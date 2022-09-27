Read full article on original website
Hastings College hosts mural competition
HASTINGS, Neb. — Hastings College held a mural competition for 38 high schools with over 200 students in attendance. Working as teams, high school students from each school created a 36 x 60 inch vinyl mural using paint to create. Schools came from all around the region to compete, and the top 3 teams won a prize of art supplies. First place was Kearney, 2nd place was Grand Island Northwest, and 3rd was Hastings St Cecilia.
UNK sweeps Fort Hays State
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Outside Emersen Cyza and middle Fallon Stutheit combined for 27 kills to help sixth-ranked Nebraska Kearney sweep Fort Hays State (-14, -15, -13) Tuesday night at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers (16-1, 6-1) improve to 96-9 all-time against...
Harvest of Harmony Preview: Ravenna Bluejays
RAVENNA, Neb. — With big competition comes a lot of nerves but members of the Bluejay Marching Band said they’re letting their nerves fuel their focus to perform big at the Harvest of Harmony Parade. They have a lot of freshman in their band this year who are...
TJ Davis named MIAA Offensive Athlete of the Week
KEARNEY, Neb. — Nebraska-Kearney quarterback TJ Davis has been tabbed as the MIAA Offensive Athlete of the Week. The 2021 Harlon Hill runner-up rushed for 191 yards with three rushing touchdowns and threw for 134 yards and a score as the No. 25 Lopers earned its second all-time home win over Central Missouri.
Small schools can set big expectations as Loup City marches young band into competition
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A fine arts department of one -- teachers in small schools can carry a heavy load. Loup City has built a culture that small schools can have big expectations. “Our band I think it's a good group this year,” said Anthony Braesh, a drummer.
Thousands hit the road for Nebraska's Junk Jaunt
CAIRO, Neb. — The Nebraska Junk Jaunt took place over the weekend, spanning from Blaine County all the way to Hall County. The town of Cairo is a popular destination for many when it comes to finding their next hidden treasure. Cairo sits conveniently on the crossroads of two...
Nebraska State Patrol helps corral hogs after crash
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A semi hauling hogs crashed on I-80 near Grand Island Wednesday. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the driver is okay, but a team effort was needed to corral the 20 or so hogs following the crash.
Hastings Christian School working toward opening its doors next school year
HASTINGS, Neb. — A new school is expected to open in Hastings in the fall of 2023. The plan is to have the 18th St. YMCA become the Hastings Christian School, which will go from grades 7th to 12th. Many parents said they are excited to have this school...
Mental Health Awareness: Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska
AXTELL, Neb. — It's a topic we feel passionate about- the importance of mental health and letting people know there is help. You are not alone. The Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska (BHECN) was established back in 2009 to increase the behavioral health workforce in the state. UNK...
Iowa man arrested after traveling 132 mph on I-80 in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an Iowa man following a high-speed chase on I-80 in Lincoln County this past weekend. On Saturday evening, NSP received a report of a Dodge Challenger traveling well over 100 miles per hour in a reckless manner on Interstate 80 in Dawson County. A trooper was able to locate the Challenger in Lincoln County and clocked the vehicle at 132 miles per hour.
Pet Doc: Hilltop Pet Clinic outgrows current location
KEARNEY, Neb. — Dr. Brandon Beebout of the Hilltop Pet Clinic details exciting changes coming to the veterinary landscape in Kearney and Central Nebraska early next year to Kearney Chamber of Commerce's LEAD program, including moving to their new location at 2907 W 37th Street in March 2023. If...
Metcalf chosen as Hastings city administrator
The Hastings City Council has reached a decision on the new city administrator. Shawn Metcalf was selected out of 40 others from across the nation. Metcalf was previously the city manager and CEO for Rawlins, Wyoming. All of the Hastings City Council members felt strong about Metcalf’s communication, strategic planning,...
Suspicious doll evacuates Grand Island businesses
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man has been arrested and a woman has been referred for charges after two businesses were evacuated due to a suspicious doll. Kona Oili, 44, was arrested for terroristic threats. Tomi Workman, 41, was referred for the same charges. According to Grand...
Demolition crews tear down old Grand Island post office
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Demolition crews have begun the work to tear down the old Grand Island post office. The United States Postal Service moved out four years ago. They had leased the building from the Union Pacific Railroad. At the time, the USPS said it did not make...
Update on demo work of the Hastings 16th Street overpass
HASTINGS, Neb. — The Hastings 16th St. overpass started its demo work back in April, and crews are still working on bringing it down completely. The city said they decided to demolish the viaduct as it had structural integrity issues. There was a pause on the demolition project for...
Women in policing are breaking barriers and blazing a path
HASTINGS, NEB. — Being female in a male-dominated field comes with challenges. Women in law enforcement are both breaking barriers and blazing a path. “It's hard but I really enjoy it," said Holdrege Police Officer Karlee Bliss. Bliss has got a busy day ahead, taking on the challenges that...
Osceola man facing numerous charges in connection to Hastings officer-involved shooting
HASTINGS, Neb. — An Osceola man has been charged in connection to an officer-involved shooting in Hastings Tuesday. Anthony Mattison, 33, is charged in Adams County Court with attempted second-degree murder, attempted first-degree assault on an officer, terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Kearney's Compute North facility not impacted by company's bankruptcy filing
KEARNEY, Neb. — According to the finance magazine Forbes, the fears of global recession and the worst inflation in more than 40 years are taking many high-flying crypto firms into bankruptcy. One of them was Compute North which filed for bankruptcy in Texas last Thursday. According to the company’s...
Kearney man sentenced for incident with former probation officer takes plea deal
KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney man charged in relation to an incident involving his former probation officer has been sentenced to 350 days in jail. Shawn Smith, 35, was given the sentence on one count of third-degree domestic assault and DUI. The sentences will be served concurrently. Smith was...
UPDATE: SCALES investigating officer-involved shooting in Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. — The South Central Area Law Enforcement Services (SCALES) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hastings. Hastings Police said officers responded just before 12:45 p.m. Tuesday to an officer-involved shooting in the 300 block of South Lincoln Avenue, which is near the police station. HPD said multiple HPD officers were involved, with two firing their weapons.
