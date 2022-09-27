ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Mastriano's school funding cuts would cost Erie County jobs, harm students' prospects

By Rich Askey
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UY3Ov_0iBYIdI700

It isn't every day you hear a candidate for office say, "Hey, let's cut public school funding by billions, lay off a ton of teachers, and send class sizes through the roof."

Yet that's what state Sen. Doug Mastriano wants to do if elected governor in November, even if he isn't saying it that way.

Sen. Mastriano, a frequent critic of Pennsylvania's public schools, voiced support in March for cutting per-student spending in public schools from an annual average of more than $19,000 to just $9,000 or $10,000, per-student funding levels unseen in Pennsylvania in more than two decades.

That idea, along with his plan to completely eliminate local school property taxes, would add up to a loss of more than $12 billion for public school districts, charter schools, career and technical centers, and intermediate units, according to an analysis by the Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA). About 118,700 jobs in public education would be lost, more than doubling teacher-to-student ratios in schools statewide.

The results would be disastrous in Erie County.

The Erie School District would see the biggest dollar impact — with a revenue cut of more than $62 million resulting in the loss of 540 jobs, according to PSEA's analysis. Several suburban districts would see funding cuts of 30% or more — Union City Area and Wattsburg Area above 40%. Job losses would range from 36% in Millcreek Township to 62% in Wattsburg Area, while teacher-to-student ratios would rise across the board.

More school district-level details can be found at www.psea.org/mastrianocuts#analysis.

Just imagine what our public schools would be like with a fraction of the teachers, school counselors, school nurses, custodians, bus drivers, and aides? What would it mean for the education and well-being of Pennsylvania's students?

There's no doubt Sen. Mastriano's plan would turn our schools upside down and hobble day-to-day operations. Students would lose out on learning opportunities, after-school activities and sports, and time with educators and support staff.

One thing his terrible plan would accomplish: School districts wouldn't have to worry about staffing shortages anymore. They'd be too busy laying off educators and support staff, increasing class sizes, and eliminating student programs.

This idea is completely out of step with elected leaders from both parties. Nobody else — Republican or Democrat — is talking about cutting school funding by that much.

For the past eight years, Pennsylvania policymakers from both parties have come together to make needed investments in our public schools. Today, Pennsylvania is providing billions more to support educational programs that make a difference in the lives of students and their families.

Sen. Mastriano, if elected governor, would undo all of that progress, returning Pennsylvania to school funding levels unseen in decades.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the Democratic candidate for governor, has a long track record of supporting public education and Pennsylvania students.

He will fight for continued investments in our public schools and make sure our students have the tools they need to succeed, including access to vocational, technical, and computer training as well as other academic and extracurricular pursuits.

Attorney General Shapiro also recognizes that too many students are struggling with mental and emotional health issues. He has pledged to make sure that every school building in Pennsylvania has at least one mental health professional so that kids can access help when they need it.

How we fund public schools in Pennsylvania is one of the most important functions of state government. Sen. Mastriano's dismissive notion that we can cut public school funding by more than $12 billion is just the latest evidence that he is unfit to lead.

We need a better vision for the future of public education — one that ensures students will have access to the educators, nurses, counselors, extracurricular activities, sports, and other programs that prepare them to be the successful leaders of tomorrow.

Rich Askey is president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association, which represents about 177,000 active and retired educators and school employees, student teachers, higher education staff, and health care workers.

Comments / 2

Related
WITF

Pennsylvania state Represenative Todd Stephens faces off against challenger Melissa Cerrato

The 151st District covers part of Montgomery County and has more registered Democrats than Republicans. Pennsylvania state Rep. Todd Stephens has made a name for himself as the quintessential moderate Republican. Sitting in the 151st District, which covers part of Montgomery County and has more registered Democrats than Republicans, he’s seen by some of his Democratic colleagues in the Legislature as the last of his kind.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Erie County, PA
Government
Erie County, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Millcreek Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Erie County, PA
YourErie

Doug Mastriano to hold Oct. 14 rally in Erie

Senator Doug Mastriano is making a stop in Erie next month to talk to residents about his plans for the future of Pennsylvania if elected. A rally will take place on Friday, Oct. 14 at the Bayfront Convention Center where the Republican committee in Erie is expecting over 1,000 people. Mastriano will be laying out […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Shapiro
erienewsnow.com

New Erie Sheetz to Open Thursday

A new Sheetz in Erie will open Thursday. The convenience store chain's location at 3814 Liberty St. will open to the public at 8 a.m. Grand opening festivities will begin outside the store at 9 a.m. with prizes including a giveaway of free Sheetz for a Year. Anyone who stops in Thursday will be able to get a free self-serve coffee or soda.
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Counselors#Higher Education#Politics Local#The Erie School District#Psea
CBS Pittsburgh

Proposed constitutional amendment may inadvertently raise Pa. voting age

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of the five proposed state constitutional amendments approved by Republican lawmakers in Harrisburg would appear to raise the voting age in Pennsylvania from 18 to 21.As political editor Jon Delano explains, that comes as news to many young voters.Caleb Brobst, a 19-year-old from Erie at Carnegie Mellon University, follows politics closely as president of CMU's College Democrats. But he was not aware that the Republican-approved proposed constitutional amendment to require voter identification also raises the voting age to 21."I was unaware of the particular age restriction on voting," says Brobst. "We saw very vividly with the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
YourErie

Department of Labor and Industry release Erie’s unemployment rates

The area’s unemployment rate did not go down for the first time in seven months…the good news is it also didn’t go up. The Department of Labor and Industry released new numbers Tuesday showing unemployment in the Erie region was five percent in August. That’s the same number we saw in July. It’s a full […]
ERIE, PA
Erie Times News

Erie Times News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
989K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Erie, PA from GoErie.com.

 http://goerie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy