Raleigh, NC

packinsider.com

4-Star Small Forward Isaiah Evans Sets Unofficial Visit to NC State

According to Jamie Shaw of ON3, 4-Star 2024 Small Forward Isaiah Evans (6’6″/165) is going to be taking an Unofficial Visit to NC State. “I have unofficial visits set up with Georgia, Clemson, and NC State,” Evans said. (ON3) 247Sports ranks Evans as the #16 overall player...
RALEIGH, NC
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Beau Maye added to 2022-2023 roster

The UNC basketball program has added another member of the Maye family, as Beau Maye joins the team as a walk-on for the upcoming season. On Wednesday, the UNC basketball program released its official roster for the 2022-2023 season. They announced that the team has added a walk-on to the roster, one that has a very familiar last name in Chapel Hill.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Needs to be able To Pass Against Clemson

When you look at where the Clemson defense is most vulnerable, it has been their inability to stop their opponents passing attack. Opponents Passing Efficiency against Clemson has been 139.64, which ranks 92nd nationally. Logically, looking at the data above, the game plan for Saturday night would be to unleash...
RALEIGH, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
City
Raleigh, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Raleigh, NC
Football
Raleigh, NC
College Sports
Charlotte, NC
College Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
Raleigh, NC
Sports
packinsider.com

NC State 2023 Football Commits Week 6 Report

This past weekend marked the 6th week of the 2022 High School Football season. Here’s a rundown of how some of the 2023 NC State commits showed out. 4-Star Wide Receiver Kevin Concepcion had 3 receptions for 30 yards, and 1 rush for 5 yards in Chambers’ 7-16 loss to Hough.
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State 41 UCONN 10: Notes, Thoughts and Tidbits

After defeating UCONN 41-10 tonight, NC State has improved to 4-0 on the year. Below are some notes, thoughts and tidbits on the victory. NC State is now 3-0 all-time against UCONN. NC State has now won 13 straight games at home, the 5th longest streak in the FBS. It’s...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Offers 4-Star Point Guard Ty-Laur Johnson

This past weekend, NC State offered a scholarship to 4-Star 2023 Point Guard Ty-Laur Johnson (6’0”/160). Johnson is a consensus 4-star prospect who will be playing his Senior season at Our Savior Lutheran in the Bronx, New York. Rivals ranks him as the #54 overall player nationally in...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

Dave Doeren’s Weekly Press Conference Before Clemson: BULLETED

NC State Head Football Coach Dave Doeren met with the media yesterday for his weekly press conference prior to the Wolfpack’s Top-10 matchup against #5 Clemson this Saturday. You can watch it here, or check out a breakdown of what he had to say below. Against UConn, really proud...
RALEIGH, NC
AllClemson

Dabo Swinney on NC State, Injuries

The Textile Bowl and continued control of ACC Atlantic Division destiny will be at stake in front of the eyes of the nation on Saturday, Oct. 1 when the No. 5 Clemson Tigers host the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack on ABC's Saturday Night Football. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
CLEMSON, SC
FanSided

UNC Football: Kicker Nicky Sodano Joins the Tar Heels

UNC Football did not waste much time in adding another kicker to their roster. Nicky Sodano made the announcement today via his Twitter account. What a week for the UNC Football special teams. On Monday, head coach Mack Brown made the announcement that kicker Jonathan Kim left the team. Kim...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
packinsider.com

NC State will Host FSU at Either 7:30 or 8pm on 10/8

The time for NC State’s matchup against Florida State on October 8th will officially be the Wolfpack’s 4th consecutive game under the lights. The game will either be at 7:30pm on ABC in the primetime slot, or at 8pm on ACC Network. This game could be the Wolfpack’s...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State vs. UCONN: SNAP REPORT

Below is a breakdown of who all played for NC State in their victory over UCONN this past Saturday, and how many snaps they played in. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a focus on football and recruiting, and is in charge of business strategy. He is an NC State alum who majored in business. Matthew is also the lead pastor of The Point Church in Cary, NC.
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

#10 NC State is a 7-Point Underdog Against #5 Clemson

#10 NC State opens as a 7-point underdog in their Top-10 matchup against #5 Clemson this weekend on the road at 7:30pm on Saturday night. The game will be in the primetime slot on ABC, and ESPN’s College GameDay will be in Death Valley. This is the 1st Top-10 matchup in the history of the NC State football program.
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State’s Depth Chart vs. Clemson with Notes

NC State’s Football team has released their Depth Chart for this Saturday’s game vs. Clemson on the road at 7:30pm. There have been a few significant changes on this weeks Depth Chart:. Graduate Timothy McKay has moved into the starting spot at Right Tackle. Graduate Bryson Speas has...
RALEIGH, NC
WSOC-TV

Charlotte firm to buy much of NC Research Campus in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — David Murdock’s Castle & Cooke has struck a deal to sell the land surrounding the N.C. Research Campus and downtown in Kannapolis. The city of Kannapolis announced on Sept. 27 that Castle & Cooke’s Kannapolis land holdings will be sold to Charlotte-based Insite Properties. The transaction includes 236 acres in Kannapolis, including much of the main N.C. Research Campus land adjacent to downtown. Insite plans to facilitate an investment of at least $500 million at the properties.
KANNAPOLIS, NC

