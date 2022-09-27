ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 1

Related
KWCH.com

Kansas family braces for impact of Hurricane Ian after move to Florida

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Angie Scott’s family has only called the Orlando area ‘home’ for a few months. The family moved from Wichita over the summer, meaning this will be their first hurricane. Scott said the family isn’t sure what to expect, but they hope the severe weather they experienced in Kansas will help prepare them for Hurricane Ian.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Education
WIBW

McLouth Post Office closes after 81-year-old driver crashes into it

MCLOUTH, Kan. (WIBW) - The McLouth Post Office will remain closed after an 81-year-old driver crashed into it late Monday morning. The McLouth Police Department tells 13 NEWS that the Post Office, located at 301 S Union St., will be closed until further notice after an accident on Monday, Sept. 26.
MCLOUTH, KS
Salina Post

Kansas Historical Society: The beginning of Duckwall's

Alva Duckwall started a business in Greenleaf where he sold and repaired bicycles. He sold that business in 1901 and bought another store in Abilene selling a “little bit of everything.” Along with his brother Wilbur, Duckwall expanded the business and it became one of the most popular five and dime stores in Kansas and other states. This 1950s photo shows the Duckwall's store in Council Grove. #kansashistory.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wichita Police Department#Wichita State University#Police#Linus College
KWCH.com

NYC mayor’s remarks draw pushback from Kansans

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday made remarks that are drawing pushback from Kansans. Adams said on a recent trip overseas, he was welcomed and accepted because people were familiar with the brand of New York City, something he said, Kansas lacks. After hearing...
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Group sues Kansas Governor over Docking Building rebuild

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group that says it wants to save the Docking Building is suing Governor Kelly in Shawnee County District Court. Plains Modern Inc. is asking the court to reverse Governor Kelly’s order to rebuild the Docking Building, at 915 SW Harrison St., to a 3-story structure.
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Boeing
KAKE TV

NYC Mayor's comments on Kansas draw criticism

NEW YORK, NY. (KAKE) - New York City's Mayor is drawing fire for his comments about Kansas. During an appearance Tuesday morning Mayor Eric Adams discussed his recent trips to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. He mentioned wearing a shirt that identifies him as New York City's Mayor, saying the shirt means something because of New York City's "brand" in the world.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KWCH.com

Newton’s Brian Skinner named Kansas Teacher of the Year

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Commissioner of Education Dr. Randy Watson announced Newton High School interrelated special education English teacher Brian Skinner as the 2023 Teacher of the Year on Saturday, Sept. 24, during the 2023 Dale Dennis Kansas Teacher of the Year Banquet in Wichita. Skinner was named the 2023 Kansas Teacher of the Year from a field of eight finalists.
NEWTON, KS
Kansas Reflector

At Nicodemus reunion, familial and Kansas history converge

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Patricia E. Weems Gaston is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and the Lacy C. Haynes Professor at the William Allen White School of Journalism and Mass Communications. […] The post At Nicodemus reunion, familial and Kansas history converge appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

New York City mayor: ‘Kansas doesn’t have a brand’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A briefing meant to show off the good in New York City may have cast a not-so-good light on the Midwest. NYC Mayor Eric Adams briefed the media on Tuesday about his recent trips to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. He said in both locations, he said the people welcomed him because they recognized New York City and its “brand,” something he said a place like Kansas lacks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KSN News

Explainer: Two amendments in Kansas raising questions ahead of election

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Questions are swirling about two constitutional amendments in Kansas, which are set to appear on the November ballot. One of the two amendments dividing voters, HCR 5014, would, essentially, grant the state Legislature “legislative veto” power. If passed, the amendment would allow the Legislature to suspend or revoke rules and regulations […]
KANSAS STATE
ulyssesnews.com

Kansas Child Welfare System Making Significant Progress

Kansas foster children have stable placements and are experiencing fewer moves while in care, according to the first report from the Neutral Third Party in the McIntyre class action lawsuit settlement. “My administration inherited a broken child welfare system that had an unacceptable number of children in care, a lack...
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

Three Kansas Schools Named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

TOPEKA, Kan. – Three Kansas schools have been designated 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools, U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona announced Friday, Sept. 16. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. The National Blue Ribbon School award affirms the hard work of educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools, according to the U.S. Department of Education in Washington, D.C.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy