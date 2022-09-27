BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — A GOP candidate for the Washington Legislature has acknowledged that a post he put on social media in 2020 is antisemitic. Dan Johnson of Laurel, who is running to represent part of northwest Washington in the House, posted a meme on Facebook that showed a yellow Star of David with the words, “A new badge has been created which will allow you to go back to work, to travel in your state, to fly, catch a train or bus, and to buy and sell," The Bellingham Herald reported.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO