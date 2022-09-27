Read full article on original website
The undefeated Ohio State football team takes on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday in Ohio Stadium. Here are three bold predictions for the game. Ryan Day and the Ohio State football team have had a great start to the 2022 season. Knocking off Notre Dame in Week 1 followed by last weekend’s dominance of the Wisconsin Badgers have some wondering if the Buckeyes are the number one team in the country.
No. 3 Ohio State opened the 2022 Big Ten portion of the season with relative ease on Saturday night. The Buckeyes handed the Badgers a 52-21 win in both teams' first conference game of the year, wracking up 539 yards of total offense while holding the visitors to Ohio Stadium to just 296 yards.
No. 3 Ohio State will wrap up a five-game homestand to open the 2022 season and will also celebrate Homecoming as it hosts Rutgers on Saturday (3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network). Ohio State is celebrating its 110th Homecoming weekend, and it will also be honoring and celebrating 100 years of Ohio Stadium.
Ohio Stadium, home of the Ohio State Buckeyes, is nearing its centennial celebration. The stadium, affectionately known as "The Horseshoe" or just "The Shoe," officially opened its doors on Oct. 7, 1922 when the Buckeyes hosted Ohio Wesleyan. It sits on the banks of the Olentangy River in Columbus, and is now a historic landmark within the state. With the 100-year anniversary approaching, a historical marker was installed in front of the stadium, according to NBC4.
'Don't take me out': Braelon Allen shows Badgers they must stick with the season in loss to Ohio State
MADISON, Wis. — Even as the Ohio State Buckeyes continued to pile on the points in a hammering of Wisconsin on Saturday night, Badgers running back Braelon Allen had one request for his coaches: "I kept telling them, 'I want to finish the game. Don't take me out.'" Nobody...
This weekend, the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0) will host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-1). During his Tuesday press conference, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day was asked about what kind of traits Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano exhibits. "He has a lot of great traits,” Day said. “He's...
Fireworks go off at Ohio Stadium as the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes run onto the field ahead of their 52-21 win over Wisconsin on Sept. 24. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Nestled in each corner and row at Ohio Stadium remains a story created from the countless memories housed in one of college football’s most iconic stadiums.
Ohio Stadium pylons dawn a 100 year anniversary patch this season in honor of the stadiums 100 year anniversary. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Around 4 1/2 hours before kickoff on a Buckeye football game day, Mackenzie Swartz and members of the Block O student section are already inside Ohio Stadium.
The Ohio State football team was able to beat Wisconsin on Saturday night. Here are three takeaways from the game. The Ohio State football team dominated Wisconsin 52-21 on Saturday night. It was a great game that showcased everything that the Buckeyes wanted to do. It was a strong game by the offense and a spirited effort by a depleted defense that had to deal with injuries.
