WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A briefing meant to show off the good in New York City may have cast a not-so-good light on the Midwest. NYC Mayor Eric Adams briefed the media on Tuesday about his recent trips to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. He said in both locations, he said the people welcomed him because they recognized New York City and its “brand,” something he said a place like Kansas lacks.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO