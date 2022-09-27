Right To Bear and Team America will sponsor the new event hosted by the former Maricopa County prosecutor. The renowned international liberty advocate Shane Krauser probably needs no introduction. A former instructor of more than 10 years at the Glendale and Phoenix Police Academies, a former radio talk show host, an adjunct professor of criminal and constitutional law, a firearms instructor, and an experienced trial attorney, Shane Krauser has long been a widely sought-after speaker throughout the United States.

