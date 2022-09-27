Read full article on original website
packinsider.com
4-Star Small Forward Isaiah Evans Sets Unofficial Visit to NC State
According to Jamie Shaw of ON3, 4-Star 2024 Small Forward Isaiah Evans (6’6″/165) is going to be taking an Unofficial Visit to NC State. “I have unofficial visits set up with Georgia, Clemson, and NC State,” Evans said. (ON3) 247Sports ranks Evans as the #16 overall player...
Former sports anchor joins N&O college football Week 5 picks for North Carolina schools
The ACC has two top 25 matchups this week in No. 10 NC State at No. 5 Clemson and No. 22 Wake Forest at No. 23 FSU. Former ABC 11 sports anchor Mark Armstrong joins the N&O sports staff to pick those games and five others.
UNC Basketball: Beau Maye added to 2022-2023 roster
The UNC basketball program has added another member of the Maye family, as Beau Maye joins the team as a walk-on for the upcoming season. On Wednesday, the UNC basketball program released its official roster for the 2022-2023 season. They announced that the team has added a walk-on to the roster, one that has a very familiar last name in Chapel Hill.
packinsider.com
NC State Needs to be able To Pass Against Clemson
When you look at where the Clemson defense is most vulnerable, it has been their inability to stop their opponents passing attack. Opponents Passing Efficiency against Clemson has been 139.64, which ranks 92nd nationally. Logically, looking at the data above, the game plan for Saturday night would be to unleash...
packinsider.com
On3: 4-star combo guard Silas Demary Jr is trending towards an NC State commitment
We’ve discussed 2023 combo guard Silas Demary Jr. quite a bit lately. We’ve talked about his official visit. We’ve done an interview with his father. We’ve done an interview with him. This was no conincidence. We knew NC State was very high on Demary Jr. and...
packinsider.com
NC State 2023 Football Commits Week 6 Report
This past weekend marked the 6th week of the 2022 High School Football season. Here’s a rundown of how some of the 2023 NC State commits showed out. 4-Star Wide Receiver Kevin Concepcion had 3 receptions for 30 yards, and 1 rush for 5 yards in Chambers’ 7-16 loss to Hough.
packinsider.com
NC State 41 UCONN 10: Notes, Thoughts and Tidbits
After defeating UCONN 41-10 tonight, NC State has improved to 4-0 on the year. Below are some notes, thoughts and tidbits on the victory. NC State is now 3-0 all-time against UCONN. NC State has now won 13 straight games at home, the 5th longest streak in the FBS. It’s...
packinsider.com
NC State Offers 4-Star Point Guard Ty-Laur Johnson
This past weekend, NC State offered a scholarship to 4-Star 2023 Point Guard Ty-Laur Johnson (6’0”/160). Johnson is a consensus 4-star prospect who will be playing his Senior season at Our Savior Lutheran in the Bronx, New York. Rivals ranks him as the #54 overall player nationally in...
packinsider.com
It’s Official…NC State Will Host Marshall in 2023 After Cincinnati Cancelled
It was reported back on September 11th that NC State would host Marshall next season, after a void was created when Cincinnati backed out of a contract for a home-and home with NC State on September 6th. What was reported is now official. The release by Marshall explains how the...
packinsider.com
Dave Doeren’s Weekly Press Conference Before Clemson: BULLETED
NC State Head Football Coach Dave Doeren met with the media yesterday for his weekly press conference prior to the Wolfpack’s Top-10 matchup against #5 Clemson this Saturday. You can watch it here, or check out a breakdown of what he had to say below. Against UConn, really proud...
packinsider.com
NC State vs. Clemson Kickoff Date/Time Remains Set Despite Other Games Being Shifted Due to Hurricane Ian
At this point, there is no denying that Hurricane Ian will impact the Top-10 matchup between #10 NC State and #5 Clemson. The question is what will the impact be. We’ve already seen games in the path of Ian move their games. South Carolina vs. South Carolina State has been moved to Thursday night.
Dabo Swinney on NC State, Injuries
The Textile Bowl and continued control of ACC Atlantic Division destiny will be at stake in front of the eyes of the nation on Saturday, Oct. 1 when the No. 5 Clemson Tigers host the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack on ABC's Saturday Night Football. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
UNC Football: Kicker Nicky Sodano Joins the Tar Heels
UNC Football did not waste much time in adding another kicker to their roster. Nicky Sodano made the announcement today via his Twitter account. What a week for the UNC Football special teams. On Monday, head coach Mack Brown made the announcement that kicker Jonathan Kim left the team. Kim...
packinsider.com
NC State will Host FSU at Either 7:30 or 8pm on 10/8
The time for NC State’s matchup against Florida State on October 8th will officially be the Wolfpack’s 4th consecutive game under the lights. The game will either be at 7:30pm on ABC in the primetime slot, or at 8pm on ACC Network. This game could be the Wolfpack’s...
packinsider.com
NC State vs. UCONN: SNAP REPORT
Below is a breakdown of who all played for NC State in their victory over UCONN this past Saturday, and how many snaps they played in. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a focus on football and recruiting, and is in charge of business strategy. He is an NC State alum who majored in business. Matthew is also the lead pastor of The Point Church in Cary, NC.
packinsider.com
#10 NC State is a 7-Point Underdog Against #5 Clemson
#10 NC State opens as a 7-point underdog in their Top-10 matchup against #5 Clemson this weekend on the road at 7:30pm on Saturday night. The game will be in the primetime slot on ABC, and ESPN’s College GameDay will be in Death Valley. This is the 1st Top-10 matchup in the history of the NC State football program.
packinsider.com
NC State’s Depth Chart vs. Clemson with Notes
NC State’s Football team has released their Depth Chart for this Saturday’s game vs. Clemson on the road at 7:30pm. There have been a few significant changes on this weeks Depth Chart:. Graduate Timothy McKay has moved into the starting spot at Right Tackle. Graduate Bryson Speas has...
packinsider.com
Kevin Keatts says NC State will play 100% zone defense this year. Is he lying?
Fresh off an offseason of roster re-building, Keatts said all the right things in his media day presser. He talked about taking full responsibility, he talked about tweaking his system, he talked about adapting to the new landscape and how it alters coaching. Oh, he also talked about ditching his...
WRAL
Professional golfer and Smithfield native Neal Lancaster still hits the greens in Johnston County
He's a golfer from Smithfield who once played the PGA Tour alongside many famous names such as Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. Neal Lancaster also captured some impressive highlights. For example, he was the first person in history to shoot below a 30 on the front nine of the US Open. Today, he lives in Johnston County and still plays competitively.
WSOC-TV
Charlotte firm to buy much of NC Research Campus in Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — David Murdock’s Castle & Cooke has struck a deal to sell the land surrounding the N.C. Research Campus and downtown in Kannapolis. The city of Kannapolis announced on Sept. 27 that Castle & Cooke’s Kannapolis land holdings will be sold to Charlotte-based Insite Properties. The transaction includes 236 acres in Kannapolis, including much of the main N.C. Research Campus land adjacent to downtown. Insite plans to facilitate an investment of at least $500 million at the properties.
