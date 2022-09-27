ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to the Editor: How can I vote for someone who won't engage, explain

By The Holland Sentinel
 2 days ago
Open letter to local candidates:

It is less than seven weeks to this year's Election Day and once again we are privileged to cast our votes for our local leaders. We also have the responsibility to think through the implication of our votes, to vote responsibly.

I am writing asking for help in guiding my vote, I have reached out to several of our local candidates, but have been stonewalled by three of them. I personally cannot vote for someone who has or will subvert our democracy, for someone who would attempt to throw out votes they do not agree with.

I reached out to three candidates and asked them whether or not Joe Biden was the legitimate winner in the last presidential election, one changed the subject and refused to give a direct answer, that was in a phone conversation. Two refused to answer my letter.

It seems to me that both Bill Huizenga and Roger Victory were willing to go along with, and even support, people who tried to commit treason and overthrow the will of the people, I cannot vote for someone who has such a low view of democracy. Nancy DeBoer would not answer my question.

So, here is my question for the candidates, Bill Huizenga, Roger Victory, Nancy DeBoer, are any of you willing to tell the people in Holland whether or not Joe Biden was the legitimate winner in the last presidential election? I think the voters need to know that, because if you are unwilling to uphold our democracy on this issue, how could I count on you with any other issue?

Dan WalcottHolland

