2 Arizona defense companies awarded contract worth nearly $1 billion

PHOENIX — Two Arizona defense companies were awarded a nearly $1 billion cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for hypersonic missiles last week. Raytheon Technologies and Northrop Grumman were awarded $985,348,124 to design, development and deliver the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile (HACM) by March 2027, the U.S. Department of Defense announced. A scramjet...
Shane Krauser Announces Arizona's Premier Second Amendment & Use of Force Training Event In Arizona

Right To Bear and Team America will sponsor the new event hosted by the former Maricopa County prosecutor. The renowned international liberty advocate Shane Krauser probably needs no introduction. A former instructor of more than 10 years at the Glendale and Phoenix Police Academies, a former radio talk show host, an adjunct professor of criminal and constitutional law, a firearms instructor, and an experienced trial attorney, Shane Krauser has long been a widely sought-after speaker throughout the United States.
Arizona Weekly Gas Price Update for the Week of September 26, 2022

Average gasoline prices in Arizona have risen 12.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.05/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,269 stations in Arizona. Prices in Arizona are 6.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 88.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 5.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.88 per gallon.
Hurricane Ian driving high gas prices in Arizona

Peoria Film Festival films coming to the big screen Oct. 13-16 The Peoria Film Festival is opening in the Valley, starting Oct. 13 and lasting until Oct. 16, at the Harkins Arrowhead 18!. State of the economy, recession fears are here. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Already there’s been discussion...
2 Arizona restaurants make Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best lists

Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, today announced the next in its community-powered Travelers’ Choice Awards series: the 2022 Best of the Best Restaurants, which includes two Arizona restaurants. Cafe Monarch in Scottsdale is ranked No. 4 among Fine Dining Restaurants in the U.S. BirdHouse in Page ranks No. 2 for Best Quick Bites.
Arizona towns, tribes rethink planned water cuts

Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it will begin storing...
