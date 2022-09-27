Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Wichita police, college students develop app to improve communication with officers
Kansas family who recently moved to Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian. Updated: 7 hours ago. Angie's Scott family has only called the Orlando area...
KWCH.com
Dream Flights offered for local senior veterans
The Wichita State University Board of Trustees approved funding for the first two phases of the renovation of Cessna Stadium. Themes of a rally in Wichita was to celebrate Cedric Lofton's life, bring attention to his case and seek accountability.
Wichita City Council looks at proposals to help suspended drivers, homeless
There are about 227 thousand suspended drivers in Kansas, 25 percent of those are in Sedgwick County. Driving privileges can be suspended for things like DUI and failure to pay child support or back taxes.
KWCH.com
Derby couple to volunteer with American Red Cross in Florida
Wichita police, college students develop app to improve communication with officers. The partnership between the WPD and the WSU students created the app called "PD Share," which helps to remove communication barriers.
KWCH.com
Tens of thousands turnout for McConnell Air Show
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Frontiers in Flight Air Show proved to be a successful event over the weekend in Wichita. McConnell Air Force Base estimates between 60,000 to 70,000 people attended the air show on Saturday and Sunday. This is just an estimate because there were no ticket sales.
KWCH.com
Wichita State University releases rendering of Cessna stadium renovation
Themes of a rally in Wichita was to celebrate Cedric Lofton's life, bring attention to his case and seek accountability. Wichita city leaders addressed concerns about potential problems with the Wichita Police Department's Property and Evidence facility.
KWCH.com
FF12 takes deeper look at Wichita Police Department evidence storage
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A day after the City of Wichita addressed concerns with the Wichita Police Department’s property and evidence, FactFinder 12 took a deeper look into how that evidence is stored. An external audit of where police keep their evidence seemed to reveal evidence missing in 54 cases. However, sources told 12 News this evidence isn’t missing; the issue concerns an error with a new records system.
KWCH.com
Swarms of unidentified bugs a nuisance in S. Wichita neighborhood
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It hasn’t been a typical beginning of the week for Wichita residents Steve and Evelyn Sandell. They realized something was wrong when they observed small black bugs swarming up and down their driveway and the exterior of their house. “I got up [Monday]. I opened...
KWCH.com
Finance expert discusses far-reaching ripple effects from Hurricane Ian
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While the nation’s focus is on Florida and efforts to help millions directly impacted by Hurricane Ian, the effects aren’t confined within the storm’s path. Florida is a large contributor to the U.S. economy. The Sunshine State has the fourth highest domestic gross domestic product (GDP) in the U.S. and in that category, ranks 16th in the world. With a powerful force of nature like Hurricane Ian, the effects could be felt across the country.
Resolution sought by Reno County Commission on liquor by the drink
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commissioners have approved the first steps that could bring a vote on liquor by the drink back before voters as soon as next year. During Tuesday's meeting, the commission approved having a resolution drawn up that would bring the proposal to remove the required 30% food sales requirement for liquor by the drink.
KWCH.com
Building You: Jose Gutierrez of Jose Gutierrez Agency
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, we are featuring Hispanic owned businesses that are hiring right now. After a year in business, Jose Gutierrez is expanding his insurance agency near 31st Street South and Seneca. Gutierrez is hiring two marketers, a producer, a customer service representative and a protégé, who he can groom to become an agency owner.
kmuw.org
Wichita police to hold community meeting on new policing method
The Wichita Police Department will host a community meeting Tuesday night to discuss a new predictive policing method. The method, which the department is calling risk based policing, uses data to determine what sorts of locations in the city are correlated with gun crime. “From some of the preliminary models...
Former Kansan hunkers down ahead of possible Hurricane Ian flooding
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – While there is concern over Hurricane Ian causing massive waves on the coast of Florida, one former Kansan who retired in central Florida is already taking action for possible floods. “We have heard it could be a big issue. That’s the way we understand it,” said former Sedgwick County Sheriff Robert […]
KWCH.com
Kansas family braces for impact of Hurricane Ian after move to Florida
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Angie Scott’s family has only called the Orlando area ‘home’ for a few months. The family moved from Wichita over the summer, meaning this will be their first hurricane. Scott said the family isn’t sure what to expect, but they hope the severe weather they experienced in Kansas will help prepare them for Hurricane Ian.
KWCH.com
Doctors encourage getting flu shot early
Wichita police, college students develop app to improve communication with officers. The partnership between the WPD and the WSU students created the app called "PD Share," which helps to remove communication barriers.
KWCH.com
Local Red Cross volunteers headed to assist with Hurricane Ian relief
DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - Red Cross volunteers from the Wichita area will head to Florida Thursday morning to help with the response to Hurricane Ian. Husband and wife disaster responders Pat and Lori Loney, from Derby, will drive a Red Cross emergency response vehicle roughly 20 hours from Wichita to Florida. The Loneys, who live in Derby, recently volunteered on the Red Cross of Kansas’ response to the Andover tornado.
DA: WPD makes human error on missing evidence, more a record management problem
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — At least 54 cases are missing evidence, according to a 2021 audit of the Wichita Police Department’s (WPD) Property and Evidence facility. The newly released information comes just a day after the city manager pointed to multiple issues within the facility. This could mean cases could be thrown out, but Sedgwick […]
Attorney General's office announces local grants
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two Hutchinson organizations have been awarded more than $140,000 in grants to provide services for victims of crime, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced on Wednesday. The grants were awarded to support the following programs:. · BrightHouse, Inc., $65,912 to provide a secure and controlled environment...
Sedgwick County Zoo’s American Cream Draft Horse dies
The Sedgwick County Zoo (SCZ) announced the death of Shasta, the zoo's American Cream Draft Horse, on Facebook Wednesday, Sept. 28.
