sent-trib.com
Lake City? Walbridge mayor proposes merger
WALBRIDGE — As another police officer left the village earlier this month to work down the road in Lake Township, the Walbridge mayor decided it was time to talk about coming together — literally. The township and villages, including Millbury, should merge into one city, said Mayor Ed...
13abc.com
Another check washing scam in Northwest Ohio
The Knight Insurance Agency has been part of the downtown Toledo scene for more than 140 years and the company just announced a big change in its leadership. Former Toledoans living in Florida who spoke with 13abc are nervous about hurricane Ian, especially since many have never been through one before.
Copland Blvd. closure on Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Copland Boulevard will close on Thursday, Sept. 29, and will last for one day. The road closure will occur between Anthony Wayne Trail and Golf Lane, and will accommodate the ongoing Anthony Wayne Trail Roadway Reconstruction project. More on WTOL 11:
13abc.com
Another local resident warns against check washing scam
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - It turns out check washing might be a bigger issue in this area than first thought. 13abc heard from yet another recent victim of this, but this time they still haven’t received the money back more than two weeks later. Monday we shared the story...
Hospice of Northwest Ohio holding job fair
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Are you interested in working in hospice care? Thursday is your chance to learn more and interview for jobs with Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Hospice of Northwest Ohio is holding an open job fair Thursday, Sept. 29, at its Perrysburg Hospice Center. The center is looking...
Toledo area firefighters helping with Hurricane Ian relief efforts
TOLEDO, Ohio — As safety officials continue to track the latest developments of Hurricane Ian, local first responders are helping people to stay safe. Toledo Assistant Fire Chief John Kaminski is one of many crews from around the country currently assisting with relief efforts. Kaminski went down this past weekend to help with response operations and will help local first responders with whatever they need.
4 Places To Get Pho in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in the southwestern part of Ohio serves great Vietnamese cuisine including delicious bowls of pho. Try the pho ba tai with thin slices of beef or pho ga with sliced chicken breast. If you like your food spicy, your pho can be made spicy by request. Little Saigon also has vegetarian pho options available. If you have room for dessert, try the fried bananas or red bean ice cream.
swantonenterprise.com
Roof Ohio celebrates new Swanton location
Gene Wilson cuts the ribbon last Tuesday for the new location of Roof Ohio at 128 E. Airport Highway in Swanton. Roof Ohio is a locally owned and operated roofing company. They have been in business since 1997. They were known as G. A. Wilson builders and are now known as Roof Ohio to reflect more of what they primarily do, roofing.
Contract awarded for Ned Skeldon Stadium demolition
MAUMEE, Ohio — Ned Skeldon Stadium is officially on its last legs. The Lucas County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to award a contract for demolition to Mark Haynes Construction, Inc. Commissioner Gary Byers told WTOL 11 work will likely begin soon to demolish the former home of the Toledo Mud Hens and finish some time in early 2023.
Lucas County is cleaner after Toledo Litter League ends its season
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The Toledo Litter League is an organization run through Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful and is made up of teams of non-profit organizations, corporations and everyday people who want to clean up their neighborhoods. There were 37 teams in this year's Toledo Litter League and the...
Mythbuster Kari Byron visits Seneca County students
TIFFIN, Ohio — Students in Seneca County got a lesson Tuesday in using STEAM -- science, technology, engineering, art and math -- concepts in their everyday lives. And the special guest speaker was a familiar face for fans of the show Mythbusters. Tuesday morning the Ritz Theater in Tiffin...
Popped volleyball triggers ShotSpotter alert Tuesday in east Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — On Sept. 27, Toledo Police responded to the 1400-block of White St. in east Toledo to a ShotSpotter alert. Upon arrival, police made contact with multiple family members at the residence who stated that the sound was a volleyball accidently being popped. This was proven when a young child showed the involved deflated volleyball to the officers.
sent-trib.com
Health department conducts inspections
Wood County Health Department inspectors spent much of the week of Labor Day in the county’s northern cities and Bowling Green. Bob Evans Restaurants LLC, 435 Lemoyne Road, Northwood, had two critical and one non-critical offense. Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation...
Toledo Technology Academy pushes electric vehicle education after GM announcement
TOLEDO, Ohio — General Motors announced last Friday it will invest $760 million into its Toledo Propulsions Systems facility on Alexis Road to produce drive units for electric vehicles. The goal is to put Toledo on course for a future in EV manufacturing. Local trade schools, like the Toledo...
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg student population explodes: District grows by 19% in last decade
PERRYSBURG – Enrollment in the school district has grown by nearly 20% in the last decade. “Enrollment is something on everyone’s mind,” said Perrysburg Schools Superintendent Tom Hosler at the Sept. 19 board of education meeting. He reported that since 2012, enrollment in the district has grown...
Beacon
Port Clinton road construction to begin in April
It is one of the most commonly asked questions in Port Clinton: When are the roads going to be fixed? An extra $2 million in funding provided by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers improved the scope of the city’s infrastructure improvement plan, but the money may also alter the project’s timetable.
New lieutenant promoted at Findlay and Piqua posts of OSHP
COLUMBUS — A member of the Ohio State Highway Patrol who works in the Piqua Post has been promoted, according to a news release. Sergeant Kristina Bennett has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant by Colonel Charles Jones. Lieutenant Bennett will remain at her current assignment at the...
13abc.com
Toledo man dies in crash on I-280
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A crash on I-280 near the I-75 split left a Toledo man dead Wednesday morning. Police said Christopher Weirich, 42, was driving northbound when he struck the median wall at 9:25 a.m. Weirich was taken to St. Vincent hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The crash...
13abc.com
Former Toledoans now living in Florida bracing for Hurricane Ian
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Store shelves empty, windows shuttered up, and doors blocked with sandbags. All of it is happening along the Gulf Coast of Florida where former Toledoans are now living. 13abc conducted zoom interviews with several people who are not evacuating ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall. All...
WTOL-TV
Local ice cream parlor raises money for family of BP-Husky fire victims
OREGON, Ohio — It's been one week since the deadly fire at the BP-Husky refinery in Oregon, Ohio, took the lives of brothers Max and Ben Morrissey. Since their passing, local businesses in Oregon have found ways to support the Morrissey family, such as the Dairy Depot on Navarre Avenue. The ice cream parlor is selling raffle tickets and General Manager Marisa Katafiasz said all of the proceeds go directly to the Morrissey family.
