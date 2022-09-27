Read full article on original website
Poets and Quants
BREAKING: Stanford Admissions Chief Kirsten Moss Resigns
Stanford Graduate School of Business is about to lose its chief gatekeeper — the woman who knows the “secret sauce” of what it takes to get into the world’s most selective business school. The GSB announced today (September 28) that Kirsten Moss, assistant dean of MBA...
Poets and Quants
MBA Class Of 2024: Full Speed Ahead For Chicago Booth Despite App Decline
Few business schools in the United States have avoided the MBA application downturn that is a result of a strong jobs market. Put another top school in the deficit camp: The University of Chicago Booth School of Business released its full-time MBA Class of 2024 profile over the weekend showing apps were down 685 in 2021-2022, to 4,352, a 13.6% decline from a school-record 5,037 apps in the previous cycle.
Poets and Quants
HBS To Lose Its Admissions Chief On Same Timetable As Stanford
In what could only be described as an extraordinary coincidence, Harvard Business School’s chief MBA gatekeeper announced today (Sept. 28) that he is leaving his job on the very same day that the chief MBA admissions officer at Stanford Graduate School of Business said she is also stepping down.
Poets and Quants
Favorite Professors Of The MBA Class Of 2022
“You need to bring a beginner’s mindset to business school.”. Embrace being a novice? Sounds cliché…but it beats wrestling with imposter syndrome. After all, most MBAs start out scanning the room, comparing themselves to classmates and pondering if they really belong. Add to that, they’re given little time to get up to speed on business fundamentals.
Poets and Quants
P&Q’s Must Reads: Deloitte Announces Major B-School Initiatives
Hello everyone –- Welcome back to Poets&Quants’ Must Reads, a quick, digestible recap of the top business school news, sponsored by CentreCourt, P&Q’s virtual admission events. I’m your host, Kristy Bleizeffer, and I’ll be highlighting the most important P&Q stories you might have missed. So, let’s get...
Poets and Quants
15 Biggest Surprises For First-Year MBAs
Ask the Class of 2022. They’ll tell you: Business school was a lot different than they pictured sometimes. It’s not that MBAs started out blind. They’d spoken to alumni, students, and adcoms – and scrolled through every message board seeking “the truth.” In the end, they learned the same lesson as their predecessors: Business school is just something you need to experience.
Poets and Quants
MBA Handicapping: HBS Interview Traps For 780 GMAT Types
When you can score a 780 on the GMAT, putting you into the top 1% of test takers worldwide, your MBA application goes to the top of the pile at every business school. Add to that a 3.8 undergraduate grade point average in computer science from the University of Washington and you have a pretty formidable applicant.
Poets and Quants
MBA Interview Tips | Ultimate MBA Game Plan
Business schools use a variety of interview formats and a wide range of techniques in what’s essentially a search for authenticity. Even if you’re confident in your interview skills, you have a short window to impress, so thoughtful preparation is essential. View expert advice on how to prepare for the MBA admissions interview in this 7-minute video strategy session with Fortuna’s Sharon Joyce, former Berkeley Haas Associate Director of Admissions, and Poets&Quants Editor-in-Chief John A. Byrne.
Poets and Quants
How To Tackle The ‘Why Your Business School?’ Question
As Round 1 interview invitations start to get released, one question every candidate should expect to be asked is “Why do you want an MBA from our school?” This question comes up every year and despite the foreknowledge and ability to prepare ahead, it is a question that candidates routinely flub. There are a variety of poor ways to answer this question.
Poets and Quants
Maryland Smith To Relaunch Online Business Analytics Master’s — At Half The Price
Change is the only constant. What business school program, graduate or undergraduate, wouldn’t benefit from a periodic makeover — a reset every three to five years, to incorporate new developments and information, not to mention teaching techniques and technology?. Most B-school programs evolve gradually with the times; few...
ONWARD Announces Appointment of Vivian Riefberg to Board of Directors
EINDHOVEN, the Netherlands & LAUSANNE, Switzerland & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- ONWARD Medical N.V. (Euronext: ONWD), the medical technology company creating innovative therapies to restore movement, independence, and health in people with spinal cord injury, today announced the appointment of Vivian Riefberg as a non-executive member of its Board of Directors. Ms. Riefberg will join the Board immediately and will serve on its Compensation Committee. Her appointment to the Board will be presented for shareholder approval at the next Annual General Meeting. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005494/en/ Vivian Riefberg joins the ONWARD Medical Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)
Poets and Quants
Bloomberg Businessweek’s Ranking Distortions Persist For Non-U.S. Schools
The problems I described a week ago with Bloomberg Businessweek’s 2022-23 ranking of U.S. B-schools also afflict its ranking of European, Canadian, and Asian schools. BBW’s failure to normalize the raw scores before applying the weights generated by their survey respondents leads to substantial distortion of the weights. Equivalently, preserving the weights scrambles the published ranking (except for Canadian schools). The magazine continues to extol the unique virtue of letting their survey respondents determine the weights (i.e., the relative importance) of the factors used in the ranking, but their methodology deforms these weights so substantially as to make a farce of the claim of virtue.
Poets and Quants
Meet the MBA Class of 2024: Ramprashanth Mohanasundaram, Harvard Business School
“As a fond generalist I love solving new business challenges, with a focus on empowerment – I strongly believe that inclusivity can lead to both social and business impact.”. Hometown: Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Fun Fact About Yourself: Hailing from a marginalized farmer community, I am passionate about inspiring and...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
SEMPRE: Customer Voices as a Data Source with Amy Brown, Founder & CEO at Authenticx
SEMPRE: Customer Voices as a Data Source with Amy Brown, Founder & CEO at Authenticx. Never underestimate the power of conversational data. In this episode, Amy Brown, Founder & CEO of Authenticx, talks about the power of listening and conversational data in healthcare. After having worked in teams that led conversations with tens of thousands of patients and providers daily, Amy was inspired to start Authenticx by how those micro conversations, when pieced together, might contain really important insights that could fuel change within healthcare.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
#168: Health Informatics and Innovative Strategies for Interprofessional Leadership in Healthcare featuring Dr. Marion Ball & Tori Shaw Morawski
#168: Health Informatics and Innovative Strategies for Interprofessional Leadership in Healthcare featuring Dr. Marion Ball & Tori Shaw Morawski. In this episode, we talk with our special guests, Dr. Marion Ball and Tori Shaw Morawski, about health informatics and innovative strategies for interprofessional leadership in healthcare. Marion is an international...
Everette Taylor Has Joined Kickstarter, PBC As New Chief Executive Officer
Everette Taylor is Kickstarter’s new CEO. Everette has a track record of building successful businesses as a founder, as well as experience overseeing product and marketing as a chief marketing officer, according to a release. Everette is passionate about art, supporting creators, and making creativity accessible to all; and...
NFL・
Herbert Mines Associates Names Brenda Malloy CEO
An expert in chief executive officer succession planning, Brenda Malloy is now experiencing it herself — she is being promoted to CEO of Herbert Mines Associates, the executive search firm. Malloy, who has served as president, officially steps into the CEO role on Jan. 1. Malloy will be the third CEO in the firm’s 44-year history. Malloy replaces Hal Reiter, who will continue to serve as chairman.More from WWDAmour Vert Taps Lily KwongLiebeskind Berlin Gets New ManagementTag Heuer Mulls New Direction “In her new role, Ms. Malloy will be responsible for the strategic growth of the largest independent retained executive search firm...
