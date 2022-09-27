Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Hurricane Ian: Current, former Arizonans feeling storm's impact
It's been described as one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the United States, and as Hurricane Ian slams into Florida, some current and former Arizonans are getting caught in the storm. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
KTAR.com
2 Arizona defense companies awarded contract worth nearly $1 billion
PHOENIX — Two Arizona defense companies were awarded a nearly $1 billion cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for hypersonic missiles last week. Raytheon Technologies and Northrop Grumman were awarded $985,348,124 to design, development and deliver the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile (HACM) by March 2027, the U.S. Department of Defense announced. A scramjet...
News Channel Nebraska
Shane Krauser Announces Arizona's Premier Second Amendment & Use of Force Training Event In Arizona
Right To Bear and Team America will sponsor the new event hosted by the former Maricopa County prosecutor. The renowned international liberty advocate Shane Krauser probably needs no introduction. A former instructor of more than 10 years at the Glendale and Phoenix Police Academies, a former radio talk show host, an adjunct professor of criminal and constitutional law, a firearms instructor, and an experienced trial attorney, Shane Krauser has long been a widely sought-after speaker throughout the United States.
fox10phoenix.com
Drone Zone: Arizona dude ranch give people a chance to channel their inner cowboy
Away from the Phoenix area sits an oasis that is tucked in the Tonto National Forest, and the Cherry Creek Lodge offers a completely off-the-grid experience that can help anyone channel the cowboy that is inside them. FOX 10 Photojournalists Joe Tillman and Brian Kae have more, in this week's edition of Drone Zone.
Lightning Strikes Grand Canyon in Dramatic Monsoon Sunset Footage
Lightning is thought to be particularly attracted to the Grand Canyon's edges, making it particularly dangerous for anyone out walking or hiking during storms.
prescottenews.com
Arizona Weekly Gas Price Update for the Week of September 26, 2022
Average gasoline prices in Arizona have risen 12.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.05/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,269 stations in Arizona. Prices in Arizona are 6.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 88.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 5.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.88 per gallon.
12news.com
Missing Arizona hiker found dead near Cave Creek trail
60-year-old Kathleen Patterson has been missing since Sunday. There are no signs of foul play, officials say.
'It seems to be a free for all': Mounting damage from recreational shooting could lead to big changes in the Sonoran Desert National Monument
PHOENIX — >> Editor's note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. There are parts of the Sonoran Desert where natural majesty collides with modern arsenals. There, one can find an abandoned washing machine shot full of holes, sitting next to a saguaro that shared the same fate.
azdem.org
MASTERS MOMENT: The One Where He Says January 6th Insurrectionists “Weren’t Violent At All”
PHOENIX — Welcome to today’s ‘Masters Moment’ — a daily opportunity to shine light on Blake Masters’ out-of-touch, offensive, and disqualifying beliefs and opinions. Over the next 42 days, the ‘Masters Moment’ will be your number one source for all things Masters. While he...
AZFamily
Hurricane Ian driving high gas prices in Arizona
Peoria Film Festival films coming to the big screen Oct. 13-16 The Peoria Film Festival is opening in the Valley, starting Oct. 13 and lasting until Oct. 16, at the Harkins Arrowhead 18!. State of the economy, recession fears are here. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Already there’s been discussion...
fox10phoenix.com
Hurricane Ian: Xcel Energy, Red Cross sending people from Minnesota to Florida
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesotans are headed to Florida to help out in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which swamped streets and downed trees as it made landfall as a Category 4 storm in southwestern Florida on Wednesday. Minneapolis-based Xcel Energy and the American Red Cross Minnesota and Dakotas region...
azbigmedia.com
2 Arizona restaurants make Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best lists
Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, today announced the next in its community-powered Travelers’ Choice Awards series: the 2022 Best of the Best Restaurants, which includes two Arizona restaurants. Cafe Monarch in Scottsdale is ranked No. 4 among Fine Dining Restaurants in the U.S. BirdHouse in Page ranks No. 2 for Best Quick Bites.
nevalleynews.org
“Tidal wave of antisemitism” in Arizona— says member of the Jewish community and longtime Valley small business owner
“There is a tidal wave of antisemitism in this state and it’s alarming,” said longtime Valley business owner and member of the Jewish community who spoke on the condition of anonymity over fear of threats and safety. The 64-year-old business owner told Northeast Valley News that he is...
fox10phoenix.com
Construction begins on I-17 from Phoenix to Sunset Point: What to expect and for how long
PHOENIX - Construction is underway on the I-17 improvement project – we have the details on what Arizona drivers can expect and how long this project is going to be going on. Construction began on the night of Sept. 26 on 23 miles of I-17 from Anthem all the...
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 23-25
PHOENIX —Phoenix police found about one million fentanyl pills at a West Valley home in a record bust, Scottsdale tells HOAs they can’t require overseeding and these three metro Phoenix restaurants were named in the New York Times Restaurant List 2022. Here are some of the biggest stories...
fox10phoenix.com
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes of North Texas prepares to face jury in highest profile Jan. 6 trial yet
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Jury selection began Tuesday for the seditious conspiracy trial of several members of the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers, including founder Stewart Rhodes of Granbury. More than 870 people have been charged in connection to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, but...
peoriatimes.com
Arizona towns, tribes rethink planned water cuts
Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it will begin storing...
WATCH: Family of Six Found Clinging To Top of Car in Arizona Monsoon Floodwaters
In this shocking footage, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in Maricopa, Arizona rescues a family of six stranded on top of a car in Arizona monsoon floodwaters on September 21. The Ranger 1 helicopter crew arrived to the scene and a “trooper-paramedic was inserted via 75′ hoist to make...
‘Angry Chickz’ announces grand opening date for first Arizona location
David Mkhitaryan, CEO of Angry Chickz, confirmed to ABC15 that the first Arizona location will be in Glendale and will open in early October!
fox10phoenix.com
Here's what changes are coming to the Arizona MVD road test
Trying to get a driver's license in Arizona? Expect to see some new changes to the road test effective Sept. 29. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
