ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apache Junction, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Tinder meet-up turns into an armed robbery at Phoenix hotel, followed by a pursuit

PHOENIX - Police say after several days on the run, two suspects involved in Tinder meet-up that turned into an armed robbery have been arrested. It all started on Sept. 19 when Phoenix Police officers responded to report about an armed robbery near 43rd Avenue and Beardsley Road. When they arrived at the scene, they learned the victim met a woman by the name of "Sonya" on the online dating app, Tinder.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

MCSO: 2 dead after shooting near Gila Bend Community Park

GILA BEND, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened near Papago Street and Euclid Avenue on Saturday afternoon, not far from the Gila Bend Community Park. At 1:36 p.m., Sgt. Calbert Gillett says deputies were dispatched to a shooting call in the area. When...
GILA BEND, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Apache Junction, AZ
Apache Junction, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
fox10phoenix.com

2 Phoenix teens injured in shootings not far from each other, police say

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department is investigating two shootings reportedly involving teenagers on the night of Friday, Sept. 30, less than 10 minutes away from each other. The first reported shooting of a male teenager came in around 6 p.m. near 35th and Glenrosa avenues. The teen is expected...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman arrested after deputies find 360,000 fentanyl pills in Pinal County

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. - A woman was arrested after authorities found 360,000 fentanyl pills inside a vehicle during a traffic stop in Arizona. On Aug. 18, the U.S. Attorney's Office says Maria Fernanda Granillo-Velazquez, a 21-year-old Mexican resident, was driving a vehicle along Interstate 10 when she was stopped by Pinal County deputies.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Phoenix Police
fox10phoenix.com

Person found dead inside burnt car in west Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX - Police say a person was found dead on Sept. 30 in a burned car in west Phoenix. Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole says the discovery was made near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road around 2:30 a.m. after officers responded to reports of a car on fire. Once at the scene, police found an unidentified person dead inside the car.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Box truck knocks down Mesa light pole, ends up in canal

MESA, Ariz. - A man has been hospitalized in Mesa after a box truck struck a light pole and careened into a canal on Saturday, police said. It is unclear what caused the crash, but police said the impact left a light pole lying in the street near Main Street and Gilbert.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Loop 303 reopens in Glendale after crossover crash

GLENDALE, Ariz. - The Loop 303 in Glendale has reopened after a crash involving multiple vehicles shut down the freeway on Sept 30, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. According to DPS, the crash happened when a car crossed from the southbound lanes into the northbound lanes. The northbound...
GLENDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Driver killed in Phoenix after truck loses control, slams into median

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a man was killed in a collision near 44th Street and Thomas early Saturday morning. Jeromy Ellis, 33, was reportedly speeding in a pickup truck at around 3 a.m. when he lost control and crashed into a raised median. Police say Ellis was...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox10phoenix.com

Man severely burned in Phoenix car fire after friends fill plastic bags with gasoline

PHOENIX - A man was severely burned in a car fire in Phoenix after he and his friends attempted to carry plastic bags filled with gasoline police said on Thursday. Officers responded to reports of a fiery crash near 35th Avenue and Ocotillo Road early that morning and discovered a vehicle actively burning with a man who had "significant burns to his body."
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Helicopter makes emergency landing in Mesa neighborhood

MESA, Ariz. - No one was hurt after a helicopter made an emergency landing in a Mesa neighborhood early Saturday morning, fire officials said. A Bell 47 helicopter reportedly suffered an "unknown in-flight mechanical problem" that forced it to land near 8th Avenue and Sirrine just before 6 a.m. on Oct. 1.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Sept. 30 - Oct. 2

5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Ahwatukee Park - 4700 E Warner Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85044. https://www.ahwatukeecommunitycenter.com/tukee-fest/. "Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a Chandler tradition - experience the rich cultural history of Mexico through vibrant music and dance at the 23rd Annual Mariachi and Folklorico Festival, presented in partnership with C.A.L.L.E. de Arizona and Maestra Vanessa Ramirez. The annual event features GRAMMY Award-winning Mariachi Los Camperos and 16-member Mariachi Estrella de Mexico, along with a dazzling array of folklorico dancers from Ballet Folklorico Quetzalli-AZ."
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy