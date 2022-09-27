The problems I described a week ago with Bloomberg Businessweek’s 2022-23 ranking of U.S. B-schools also afflict its ranking of European, Canadian, and Asian schools. BBW’s failure to normalize the raw scores before applying the weights generated by their survey respondents leads to substantial distortion of the weights. Equivalently, preserving the weights scrambles the published ranking (except for Canadian schools). The magazine continues to extol the unique virtue of letting their survey respondents determine the weights (i.e., the relative importance) of the factors used in the ranking, but their methodology deforms these weights so substantially as to make a farce of the claim of virtue.

