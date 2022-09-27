Read full article on original website
Bucs dominate Cougars
A lopsided affair ended with Chartiers-Houston earning a regular season sweep of Charleroi on Wednesday night. After winning the first matchup by a 4-2 score on Aug. 31, the Buccaneers netted five first-half goals, including four from senior Lexi Durkacs, en route to securing a 9-3 victory over the host Cougars in Section 2-1A action at Myron Pottios Stadium.
Leps set to start 3A conference play
After running the gauntlet of four top opponents in non-conference play, Belle Vernon Area is set to get into Class 3A Interstate Conference play. When South Allegheny comes calling on “The Beach” Friday, it will be the Leopards’ first game in the 3A ranks since 2015. To...
Jaguars storm the beach, bury Leps
It was natural for Natalie Lamenza. The Thomas Jefferson junior scored three straight goals for a first-half natural hat trick in leading the Jaguars to a 7-0 victory over Belle Vernon Area in a local Section 2-3A clash at James Weir Stadium Monday night. To read the rest of the...
Mason Crosby Jr. – Monessen
Mason Crosby Jr., of Monessen, departed this life on Sept. 16, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital. Mason was born on Jan. 23,1951, son of the late Azlie and Mason Crosby Sr. He was a graduate of West Newton High School. Mason was a member of Recovery N.4. He is survived by sons, Mason Harris and Kevin Crosby; daughters, Sierra, Kiania and Shawnte Crosby and Patricia Lowry; sister, Rosie Crosby; brothers, Bobby and Otis Crosby; 22 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his devoted companion, Tanya Riddell; and his dog, Jackson. At at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, there will be a balloon release at the Herman Mihalic River Launch and Park (Mason’s favorite fishing spot), followed by a family gathering and time of remembrance at the Monessen Civic Center, 861 Donner Ave., Monessen.
Bernard Joseph Garland – Fairfield, Pa., formerly of Belle Vernon
Bernard Joseph Garland, 79, of Fairfield, Pa., formerly of Belle Vernon, passed away Sept. 11, 2022. He was born in Westmoreland County, Pa., on April 19, 1943, son of the late Helen Sandusky Garland Paulish and Joseph Garland. He retired from Walsh Group and enjoyed his career in the construction field. When not working, he enjoyed his spare time golfing, fishing, woodworking, studying genealogy and spending time with his cat, Murf. Bernard is survived by his wife, Rosemarie Garland; two children, Cristin Garland and Joseph Garland; four grandchildren, Alysha Garland, Claire Garland, Alexandra Garland and Wyatt Black; one great-grandchild, Jaxson Ryan; two stepsons, Robert Mathews and Aaron Mathews; two stepdaughters, Tracey Aaron and Vicki Prokopovitch; three siblings, Ronnie (Kris) Demillion, Donnie (Joanne) Garland and Judith (Melivin) Garland Strang; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his ex-wife and the mother of children, Glenda Garland; and three siblings, Ken (Marsha) Garland, Victor Sandusky and Sandy Garland Keith.
David W. Mason – Monongahela
David W. Mason, 75, of Monongahela, died Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in his home. He was born Aug. 13, 1947, in North Charle- roi, son of the late Wayne and Vincie Vigliotti Mason. David was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Monongahela, where he served as an elder and deacon. He was retired from SE Technologies in Bridgeville, where he worked as a draftsman. During his retirement, he drove buses for Ringgold School District and Pennsylvania Coach Lines. He was a member of the Rostraver Sportsman’s Club and was a former firefighter for New Eagle VFD and a former coach for New Eagle Soccer. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with his friends and family. He also loved watching and supporting his grandchildren in numerous activities. He is survived by his wife, Diana Henry Mason, with whom he celebrated 51 years of marriage; daughter, Dawn Mason of Donora; son, David and his wife Ann Mason of Falling Waters, W.Va.; daughter, Dana and her husband Philip Hadsell of Charleroi; five grandchildren, Abby and Paige Mason and Ethan, Alex and Emily Hadsell; and a brother, Daniel Mason of Emporium, Pa. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at FRYE FUNERAL HOME INC., 427 W. Main St., Monongahela, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, with the Rev. Mark Woomer officiating. Interment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of AHN Hospice for the care given to David. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.
Robert J. DeCecco McKeesport
Robert J. DeCecco, age 83, of McKeesport, died on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. He was born in McKeesport on Dec. 17, 1938 and is the son of the late John and Josephine Tarorick DeCecco. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1960-66 in Europe. He was employed at Pram Laboratories for 11 years, Westinghouse Transportation Division for three years and Versa Fabricating, where he retired, for approximately 15 years. He is survived by siblings, Richard (Rita) Balogh of West Newton, Arthur (Gina) DeCecco of Buhl, Idaho, and Carol (Larry) Kropp of Woodland Hills, Calif., and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his siblings, Bernard DeCecco, John DeCecco and Geraldine Davis. Family and friends will gather from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177). To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.strifflerfuneralhomes.com.
A Taste of Serbia returns at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox
The parishioners at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church of McKeesport-Duquesne are hoping area residents are all set for a bite to eat. The church’s A Taste of Serbia food sale fundraiser is back this year, and church spokeswoman Dottie Ikach said the menu features several items that have become local favorites.
Valley Art Club exhibit opens in Monessen
The work of some of the Mon Valley’s most talented artists is now on display to the public. On Sunday, members of the Valley Art Club invited their friends and neighbors to view their work at the opening of their 79th annual exhibit at Monessen Public Library. To read...
Mon Valley Alliance marks year of success
The Mon Valley Alliance held its sixth annual luncheon Wednesday afternoon at the Monongahela Aquatorium to showcase the progress it has made over the past year. In an enthusiastic speech, newly appointed CEO Jamie Colecchi explained several changes that have taken place within the foundation, as well as its recent accomplishments around the area.
North Charleroi: Blighted properties to be demolished
North Charleroi plans to use $50,000 to take care of demolishing blighted properties in the borough. During a recent meeting, council heard from residents about various blighted properties in the borough that are eyesores and safety concerns. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s...
Monessen: Tax forgiveness board tries to end confusion
The newly formed Monessen tax forgiveness board appointed committee positions and resolved confusion over where previous applicants stand under the updated agreement during Monday’s meeting. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our...
North Belle Vernon closes park again due to vandalism
North Belle Vernon Community Bank Park is temporarily closed after vandals once again destroyed property at the facility. It’s not the first time this year officials have had to make the tough choice to close the park as a result of vandalism. The park is coming off a successful summer season of community events.
New show choir ready to perform
A new entertainment group is ready to take the stage. A show choir called VoiceZ on Fire is a new program offered by the Mon Valley Academy for the Arts. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
Donora fire investigation inconclusive for arson
An abandoned house fire in Donora prompted an investigation by a state police fire marshal Tuesday. A vacant home on the 300 block of Van Pelt Street erupted in flames around 11 p.m. Monday night. Firefighters from Donora and Carroll Township responded to the call. To read the rest of...
Elizabeth getting $250K for riverfront walking trail
If the kind of optimism expressed by officials Tuesday means anything, the renewal of Elizabeth could be gaining steam. “We’ve come a long way,” said Mayor Barry Boucher, perhaps referring to the announcement Monday of a grant that will go toward building a park downtown. But he may also have been referring to a more organized way of doing business in council meetings.
