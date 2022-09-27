CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina kicker Jonathan Kim has left the team and intends on entering the transfer portal, head coach Mack Brown announced on Monday. Kim, a senior who has appeared in four games this season as the kickoff specialist, is leaving now in order to preserve his full year of eligibility for his next destination. He'll have two years of college eligibility remaining. Noah Burnette, who beat out Kim in the preseason for the place-kicking job, will now assume the kickoff role as well, according to Brown.

