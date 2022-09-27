ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘From maize to medicine:’ Dr. Lal on plant genomics and bioinformatics

Dr. Shailesh Lal is a professor in the Department of Biological Sciences and serves as the chair of the Department of Bioengineering. In addition to teaching, he operates a laboratory focusing on plant genomics and bioinformatics. “Initially I started studying what are called jumping genes, [or] transposable elements — but...
Equitable partnerships and the path to inclusive, innovative and impactful human microbiome research

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Practical recommendations on achieving equitability in biomedical research can advance essential efforts to balance research representation. In this Comment, we highlight how to generate interoperable and robust datasets, engage in thoughtful partnerships with researchers across geographies and cultures, and embrace innovative opportunities to push microbiome research beyond the gut and beyond bacteria.
BD Launches Software to Streamline Flow Cytometry Research

BD today launched BD Research Cloud, a cloud-based software solution designed to streamline the flow cytometry workflow to enable higher quality experiments with faster time to insight for scientists working across a range of disciplines including immunology, virology, oncology and infectious disease monitoring. Flow cytometry is a tool used to...
UMass Amherst scientists delve into the mysteries of how cells manage stress

In new research recently published in the journal Cell Reports, a team of scientists from the University of Massachusetts Amherst delved into the mysteries of how cells weather stress. Using bacterial cells, the researchers discovered that a damage-repairing enzyme, called ClpX, can not only mutate to fix multiple cellular issues but can respond to changing levels of cellular energy to help keep a cell healthy.
Gandeeva Therapeutics Appoints Matthew Lucas Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer and David Poon Ph.D. as Chief Business Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Gandeeva Therapeutics, Inc., a precision biotechnology company harnessing the power of cryogenic electron microscopy (cryo-EM) and machine learning to advance drug discovery, announced today the appointment of Matthew Lucas, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer and David Poon, Ph.D., as Chief Business Officer to the leadership team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005334/en/ Matthew Lucas Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Gandeeva Therapeutics (Photo: Business Wire)
Invion’s (ASX:IVX) research partner to present Photosoft™ technology at ComBio2022

Invion’s research partner Hudson Institute is set to present PhotosoftTM technology at the renowned ComBio2022 industry conference. ComBio is a national conference featuring renowned international speakers. In the presentation, Hudson Institute will compare a PhotosoftTM compound with two other chlorin-based photosensitisers, including Talaporfin sodium. Invion Limited (ASX: IVX) has...
The Institut du Cancer Courlancy in Reims, France to Acquire the Advanced ZAP-X Gyroscopic Radiosurgery Platform

ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc. today announced that the Institut du Cancer Courlancy (ICC) in Reims, France will add the latest advancement in non-invasive brain tumor treatments, the ZAP-X® Gyroscopic Radiosurgery® platform, to its current portfolio of cancer treatment technologies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release...
Medical Implants Could One Day Be Made Of CBD Or Poly Cannabinoids, According To New Study

CBD could one day be used in medical implants according to a new study published in a peer-reviewed scientific journal by the American Chemical Society, reported phys.org. The bioplastic called poly(lactic acid), or PLA, has become a popular option for sustainable plastics because it's made from corn and sugarcane instead of fossil fuels. CBD, the non-psychotropic component of cannabis and hemp, has a chemical structure that results in a “good building block” for PLA that could replace conventional plastics for medical use.
Scientists achieve a new understanding of the nucleotide excision repair process

Nucleotide excision repair (NER) is a major conserved DNA repair pathway, which repairs various types of damage in the genome, such as those induced by ultraviolet light and environmental agents. Dysfunction in this pathway can be detrimental to human health. For example, individuals with defects in NER suffer from xeroderma pigmentosum, a disease characterized by an extreme disposition to sunlight-induced skin cancer due to an inability to repair UV-damaged DNA.
Novel AI Method for Neuroscience and Brain Disease Research

A new study shows how artificial intelligence (AI) is a powerful new paradigm to conduct neuroscience and disease research for conditions such as dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, and other cognitive disorders. This new research was led by Andrew McKenzie, MD, PhD, Co-Chief Resident for Research in the Department of Psychiatry...
Machine-learning method shows neurodegenerative disease can progress in newly identified patterns

Neurodegenerative diseases—like amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, or Lou Gehrig's disease), Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's—are complicated, chronic ailments that can present with a variety of symptoms, worsen at different rates, and have many underlying genetic and environmental causes, some of which are unknown. ALS, in particular, affects voluntary muscle movement and is always fatal, but while most people survive for only a few years after diagnosis, others live with the disease for decades. Manifestations of ALS can also vary significantly; often slower disease development correlates with onset in the limbs and affecting fine motor skills, while the more serious, bulbar ALS impacts swallowing, speaking, breathing, and mobility. Therefore, understanding the progression of diseases like ALS is critical to enrollment in clinical trials, analysis of potential interventions, and discovery of root causes.
UCI neuroscientists discover underlying mechanisms behind brain’s high-level work

Our ability to think, decide, remember recent events and more, comes from our brain's neocortex. Now University of California, Irvine neuroscientists have discovered key aspects of the mechanisms behind these functions. Their findings could ultimately help improve treatments for certain neuropsychiatric disorders and brain injuries. Their study appears in Neuron.
