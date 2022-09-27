Read full article on original website
Indonesia stadium tragedy: At least 130 dead, state media reports
Smoke, which appeared to be tear gas, was seen in videos from inside the stadium. CNN Indonesia. At least 130 people are dead after chaos and violence erupted during an Indonesian league soccer match into the early hours of Sunday, according to state media, in what is one of the world’s deadliest stadium disasters of all time.
Russian forces retreat from strategic Donetsk city a day after Moscow's annexation of the region
Russian forces retreated from Lyman, a strategic city for its operations in the east, the Russian defense ministry said Saturday, just a day after Moscow's annexation of the region that's been declared illegal by the West.
Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Ukrainian capture of Lyman makes war ‘more difficult’ for Putin, says US
US defence secretary Lloyd Austin cheers capture of key city in east after Moscow confirms retreat of its troops
Nagy: The harsh world of 2022 as seen from Central Europe
Each year my wife Jane and I go back to Hungary to see the family I left behind as a refugee and to get an appreciation of how different the world looks when seen from Budapest as opposed to Washington, D.C. (or Lubbock). The change from 2021 to 2022 has been the most dramatic since the Iron Curtain came down in 1989, and this time it’s not for the better. Russia’s invasion of next-door Ukraine has...
UK's Truss sticks by economic plan as her party worries
LONDON — (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss said Sunday that she could have done a better job "laying the ground" for her package of unfunded tax cuts, but insisted she would push on with an economic plan that has caused turmoil on financial markets and weakened the country's public finances.
Ukraine celebrates recapturing key town, Putin ally raises nuclear jitters
KYIV, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Ukrainian troops said they had retaken the key bastion of Lyman in occupied eastern Ukraine, a stinging defeat that prompted a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin to call for the possible use of low-grade nuclear weapons.
Israeli leader welcomes US plan for sea border with Lebanon
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister on Sunday welcomed a U.S. proposal for setting the maritime border with Lebanon, saying the American plan for resolving a long-running dispute between the neighboring countries would lift Israel’s economy and boost regional security. Prime Minister Yair Lapid said the proposal...
