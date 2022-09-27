ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My Take: Expand Camp Grayling to help support our military

By Major Gen. Gregory Vadnais (ret)
Expansion of training ground available in Northern Michigan is critical to achieving the readiness our Armed Forces require to defend the nation and to support allies and partners across the globe to deter and defeat adversaries, both nation and non-nation state, as they challenge democratic and rule of law principles.

An expanded testing ground in Michigan would also enable our military and civilian agencies to test and field the methods and equipment required to modernize the tools we will need against these 21st century challenges.

The potential capability and capacity for this currently exists centered around Camp Grayling, Michigan. This remarkable installation has existed for over 100 years, given through land grant by Rasmussen Hansen to the State of Michigan to provide the U.S. military and our state militia the resources to prepare our troops for service in two World Wars and all conflicts that have followed.

I have personal experience with Camp Grayling, starting as an enlisted Soldier in 1970 and extending 50-plus years through my recent tenure as Adjutant General for the State of Michigan. Our Michigan Soldiers and Airmen have been blessed with training space and capability not matched in the U.S. I have seen our military Joint Forces — Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, Special Operators — come to the state to maximize Northern Michigan’s capabilities to build their readiness for conflict, to validate their readiness for deployment, and to confirm their ability to work together as a joint and combined team.

Camp Grayling and the Grayling community has served the State and the Nation well in this regard. But the 21st Century has brought with it new challenges, and with those challenges, new opportunities. To remain relevant, Camp Grayling must evolve and expand to match those challenges, to meet those opportunities. To achieve that, we ask for your support.

21st Century warfare has expanded the tactical and operation space that our military must operate and indeed dominate for them to succeed. Training grounds have to replicate the 21st Century battlefields, both known and envisioned, where we will potentially send our young men and women to fight. As recent events in Ukraine have demonstrated, militaries succeed or fail based on the realistic preparation and training their Nation provides them. We are bound to provide the very best of both to our sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers that make up our military today.

Camp Grayling and the Michigan Department of National Resources are currently in discussion on how to expand the land area available to train our military while safeguarding Michigan’s recreational and natural resources. There are pathways forward that achieve both. We need to come together in frank discussion to reach that aim, with full transparency for the citizens of the Grayling area and Michiganders that enjoy the economic and recreational opportunities of Northern Michigan.

I ask all involved to participate in thoughtful and productive discussion to help shape this future. There need not be losers and winners in this effort, rather, there can be support for these critical 21st century military requirements while maintaining and even improving our natural resources and their protection.

— Major Gen. Gregory Vadnais (retired) is Michigan’s former adjutant general.

Comments / 11

YouWish
1d ago

First…Do you live up here? No one has any business commenting unless you do. Second….Take it somewhere else, like the desert.

Reply(6)
5
Mr Sparky
1d ago

I do live near and I'm torn. I want to support the troops but I don't trust the current leader. I also know the government will take with no regard for its people. I personally know people that were made to sell their farm and tear down the buildings to expand US2. 20 years later never even did the project. Ruined a family gave them 26,000. They did get to purchase it back for 2,600 25 years later. My point is I love America but sometimes people in charge are not so good.

Reply
2
geo39
1d ago

So you can pollute the new area. You all ready prove you can destroy the water table in that area. Don’t do it DNR you can be replaced.

Reply
2
