nbcrightnow.com
Poet Ricardo Ruiz to give bilingual readings in Othello and Pasco
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Mid-Columbia Libraries (MCL) will welcome Ricardo Ruiz, a poet from Othello, for two bilingual poetry reading events as part of its Hispanic-or Latin X-Heritage Month celebration. Ruiz will be at the Othello library on Thursday, September, 29, and at the Pasco library on Thursday, October, 6. Both events...
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Scenes from the 5th annual Adam West Day in downtown Walla Walla
Actor Adam West, who starred in ABC's "Batman" television series from 1966-68, was born in Walla Walla. Shortly after his death in 2017, organizers started honoring him with Adam West Day. Here are scenes from Saturday's 5th annual celebration in downtown Walla Walla.
If You Want to Go Frog-Seeing, These are the Best Tri-Cities Spots
In my family, we have several animal lovers. My wife would bring home every cat, dog, frog, turtle, hamster, hedgehog, and guinea pig she found if she could. My daughter is very much like her mother, often going animal searching with her. My little one tells me animal facts all the time and loves going on animal adventures just like her heroes, the Kratt brothers.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Walla Walla priest two-day Jeopardy Champion
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- David Sibley is now a two-day Jeopardy Champion with a total of $44,200. The Episcopal Priest from Walla Walla will compete again on Wednesday, September 28. Catch Jeopardy on KNDU/KNDO at 7:30 p.m. UPDATE. 9/27/22. David Sibley, an Episcopal Priest from Walla Walla is now a Jeopardy...
nbcrightnow.com
BCSO K9 team finds gun near Hampton Inn in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash.- Shortly after 7 p.m. on Monday, September, 26, Richland Police responded to a subject in crisis call at the Richland Community Center. According to the RPD, officers contacted an individual who told them they had hidden a gun in the bushes near the Hampton Inn. The Benton County...
nbcrightnow.com
Coroner examines body found in Columbia River near Cable Bridge
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Law enforcement recovered an adult body in the Columbia River near the Cable Bridge around 1 p.m. on September 27, 2022. The Benton County Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Office have confirmed the body was a woman who has not been identified. BCSO reported a fisherman initially reported...
‘The fear was palpable.’ Tri-Cities hospital staff honored for COVID pandemic’s tough times
“In 20 years I have not seen so many people die.”
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Father of WSP trooper shot in face credits son’s tattoo with surviving
Barely a week after his Washington State Patrol (WSP) cruiser was rammed in eastern Washington by a suspect who later shot him several times in the face, Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. continues to recover at Harborview Medical Center, where he was airlifted after driving himself to a Walla Walla hospital.
nbcrightnow.com
Region's first ever Cane Quest coming to Richland
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Richland School District (RSD) is bringing Cane Quest, a nationally-recognized orientation and mobility competition to the Tri-Cities for the first time. Cane Quest Pacific Northwest will be held at Leona Libby Middle School in Richland on Saturday, October, 15. The RSD hopes Cane Quest will be a...
nbcrightnow.com
Neighbor caring for dog after owner burned in Kennewick house fire
KENNEWICK, Wash.- On Thursday, September, 22, a kitchen fire at 2716 W. 6th Place in Kennewick, sent the homeowner to the hospital with what were considered "critical injuries" at the time. Following the fire, Shaun Ehlers, a neighbor who lives about four houses away found a puppy running around the...
nbcrightnow.com
Walla Walla's Pioneer Park to get safety and accessibility upgrades
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- This week interim pedestrian safety improvements will be installed at the intersection of Division and Whitman Streets in Walla Walla. The tubular markers will shorten the crossing distance of the intersection and increase driver awareness of crossing pedestrians. According to a City of Walla Walla press release,...
'10 times the man I am': Father of WSP trooper shot in Walla Walla gives update on his condition
SEATTLE — The father of Dean Atkinson Jr., the Washington State Patrol trooper who was shot in Walla Walla, gave an update on his son's condition on Monday. According to Dean Atkinson Sr., his son has made major improvements during his recovery at Harborview Medical Center. He is now in serious, but improving condition.
‘Cold-blooded’ murderer sentenced for Richland parking lot slaying of father of seven
“We don’t put animals down like that,” said the judge.
Tri-Cities Blue Bridge: The Most Dangerous 2 Miles In Washington?
Last night, a Kennewick man was killed on US-395 when a semi hit his car just on the south-side of the Blue Bridge in Tri-Cities Washington. I wish I could say that was an isolated incident, but accidents happen around that 2 square mile area of the Blue Bridge all the time. It is another reminder of just how dangerous that stretch of road is. Just how dangerous is that section of road and what are the reasons causing it?
ifiberone.com
Homeowner shot during robbery Sunday near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — Deputies say a homeowner was shot during a robbery early Sunday morning near Moses Lake. Deputies and Moses Lake police responded about 6 a.m. to a home in the 12000 block of Road 4 Northeast. People in the home say two men entered, shot the homeowner and stole several rifles and pistols, according to the sheriff’s office.
Popular Pasco Cheese Steaks Shop Expanding to New Kennewick Location
Brother's Cheese Steaks has moved to a new location in Kennewick. The popular sandwich shop is now open at 8524 West Gage Boulevard, Suite A4 in Kennewick, WA 99336. A soft opening was held last Friday. Brothers Cheese Steaks was originally formed by three people passionate about business, food, and...
Court docs: Murdered Moses Lake woman had recently asked to separate from suspected killer
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A Moses Lake woman believed to have been killed by her husband had recently asked to separate. Charles Bergman is accused of killing his wife Teresa last week. He was arrested Friday night in Pennsylvania. The Bergmans were reported missing last week. Original investigations suggested...
nbcrightnow.com
Body found floating in river near Cable Bridge
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Around 1 p.m. the Benton County Sheriff's Office was notified of possible human remains in a bag floating in the river. The BCSO remained on scene and located the remains just east of the Cable Bridge. The Benton County Coroners Office confirmed that the body found was that...
nbcrightnow.com
Moses Lake man shot in home robbery
MOSES LAKE, Wash. – A homeowner was inured Sunday morning in a robbery and shooting near Moses Lake, according to Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO). At around 6 a.m. on Sept. 25, GCSO deputies and Moses Lake police responded to a shooting call at a home on the 12000 block of Road 4 Northeast. According to the occupants, two men entered the house, shot the homeowner in the leg, and stole several rifles and pistols before fleeing.
KEPR
Popular Tri-Cities restaurant opens brick and mortar shop
Kennewick Wash. — A popular Tri-Cities business now has a brick and mortar location opening soon in Kennewick. Brothers Cheesesteaks is hoping to give Philly a run for their money. Started in 2018, Brothers have quickly made a name for themselves in the community and say they are excited to take the next step with their business.
