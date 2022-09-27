Read full article on original website
Related
packinsider.com
NC State Needs to be able To Pass Against Clemson
When you look at where the Clemson defense is most vulnerable, it has been their inability to stop their opponents passing attack. Opponents Passing Efficiency against Clemson has been 139.64, which ranks 92nd nationally. Logically, looking at the data above, the game plan for Saturday night would be to unleash...
Former sports anchor joins N&O college football Week 5 picks for North Carolina schools
The ACC has two top 25 matchups this week in No. 10 NC State at No. 5 Clemson and No. 22 Wake Forest at No. 23 FSU. Former ABC 11 sports anchor Mark Armstrong joins the N&O sports staff to pick those games and five others.
packinsider.com
NC State 41 UCONN 10: Notes, Thoughts and Tidbits
After defeating UCONN 41-10 tonight, NC State has improved to 4-0 on the year. Below are some notes, thoughts and tidbits on the victory. NC State is now 3-0 all-time against UCONN. NC State has now won 13 straight games at home, the 5th longest streak in the FBS. It’s...
packinsider.com
4-Star Small Forward Isaiah Evans Sets Unofficial Visit to NC State
According to Jamie Shaw of ON3, 4-Star 2024 Small Forward Isaiah Evans (6’6″/165) is going to be taking an Unofficial Visit to NC State. “I have unofficial visits set up with Georgia, Clemson, and NC State,” Evans said. (ON3) 247Sports ranks Evans as the #16 overall player...
IN THIS ARTICLE
UNC Basketball: Beau Maye added to 2022-2023 roster
The UNC basketball program has added another member of the Maye family, as Beau Maye joins the team as a walk-on for the upcoming season. On Wednesday, the UNC basketball program released its official roster for the 2022-2023 season. They announced that the team has added a walk-on to the roster, one that has a very familiar last name in Chapel Hill.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State vs. Wake Forest: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
FLORIDA STATE — The Seminoles (4-0, 2-0) are on fire heading into week 5, and in their sights are the ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons. After coming off an incredibly dominant 44-14 performance last Saturday against the Boston College Eagles in primetime, the top-25 showdown will be the first time FSU is ranked since 2018. The game is set to be played at 3:30 p.m. ET in Tallahassee and will be aired on ABC.
Dabo Swinney on NC State, Injuries
The Textile Bowl and continued control of ACC Atlantic Division destiny will be at stake in front of the eyes of the nation on Saturday, Oct. 1 when the No. 5 Clemson Tigers host the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack on ABC's Saturday Night Football. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
packinsider.com
Dave Doeren’s Weekly Press Conference Before Clemson: BULLETED
NC State Head Football Coach Dave Doeren met with the media yesterday for his weekly press conference prior to the Wolfpack’s Top-10 matchup against #5 Clemson this Saturday. You can watch it here, or check out a breakdown of what he had to say below. Against UConn, really proud...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
packinsider.com
NC State vs. Clemson Kickoff Date/Time Remains Set Despite Other Games Being Shifted Due to Hurricane Ian
At this point, there is no denying that Hurricane Ian will impact the Top-10 matchup between #10 NC State and #5 Clemson. The question is what will the impact be. We’ve already seen games in the path of Ian move their games. South Carolina vs. South Carolina State has been moved to Thursday night.
FSU's home football game vs. Wake Forest expected to be played Saturday
With the forecasted track of Hurricane Ian moving south and east of Tallahassee, the Florida State University home football game scheduled for Saturday is expected to be played.
packinsider.com
On3: 4-star combo guard Silas Demary Jr is trending towards an NC State commitment
We’ve discussed 2023 combo guard Silas Demary Jr. quite a bit lately. We’ve talked about his official visit. We’ve done an interview with his father. We’ve done an interview with him. This was no conincidence. We knew NC State was very high on Demary Jr. and...
saturdaydownsouth.com
ACC coach calls on league to 'make the right decision' on game as Hurricane Ian approaches
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson effectively issued an ultimatum to the ACC Tuesday, saying that he would not be taking his team down to Tallahassee in lieu of Hurricane Ian unless Wake Forest deems traveling to Florida safe. He added that he certainly hopes that the ACC makes ‘the...
Hurricane, hype surround NC State's prep for one of biggest games in program history
NC State head coach Dave Doeren has won a game in a hurricane. He'd just prefer not to have to do it again. Doeren's 10th-ranked Wolfpack (4-0) visits No. 5 Clemson in a one of the biggest games in program history Saturday night, just as the remnants of Hurricane Ian are expected to be dumping rain on the Carolinas.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Florida State athletics director says football game with Wake Forest is still scheduled for Saturday in Tallahassee
No. 22 Wake Forest’s football game at No. 23 Florida State is still scheduled for Saturday even as Hurricane Ian approaches the state. Ian is forecast to strengthen after passing over Cuba and into the Gulf of Mexico, and it is expected to reach the Florida Gulf Coast on Wednesday or early Thursday. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for 24 counties that could be in the path of the storm.
UNC Football: Kicker Nicky Sodano Joins the Tar Heels
UNC Football did not waste much time in adding another kicker to their roster. Nicky Sodano made the announcement today via his Twitter account. What a week for the UNC Football special teams. On Monday, head coach Mack Brown made the announcement that kicker Jonathan Kim left the team. Kim...
packinsider.com
Kevin Keatts says NC State will play 100% zone defense this year. Is he lying?
Fresh off an offseason of roster re-building, Keatts said all the right things in his media day presser. He talked about taking full responsibility, he talked about tweaking his system, he talked about adapting to the new landscape and how it alters coaching. Oh, he also talked about ditching his...
UNC Kicker Jonathan Kim Leaves Team, Intends to Transfer
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina kicker Jonathan Kim has left the team and intends on entering the transfer portal, head coach Mack Brown announced on Monday. Kim, a senior who has appeared in four games this season as the kickoff specialist, is leaving now in order to preserve his full year of eligibility for his next destination. He'll have two years of college eligibility remaining. Noah Burnette, who beat out Kim in the preseason for the place-kicking job, will now assume the kickoff role as well, according to Brown.
Garner coach apologizes for unsportsmanlike conduct after 49-0 loss against rival
“My decision to not shake hands after the game was made in the heat of the moment,” Garner High’s football coach wrote in an email to parents.
seminoles.com
Statement From Florida State Vice President And Director Of Athletics Michael Alford
Statement From Florida State Vice President And Director Of Athletics Michael Alford. “Following our most recent briefing today with authorities, University administration, transportation officials, security, law enforcement and emergency responders, we remain confident that we will be able to safely host Saturday’s football game against Wake Forest at its scheduled kickoff time. We will continue to monitor the hurricane and all weather advisories and take action if needed to ensure the safety of all involved. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in the forecasted impact area in South Florida and others affected by the storm.”
cbs17
Wake Tech and Shaw University make ‘historic’ course credit transfer agreement
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new agreement between two Triangle-based colleges that will help more students achieve a 4-year degree is going into effect in the fall 2022 semester. The historic technology articulation agreement between Shaw University and Wake Tech Community College will allow WTCC students course credits that...
Comments / 0