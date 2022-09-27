David W. Mason, 75, of Monongahela, died Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in his home. He was born Aug. 13, 1947, in North Charle- roi, son of the late Wayne and Vincie Vigliotti Mason. David was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Monongahela, where he served as an elder and deacon. He was retired from SE Technologies in Bridgeville, where he worked as a draftsman. During his retirement, he drove buses for Ringgold School District and Pennsylvania Coach Lines. He was a member of the Rostraver Sportsman’s Club and was a former firefighter for New Eagle VFD and a former coach for New Eagle Soccer. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with his friends and family. He also loved watching and supporting his grandchildren in numerous activities. He is survived by his wife, Diana Henry Mason, with whom he celebrated 51 years of marriage; daughter, Dawn Mason of Donora; son, David and his wife Ann Mason of Falling Waters, W.Va.; daughter, Dana and her husband Philip Hadsell of Charleroi; five grandchildren, Abby and Paige Mason and Ethan, Alex and Emily Hadsell; and a brother, Daniel Mason of Emporium, Pa. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at FRYE FUNERAL HOME INC., 427 W. Main St., Monongahela, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, with the Rev. Mark Woomer officiating. Interment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of AHN Hospice for the care given to David. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.

