Sharon Kennedy: How will you be remembered?

By Sharon Kennedy
The Sault News
 2 days ago
With the recent passing of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, those of us who watched some of the proceedings heard nothing but praise for the former monarch. She was given many years to make her mark. From all accounts, she spent her time here on earth wisely. Outwardly, she appeared to devote more time to her subjects than to her children when they were young, but she did what tradition expected and required of her. Her reign started long before current beliefs which demand a much more hands-on approach toward child-rearing and contact with the public. Would her offspring have made better choices if she had been the mother we believe Diana was? Would her people have shown her more love and respect? We’ll never know.

Every move the Queen made was documented and every word she spoke was recorded. There are less than a handful of times we saw or heard anything that could be construed as untoward. She wasn’t a world leader, but a constitutional monarch following five criteria: The monarch is to be royal, regal, relevant, respected and responsive. Her family is proud of her record. It appears she fulfilled her duties to the letter. The accolades being heaped upon the Queen are reminders that when we die the people we leave behind will have something to say about us. Some of their words will be kind. Others will say we were nothing but a cantankerous old so-and-so who should have died long ago.

Because we are neither royalty nor famous, memories we leave will be limited to family, friends and associates who knew us on a personal basis. Each person will have his/her own opinion of our worth or lack thereof. How we want to be remembered is not always up to us. We might think we were a fine individual who played by the rules, showed kindness to everyone, conducted ourselves in a dignified manner and lived a life void of drama. Others might see us as a bombastic, spoiled brat who threw temper tantrums if we didn’t get our own way. You probably know where I’m headed. I don’t like to keep banging the same old drum, but I will.

Take a good look at the people in public office in our country. Are we proud of them? Do they represent the best we could find to run our government or did we scrap the bottom of the political barrel? I don’t know how any American could respect 45 when he doesn’t believe in the peaceful transfer of power to 46. He continues to throw a fit because he’s no longer president. The man is unhinged. That should be obvious to any rational person regardless of party affiliation. I know you’ve heard this a thousand times but ask yourself how you’d feel if Barack Hussein Obama had laid on the White House lawn, kicked his arms and legs in a fit of rage and refused to acknowledge Donald Trump as president. You know as well as I do he’d have been carted off to the nearest psych ward and remained there. Nobody would have paid the slightest attention to him when he yelled wild accusations of “voter fraud” and when that failed, attempted to force a Secretary of State to “find votes” and crown him president.

So take your choice. Would you prefer a dignified sendoff with roses tossed on your coffin or a humiliating homage with onions hurled towards your effigy?

— To contact Sharon Kennedy, send her an email atauthorsharonkennedy.com. Kennedy's new book, "View from the SideRoad: A Collection of Upper Peninsula Stories," is available from her or Amazon.

The Sault News

