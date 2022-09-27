Read full article on original website
kentuckytoday.com
As Ian bears down on Florida, Southern Baptists prepare response
LEESBURG, Fla. (BP) – Hurricane Ian continued to strengthen Wednesday morning (Sept. 28) as it approached Florida’s Gulf Coast, threatening to bring catastrophic winds, rains and storm surge as it cuts a devastating path through the state. In an update issued at 10 a.m. Eastern Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said Ian’s sustained winds were at 155 mph, putting the storm just below the Category 5 threshold.
kentuckytoday.com
GOP candidate apologizes after antisemitic post surfaces
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — A GOP candidate for the Washington Legislature has acknowledged that a post he put on social media in 2020 is antisemitic. Dan Johnson of Laurel, who is running to represent part of northwest Washington in the House, posted a meme on Facebook that showed a yellow Star of David with the words, “A new badge has been created which will allow you to go back to work, to travel in your state, to fly, catch a train or bus, and to buy and sell," The Bellingham Herald reported.
kentuckytoday.com
OU Health ceasing some gender care after funds threatened
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The University of Oklahoma Medical Center confirmed Wednesday it is planning to stop offering some gender-affirming medical treatments after state lawmakers threatened to withhold millions of dollars in federal funding earmarked for the University Hospitals Authority. The Republican-controlled Legislature, which returned for a special session...
kentuckytoday.com
Wisconsin Republicans file 2 open records lawsuits
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican Party of Wisconsin has filed a pair of lawsuits six weeks before the election that seek records from the administrations of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson related to issues that have been campaign fodder for conservatives. The lawsuits were...
kentuckytoday.com
Former Ky. county attorney, wife sentenced to prison for wire fraud
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Former Lawrence County Attorney Michael T. Hogan, and his wife and legal secretary, Joy M. Hogan, were sentenced to 42 months and 12 months and one day, respectively, for wire fraud in U.S. District Court. Michael Hogan was also sentenced for federal program theft, the...
kentuckytoday.com
Noem speaks out on grocery tax, promises to repeal it
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem made a campaign promise Wednesday to repeal the state's tax on groceries, changing course to lend outspoken support to a bipartisan proposal she did not publicly endorse in March. The Republican governor made the announcement two days ahead of...
