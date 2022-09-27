Ohio Stadium, home of the Ohio State Buckeyes, is nearing its centennial celebration. The stadium, affectionately known as "The Horseshoe" or just "The Shoe," officially opened its doors on Oct. 7, 1922 when the Buckeyes hosted Ohio Wesleyan. It sits on the banks of the Olentangy River in Columbus, and is now a historic landmark within the state. With the 100-year anniversary approaching, a historical marker was installed in front of the stadium, according to NBC4.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO