gulf Coast on Wednesday or early Thursday. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for 24 counties that could be in the path of the storm.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
FanSided

UNC Football: Kicker Nicky Sodano Joins the Tar Heels

UNC Football did not waste much time in adding another kicker to their roster. Nicky Sodano made the announcement today via his Twitter account. What a week for the UNC Football special teams. On Monday, head coach Mack Brown made the announcement that kicker Jonathan Kim left the team. Kim...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

UNC Kicker Jonathan Kim Leaves Team, Intends to Transfer

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina kicker Jonathan Kim has left the team and intends on entering the transfer portal, head coach Mack Brown announced on Monday. Kim, a senior who has appeared in four games this season as the kickoff specialist, is leaving now in order to preserve his full year of eligibility for his next destination. He'll have two years of college eligibility remaining. Noah Burnette, who beat out Kim in the preseason for the place-kicking job, will now assume the kickoff role as well, according to Brown.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
seminoles.com

Statement From Florida State Vice President And Director Of Athletics Michael Alford

Statement From Florida State Vice President And Director Of Athletics Michael Alford. “Following our most recent briefing today with authorities, University administration, transportation officials, security, law enforcement and emergency responders, we remain confident that we will be able to safely host Saturday’s football game against Wake Forest at its scheduled kickoff time. We will continue to monitor the hurricane and all weather advisories and take action if needed to ensure the safety of all involved. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in the forecasted impact area in South Florida and others affected by the storm.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy