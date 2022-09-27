Read full article on original website
More NC Black parents turn to homeschoolingThe Triangle Tribune
3 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGoldsboro, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Raleigh festival celebrates 10 yearsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
packinsider.com
4-Star Small Forward Isaiah Evans Sets Unofficial Visit to NC State
According to Jamie Shaw of ON3, 4-Star 2024 Small Forward Isaiah Evans (6’6″/165) is going to be taking an Unofficial Visit to NC State. “I have unofficial visits set up with Georgia, Clemson, and NC State,” Evans said. (ON3) 247Sports ranks Evans as the #16 overall player...
packinsider.com
NC State Needs to be able To Pass Against Clemson
When you look at where the Clemson defense is most vulnerable, it has been their inability to stop their opponents passing attack. Opponents Passing Efficiency against Clemson has been 139.64, which ranks 92nd nationally. Logically, looking at the data above, the game plan for Saturday night would be to unleash...
packinsider.com
On3: 4-star combo guard Silas Demary Jr is trending towards an NC State commitment
We’ve discussed 2023 combo guard Silas Demary Jr. quite a bit lately. We’ve talked about his official visit. We’ve done an interview with his father. We’ve done an interview with him. This was no conincidence. We knew NC State was very high on Demary Jr. and...
packinsider.com
NC State 41 UCONN 10: Notes, Thoughts and Tidbits
After defeating UCONN 41-10 tonight, NC State has improved to 4-0 on the year. Below are some notes, thoughts and tidbits on the victory. NC State is now 3-0 all-time against UCONN. NC State has now won 13 straight games at home, the 5th longest streak in the FBS. It’s...
packinsider.com
NC State Offers 4-Star Point Guard Ty-Laur Johnson
This past weekend, NC State offered a scholarship to 4-Star 2023 Point Guard Ty-Laur Johnson (6’0”/160). Johnson is a consensus 4-star prospect who will be playing his Senior season at Our Savior Lutheran in the Bronx, New York. Rivals ranks him as the #54 overall player nationally in...
packinsider.com
NC State vs. Clemson Kickoff Date/Time Remains Set Despite Other Games Being Shifted Due to Hurricane Ian
At this point, there is no denying that Hurricane Ian will impact the Top-10 matchup between #10 NC State and #5 Clemson. The question is what will the impact be. We’ve already seen games in the path of Ian move their games. South Carolina vs. South Carolina State has been moved to Thursday night.
packinsider.com
NC State 2023 Football Commits Week 6 Report
This past weekend marked the 6th week of the 2022 High School Football season. Here’s a rundown of how some of the 2023 NC State commits showed out. 4-Star Wide Receiver Kevin Concepcion had 3 receptions for 30 yards, and 1 rush for 5 yards in Chambers’ 7-16 loss to Hough.
packinsider.com
Dave Doeren’s Weekly Press Conference Before Clemson: BULLETED
NC State Head Football Coach Dave Doeren met with the media yesterday for his weekly press conference prior to the Wolfpack’s Top-10 matchup against #5 Clemson this Saturday. You can watch it here, or check out a breakdown of what he had to say below. Against UConn, really proud...
packinsider.com
#10 NC State is a 7-Point Underdog Against #5 Clemson
#10 NC State opens as a 7-point underdog in their Top-10 matchup against #5 Clemson this weekend on the road at 7:30pm on Saturday night. The game will be in the primetime slot on ABC, and ESPN’s College GameDay will be in Death Valley. This is the 1st Top-10 matchup in the history of the NC State football program.
packinsider.com
NC State vs. UCONN: SNAP REPORT
Below is a breakdown of who all played for NC State in their victory over UCONN this past Saturday, and how many snaps they played in. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a focus on football and recruiting, and is in charge of business strategy. He is an NC State alum who majored in business. Matthew is also the lead pastor of The Point Church in Cary, NC.
packinsider.com
Kevin Keatts says NC State will play 100% zone defense this year. Is he lying?
Fresh off an offseason of roster re-building, Keatts said all the right things in his media day presser. He talked about taking full responsibility, he talked about tweaking his system, he talked about adapting to the new landscape and how it alters coaching. Oh, he also talked about ditching his...
