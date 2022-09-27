ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Poet Ricardo Ruiz to give bilingual readings in Othello and Pasco

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Mid-Columbia Libraries (MCL) will welcome Ricardo Ruiz, a poet from Othello, for two bilingual poetry reading events as part of its Hispanic-or Latin X-Heritage Month celebration. Ruiz will be at the Othello library on Thursday, September, 29, and at the Pasco library on Thursday, October, 6. Both events...
PASCO, WA
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Scenes from the 5th annual Adam West Day in downtown Walla Walla

Actor Adam West, who starred in ABC's "Batman" television series from 1966-68, was born in Walla Walla. Shortly after his death in 2017, organizers started honoring him with Adam West Day. Here are scenes from Saturday's 5th annual celebration in downtown Walla Walla.
WALLA WALLA, WA
97 Rock

If You Want to Go Frog-Seeing, These are the Best Tri-Cities Spots

In my family, we have several animal lovers. My wife would bring home every cat, dog, frog, turtle, hamster, hedgehog, and guinea pig she found if she could. My daughter is very much like her mother, often going animal searching with her. My little one tells me animal facts all the time and loves going on animal adventures just like her heroes, the Kratt brothers.
TRI-CITIES, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Walla Walla priest two-day Jeopardy Champion

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- David Sibley is now a two-day Jeopardy Champion with a total of $44,200. The Episcopal Priest from Walla Walla will compete again on Wednesday, September 28. Catch Jeopardy on KNDU/KNDO at 7:30 p.m. UPDATE. 9/27/22. David Sibley, an Episcopal Priest from Walla Walla is now a Jeopardy...
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

BCSO K9 team finds gun near Hampton Inn in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash.- Shortly after 7 p.m. on Monday, September, 26, Richland Police responded to a subject in crisis call at the Richland Community Center. According to the RPD, officers contacted an individual who told them they had hidden a gun in the bushes near the Hampton Inn. The Benton County...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Coroner examines body found in Columbia River near Cable Bridge

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Law enforcement recovered an adult body in the Columbia River near the Cable Bridge around 1 p.m. on September 27, 2022. The Benton County Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Office have confirmed the body was a woman who has not been identified. BCSO reported a fisherman initially reported...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Region's first ever Cane Quest coming to Richland

RICHLAND, Wash.- The Richland School District (RSD) is bringing Cane Quest, a nationally-recognized orientation and mobility competition to the Tri-Cities for the first time. Cane Quest Pacific Northwest will be held at Leona Libby Middle School in Richland on Saturday, October, 15. The RSD hopes Cane Quest will be a...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Neighbor caring for dog after owner burned in Kennewick house fire

KENNEWICK, Wash.- On Thursday, September, 22, a kitchen fire at 2716 W. 6th Place in Kennewick, sent the homeowner to the hospital with what were considered "critical injuries" at the time. Following the fire, Shaun Ehlers, a neighbor who lives about four houses away found a puppy running around the...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Walla Walla's Pioneer Park to get safety and accessibility upgrades

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- This week interim pedestrian safety improvements will be installed at the intersection of Division and Whitman Streets in Walla Walla. The tubular markers will shorten the crossing distance of the intersection and increase driver awareness of crossing pedestrians. According to a City of Walla Walla press release,...
WALLA WALLA, WA
NEWStalk 870

Tri-Cities Blue Bridge: The Most Dangerous 2 Miles In Washington?

Last night, a Kennewick man was killed on US-395 when a semi hit his car just on the south-side of the Blue Bridge in Tri-Cities Washington. I wish I could say that was an isolated incident, but accidents happen around that 2 square mile area of the Blue Bridge all the time. It is another reminder of just how dangerous that stretch of road is. Just how dangerous is that section of road and what are the reasons causing it?
KENNEWICK, WA
ifiberone.com

Homeowner shot during robbery Sunday near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — Deputies say a homeowner was shot during a robbery early Sunday morning near Moses Lake. Deputies and Moses Lake police responded about 6 a.m. to a home in the 12000 block of Road 4 Northeast. People in the home say two men entered, shot the homeowner and stole several rifles and pistols, according to the sheriff’s office.
MOSES LAKE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Body found floating in river near Cable Bridge

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Around 1 p.m. the Benton County Sheriff's Office was notified of possible human remains in a bag floating in the river. The BCSO remained on scene and located the remains just east of the Cable Bridge. The Benton County Coroners Office confirmed that the body found was that...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Moses Lake man shot in home robbery

MOSES LAKE, Wash. – A homeowner was inured Sunday morning in a robbery and shooting near Moses Lake, according to Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO). At around 6 a.m. on Sept. 25, GCSO deputies and Moses Lake police responded to a shooting call at a home on the 12000 block of Road 4 Northeast. According to the occupants, two men entered the house, shot the homeowner in the leg, and stole several rifles and pistols before fleeing.
MOSES LAKE, WA
KEPR

Popular Tri-Cities restaurant opens brick and mortar shop

Kennewick Wash. — A popular Tri-Cities business now has a brick and mortar location opening soon in Kennewick. Brothers Cheesesteaks is hoping to give Philly a run for their money. Started in 2018, Brothers have quickly made a name for themselves in the community and say they are excited to take the next step with their business.
KENNEWICK, WA

