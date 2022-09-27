ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

My Take: Trump and our TOP SECRETs

By Don Bergman
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tL33e_0iBYM1Ai00

U.S. government documents with potential to impact National Security (NS) are assigned a classification on how severely it could damage NS if exposed.

CONFIDENTIAL means information could “damage” NS.

SECRET means information could cause “serious damage” to NS.

TOP SECRET means information will cause “exceptionally grave damage” to NS. These documents hold nuclear secrets and information that can be used to reveal our spies and our methods. Two of numerous subsets are:

TOP SECRET SCI means Sensitive Compartmented Information is from intelligence sources.

TOP SECRET SAP means Special Access Program, which takes a higher clearance than just TOP SECRET.

Classified documents are destined for our National Archives and are to be released in 25 years unless they still threaten NS.

Few individuals have access to TOP SECRET documents, some of which are held in an extremely secure location. To get clearance an individual goes through an intensive TOP SECRET investigation of their whole life and must be able to demonstrate loyalty to the United States, … trustworthiness, honesty, … sound judgment, … freedom from … potential for coercion, … willingness and ability to abide by regulations governing … protection of classified information.”

Elected by the people, a president, assumed to be loyal to the U.S., needs no security check. Trump granted clearance for 25 individuals, including his son-in-law, after they failed their security investigations. “Honesty?” Trump wouldn’t pass. Presidents can classify any information, even to protect their image, and declassify any document, except our military and nuclear secrets.

An incoming president decides if his predecessor can retain TOP SECRET clearance. Because of our intelligence community’s and our allies’ concern over Trump’s cavalier handling of state secrets, President Biden did not grant Trump this clearance. Many questions about Trump’s treatment of classified documents remain.

What did the Russians know about Trump that caused them to work for his election? Could Trump be “coerced” into sharing top secrets with them? On May 10, 2017, he showed Russian diplomats a TOP SECRET document we received from Israel about a secret raid on Isis. This disclosure, along with Trump’s other indiscretions, caused the highest-ranking U.S. agent in the Russian government to be recalled because these disclosures could lead to his death. Not only did we lose this asset, but our allies lost their trust in Trump, making them less likely to share information with us.

We have no knowledge of any other secret information that might have been passed on during his five private meetings and 16 private phone calls with Putin.All we know of what transpired is what Trump tells us. None of this information would need to be kept from us. Why the secrecy?

Trump insisted on receiving the names of our spies. The CIA admitted to losing dozens of informants who were killed or missing and is having a difficult time recruiting replacements? It could be simply Russia, North Korea and China at the same time developed better methods of spy detection. But the coincidence is scary.

Trump’s press secretary recalled his placing secret documents in his jacket pocket, ripping documents up, showing them off to impress others, laying them around with visitors present, and taking them overseas.

Trump casually discussed secrets in the presence of visitors, including foreigners at Mar-a-Lago? He took and kept unsecured classified documents, including some labeled “TOP SECRET SCI,” and one on nuclear weapons. Trump golfed with Inna Yashchyshyn, who built relations with Trump and other U.S. politicians by falsely posing as wealthy Anna de Rothschild to gain access to Mar-a-Lago. She is being investigated as a possible spy. The Justice Department had to resort to a search warrant to retrieve unsecured TOP SECRET documents. Many documents known to exist are still missing.

Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, years ago warned us about his extreme narcissist personality. Trump considers his need for aggrandizement trumps NS and our democratic traditions. Trump can release TOP SECRETS at any time damaging our NS. Trump observers are concluding this knowledge may be used as blackmail to keep him out of jail. It’s sad, but our former president, regardless of any document in his possession, cannot be trusted and is a continuing threat to our NS.

On Jan. 6 Trump attempted to undo our 220-year tradition of peaceful transfer of power. Knowing what we do about the man’s narcissistic personality, some wonder if he is a “Manchurian Candidate,” someone willing to sell out his country for his ego’s personal needs.Is a pending narcissistic-collapse in response to the Department of Justice’s and the House Jan. 6 Committee’s closing in his crimes about to engulf the United States?Will Trump attempt to take the country down with him by calling on his supporters to again march on Washington, D.C., start riots, shoot Democrats, or begin a civil war?

— Don Bergman is a resident of Park Township.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Mar-a-Lago documents kept in Trump's home were so secret that even the highest-ranking national security officials in the Biden administration weren't allowed to look at them, report says

A new report describes the extremely sensitive nature of some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago. The documents held secrets about a foreign country's nuclear defenses, The Washington Post reported. Some top national security officials weren't allowed to look at the documents, The Post said. Documents recovered from former President Donald Trump's...
PALM BEACH, FL
The Independent

Trump told aides he kept secret documents on Russia over fear Biden would ‘shred’ them, report says

Donald Trump reportedly told his close aides that he felt the need to preserve documents related to the Russian collusion investigation over fears the Joe Biden administration would “shred” them.The documents were part of the federal investigation into Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 elections to sow discord in the US and boost Mr Trump’s chances of winning over Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.A memo declassified by the US justice department in August stated the former president was not prosecuted following the Russia investigation because his actions did not amount to obstruction of justice.During his final days at the White...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

CNN host under fire for saying Trump should be invited to Queen’s funeral: ‘Stop normalising treason’

CNN host Jake Tapper’s suggestion that President Joe Biden invite Donald Trump to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has been met with an outpouring of online fury. The comment, which the primetime host made during a Friday night panel discussing the state funeral scheduled for 19 September at Westminster Abbey in London, drew the ire of individuals who described themselves as longtime viewers of his program. It even led to the hashtag #boycottCNN to begin trending over the weekend.
POTUS
The List

New Report Reveals What Donald Trump Kept Mixed In With Top-Secret Documents

Every day seems to bring new — and intriguing — details about the FBI raid on Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. A now-viral photo from the Department of Justice (DOJ) shows a startling number of classified documents, many with cover sheets marked "TOP SECRET." Some had the additional marking "SCI," indicating the papers include highly sensitive intelligence information. The DOJ's filing to the federal court also points out that the documents had no markings to indicate that they had been declassified, per Bloomberg News.
POTUS
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump threatens ‘big problems’ for US if he’s indicted over Mar-a-Lago papers

In an interview this morning, Donald Trump once again claimed that he had “absolute authority” as president to declassify documents, and that he had declassified the files found at Mar-a-Lago by the FBI in its August search.The claim is misleading in that there are standardised protocols that generally have to be followed when documents are declassified, and there is no evidence Mr Trump or his team did so. More important for Mr Trump is that the classification status of the files he took with him to Florida is irrelevant to any of the crimes the FBI cited in its...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
HuffPost

Trump Had Racist Reaction To Staff Members Of Color At White House, Book Says

Donald Trump reportedly made a racist assumption about a group of racially diverse congressional staff members at a White House reception held early in his presidency. According to an advance copy of New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman’s book, Confidence Man, which was obtained by Rolling Stone, Trump assumed the staffers were waiters ― and told them to get some food.
POTUS
Daily Montanan

Another Trumpster in the Dumpster

Steve Bannon, another key player in Donald Trump’s coterie of corruption and his top strategy advisor, surrendered to state authorities in New York late last week and was “handcuffed and flanked by officers” as he was led into court. He is charged with money laundering, conspiracy and fraud related to an online scheme to raise […] The post Another Trumpster in the Dumpster appeared first on Daily Montanan.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Top Secret#Classified Information#Isis#National Security#Special Access Program#National Archives#Securi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Country
China
WCCO News Talk 830

One in four Republicans think Donald Trump did something illegal

One in four Republicans think former President Donald Trump did something either illegal or unethical in keeping government materials with him when he left office. A new NPR NewsHour/Marist national poll suggests that 44% of Americans think Trump did something illegal when he held onto documents after leaving the Presidency, some of which were classified.
POTUS
The Independent

Trump repeatedly boasted he had secret information about Macron’s love life, report says

Former president Donald Trump has repeatedly boasted about knowing illicit details related to French president Emmanuel Macron’s love life, according to a new report. It comes after “Item 1a” on the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)’s list of documents seized from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate was revealed to be “info re: President of France”. Rolling Stone reported on Monday, citing two sources familiar with the matter, that Mr Macron’s personal life has been a subject of intense interest to Mr Trump for years. Mr Trump boasted to close associates, both during and after his time in the White...
POTUS
Indy100

The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency

Since Donald Trump left office, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed.Yesterday, he said the FBI raided his home, so he is back in the news once again.Since he is, it is worth remembering what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.So, here are 55 of his worst acts when he held office.Read to the end, if you dare..1. When he dismissed Russian interference in the electionThe spectre of Russia has haunted Trump since the 2016 election that...
POTUS
POLITICO

Trump’s Tall Tales Have Finally Caught Up With Him

Gwenda Blair is the author of The Trumps: Three Generations of Builders And A President and an adjunct professor at Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. On Wednesday, September 21, New York State Attorney General Letitia James filed a 220-page lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court accusing Donald Trump and three of his children of using wildly inaccurate evaluations of Trump Tower, Mar-a-Lago and multiple other properties to defraud lenders and cheat on taxes. The result, she said, was a “staggering” and “astounding” scheme that yielded an estimated $250 million in ill-gotten gains.
POTUS
The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
626K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Holland, MI from hollandsentinel.com.

 http://hollandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy