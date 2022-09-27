Read full article on original website
Phoenix Police patrol car stolen during aggravated assault investigation, suspect arrested
PHOENIX - A 20-year-old man is in custody after he reportedly tried to steal a Phoenix Police patrol car on Friday night. Police say they were investigating an aggravated assault case near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road when a man busted through the window of a patrol car and stole the vehicle.
Tinder meet-up turns into an armed robbery at Phoenix hotel, followed by a pursuit
PHOENIX - Police say after several days on the run, two suspects involved in Tinder meet-up that turned into an armed robbery have been arrested. It all started on Sept. 19 when Phoenix Police officers responded to report about an armed robbery near 43rd Avenue and Beardsley Road. When they arrived at the scene, they learned the victim met a woman by the name of "Sonya" on the online dating app, Tinder.
MCSO: 2 dead after shooting near Gila Bend Community Park
GILA BEND, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened near Papago Street and Euclid Avenue on Saturday afternoon, not far from the Gila Bend Community Park. At 1:36 p.m., Sgt. Calbert Gillett says deputies were dispatched to a shooting call in the area. When...
Speeding driver caused north Phoenix crash that seriously injured teen, police say
PHOENIX - A speeding driver fleeing from police has been blamed for causing a crash in north Phoenix that sent a teenage boy to the hospital. Police first tried to pull over Kordell Ellis on Sept. 30 for reportedly speeding near a school zone. But instead of stopping, officers say the Ellis went through a school yard.
2 Phoenix teens injured in shootings not far from each other, police say
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department is investigating two shootings reportedly involving teenagers on the night of Friday, Sept. 30, less than 10 minutes away from each other. The first reported shooting of a male teenager came in around 6 p.m. near 35th and Glenrosa avenues. The teen is expected...
Man allegedly involved in shooting with Phoenix Police booked into jail
The suspect, idenified as Isaiah Ries Manning, is accused of a number of weapons and explosives-related offenses. The incident happened on the night of Sept. 22, and Manning was booked into jail after he was released from the hospital.
Woman arrested after deputies find 360,000 fentanyl pills in Pinal County
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. - A woman was arrested after authorities found 360,000 fentanyl pills inside a vehicle during a traffic stop in Arizona. On Aug. 18, the U.S. Attorney's Office says Maria Fernanda Granillo-Velazquez, a 21-year-old Mexican resident, was driving a vehicle along Interstate 10 when she was stopped by Pinal County deputies.
Mesa teen students found safe after going missing, but a mother wants answers about how this happened
MESA, Ariz. - Three Mesa middle school students briefly went missing on the morning of Sept. 29 and by early morning the next day, police say they were safe and reunited with their families. The incident caused questions within the Mesa community as to how the students, with "various mental...
Person found dead inside burnt car in west Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX - Police say a person was found dead on Sept. 30 in a burned car in west Phoenix. Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole says the discovery was made near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road around 2:30 a.m. after officers responded to reports of a car on fire. Once at the scene, police found an unidentified person dead inside the car.
Box truck knocks down Mesa light pole, ends up in canal
MESA, Ariz. - A man has been hospitalized in Mesa after a box truck struck a light pole and careened into a canal on Saturday, police said. It is unclear what caused the crash, but police said the impact left a light pole lying in the street near Main Street and Gilbert.
Loop 303 reopens in Glendale after crossover crash
GLENDALE, Ariz. - The Loop 303 in Glendale has reopened after a crash involving multiple vehicles shut down the freeway on Sept 30, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. According to DPS, the crash happened when a car crossed from the southbound lanes into the northbound lanes. The northbound...
Driver killed in Phoenix after truck loses control, slams into median
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a man was killed in a collision near 44th Street and Thomas early Saturday morning. Jeromy Ellis, 33, was reportedly speeding in a pickup truck at around 3 a.m. when he lost control and crashed into a raised median. Police say Ellis was...
Phoenix canal murders: Bryan Patrick Miller accused of killing 2 women; trial begins Oct. 3
Three decades have passed since two young women were murdered by the so-called "Canal Killer" in Phoenix. The trial of their accused murderer, Bryan Patrick Miller, is scheduled to begin next week. The victims were killed in two separate incidents in the early 1990s. Their bodies were found in the...
Man severely burned in Phoenix car fire after friends fill plastic bags with gasoline
PHOENIX - A man was severely burned in a car fire in Phoenix after he and his friends attempted to carry plastic bags filled with gasoline police said on Thursday. Officers responded to reports of a fiery crash near 35th Avenue and Ocotillo Road early that morning and discovered a vehicle actively burning with a man who had "significant burns to his body."
Helicopter makes emergency landing in Mesa neighborhood
MESA, Ariz. - No one was hurt after a helicopter made an emergency landing in a Mesa neighborhood early Saturday morning, fire officials said. A Bell 47 helicopter reportedly suffered an "unknown in-flight mechanical problem" that forced it to land near 8th Avenue and Sirrine just before 6 a.m. on Oct. 1.
Caught on camera: Amazon driver seen throwing hot water on Phoenix convenience store worker
PHOENIX - A now-former Amazon delivery driver was caught on camera assaulting a Phoenix convenience store employee over a soda refill. "Traumatizing, to say the least," said the victim, who did not want to be identified. "I would never have expected, doing my job, that I would be assaulted." According...
Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for Sept. 30 - Oct. 3
PHOENIX - Phoenix-area drivers are in for a busier commute this weekend as more closures on I-10, I-17 and Loop 101 are set to go into effect. The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 will be shut down between Loop 202 Santan and US 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
Convenience store employee says delivery driver scalded her
A driver is no longer working for tech giant Amazon amid allegation she used hot water to burn a convenience store worker in Phoenix. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
Staffing shortages lead to delays in bulk trash collection
Phoenix streets and alleys have seen better days as bulk trash items are piling up and getting bigger by the day. And it will be that way for a while as the city deals with a worker shortage. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Sept. 30 - Oct. 2
5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Ahwatukee Park - 4700 E Warner Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85044. https://www.ahwatukeecommunitycenter.com/tukee-fest/. "Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a Chandler tradition - experience the rich cultural history of Mexico through vibrant music and dance at the 23rd Annual Mariachi and Folklorico Festival, presented in partnership with C.A.L.L.E. de Arizona and Maestra Vanessa Ramirez. The annual event features GRAMMY Award-winning Mariachi Los Camperos and 16-member Mariachi Estrella de Mexico, along with a dazzling array of folklorico dancers from Ballet Folklorico Quetzalli-AZ."
