ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
packinsider.com

4-Star Small Forward Isaiah Evans Sets Unofficial Visit to NC State

According to Jamie Shaw of ON3, 4-Star 2024 Small Forward Isaiah Evans (6’6″/165) is going to be taking an Unofficial Visit to NC State. “I have unofficial visits set up with Georgia, Clemson, and NC State,” Evans said. (ON3) 247Sports ranks Evans as the #16 overall player...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Needs to be able To Pass Against Clemson

When you look at where the Clemson defense is most vulnerable, it has been their inability to stop their opponents passing attack. Opponents Passing Efficiency against Clemson has been 139.64, which ranks 92nd nationally. Logically, looking at the data above, the game plan for Saturday night would be to unleash...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State 41 UCONN 10: Notes, Thoughts and Tidbits

After defeating UCONN 41-10 tonight, NC State has improved to 4-0 on the year. Below are some notes, thoughts and tidbits on the victory. NC State is now 3-0 all-time against UCONN. NC State has now won 13 straight games at home, the 5th longest streak in the FBS. It’s...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Marshall, NC
Raleigh, NC
Football
Raleigh, NC
College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
Raleigh, NC
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
packinsider.com

NC State Offers 4-Star Point Guard Ty-Laur Johnson

This past weekend, NC State offered a scholarship to 4-Star 2023 Point Guard Ty-Laur Johnson (6’0”/160). Johnson is a consensus 4-star prospect who will be playing his Senior season at Our Savior Lutheran in the Bronx, New York. Rivals ranks him as the #54 overall player nationally in...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State 2023 Football Commits Week 6 Report

This past weekend marked the 6th week of the 2022 High School Football season. Here’s a rundown of how some of the 2023 NC State commits showed out. 4-Star Wide Receiver Kevin Concepcion had 3 receptions for 30 yards, and 1 rush for 5 yards in Chambers’ 7-16 loss to Hough.
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

Dave Doeren’s Weekly Press Conference Before Clemson: BULLETED

NC State Head Football Coach Dave Doeren met with the media yesterday for his weekly press conference prior to the Wolfpack’s Top-10 matchup against #5 Clemson this Saturday. You can watch it here, or check out a breakdown of what he had to say below. Against UConn, really proud...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#American Football#College Football#Nc State Will#Marshall 9 16#Notre Dame
packinsider.com

#10 NC State is a 7-Point Underdog Against #5 Clemson

#10 NC State opens as a 7-point underdog in their Top-10 matchup against #5 Clemson this weekend on the road at 7:30pm on Saturday night. The game will be in the primetime slot on ABC, and ESPN’s College GameDay will be in Death Valley. This is the 1st Top-10 matchup in the history of the NC State football program.
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State vs. UCONN: SNAP REPORT

Below is a breakdown of who all played for NC State in their victory over UCONN this past Saturday, and how many snaps they played in. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a focus on football and recruiting, and is in charge of business strategy. He is an NC State alum who majored in business. Matthew is also the lead pastor of The Point Church in Cary, NC.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy