ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
erienewsnow.com

Joey Stevens, One Caribbean News Discusses Hurricane Ian Concerns

As the weather gets colder up north, many Erieites in the area begin preparing to head down to Florida for the winter. While they may still be in Erie now, their homes and vehicles are still in the sunshine state, which is currently dealing with Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian is...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Business Owner Prepared for Hurricane Ian

Many Erie residents tend to migrate south for the winter, but Hurricane Ian might cause a change in plans. One resident, Doug Yaple, goes down to Florida whenever he gets the change to sneak away from his business here on 38th street. He's been receiving updates from the condo association...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Former Erie Resident Now Living in Florida Reacts to Hurricane Ian

Earlier today, Hurricane Ian made landfall on the west coast of Florida, and is currently moving northeastward across the Sunshine State. Robyn Lombard, an Erie-native, is currently hunkering down with her family at a friend's house. "I'm not gonna lie, it's a little bit scary," said Lombard via phone. "Definitely...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

New Erie Sheetz to Open Thursday

A new Sheetz in Erie will open Thursday. The convenience store chain's location at 3814 Liberty St. will open to the public at 8 a.m. Grand opening festivities will begin outside the store at 9 a.m. with prizes including a giveaway of free Sheetz for a Year. Anyone who stops in Thursday will be able to get a free self-serve coffee or soda.
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Philadelphia, PA
State
Florida State
City
Erie, PA
erienewsnow.com

Million Dollar Restore NY Grant Sought For Historic Fredonia Inn

FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Redevelopment of a historic Fredonia inn continues. Back in July, local businessman Steve St. George and restaurant partner Devin Jones announced they plan to purchase the White Inn and restore the iconic structure as a hotel, restaurant, bar, and events space. In an...
FREDONIA, NY
YourErie

PSP finds tools scattered on roadway, seeks owner

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is looking for the owner of several tools that were recovered from a local roadway. At about 6 p.m. on Sept. 24, several tools were discovered scattered throughout the roadway on Garfield Avenue in Harborcreek Township. The tools were found about a quarter of a mile east of Depot […]
HARBORCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

New Sheetz opens for business at W. 38th & Liberty

Hundreds of people gathered for the opening of a new Sheetz location at a busy Erie intersection. The new store is located where Liberty Street and West 38th Street meet. Those in attendance had a chance to win $2,500 and other Sheetz merchandise. The Special Olympics and the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwestern Pennsylvania […]
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Chadakoin River Near Flood Stage

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Chadakoin River in Jamestown is near action flood stage. That’s according to the U.S. Geological Survey’s rain gauge on Dow Street in Falconer. The river’s water was observed at 3.53 feet. Flooding generally occurs when the water is recorded...
JAMESTOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Erie Times News#Wicu News Reporter#Nbc
erienewsnow.com

Erie Police to Host Coffee with a Cop Next Wednesday

It's national coffee day, and you have an opportunity to have coffee with a cop in the near future. Erie Mayor Joe Schember made an announcement during his weekly briefing Thursday morning. Coffee with a Cop will take place next Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at two locations...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Chautauqua County Volunteer Fire Departments Can Now Bill Patients

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Volunteer fire departments across Chautauqua County can now bill patients, and their insurance companies, for ambulance rides to the hospital. On Wednesday, the Chautauqua County Legislature approved a resolution okaying the law change. Before this, volunteer agencies, which make up the majority of...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Man hospitalized with burns after Charlotte Street house fire

A house fire on Thursday sent one man to the hospital. Calls went out just before 11:30 a.m. for a structure fire on Charlotte Street in Erie. When the Erie City Fire Department arrived on the scene, they found a man inside the home with burns. He was transported to UPMC Hamot. The fire inspector […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Historic Hotel Recognized

BEMUS POINT, NY (WNY News Now) – A historic hotel is receiving recognition for their over 100 years of operation in the Bemus Point community. Operating for 142 years, Hotel Lenhart is known for its rustic aesthetic, allowing guests to live in a past era. Enriching the history of Chautauqua County, according to Assemblyman Andy Goodell.
BEMUS POINT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Environment
YourErie

Oktoberfest this weekend at St. Joseph Church in Erie

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Get out your lederhosen — it’s time for Oktoberfest! The 16th annual St. Joseph Church Bread of Life Community Oktoberfest will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, at St. Joseph (147 W. 24th St.) in Erie. The festival continues through the weekend. It’s 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, 1 […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

New Restaurant Opens In Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) – A new restaurant has opened for business in Lakewood. Buddy Brewster’s Ale House welcomed customers on Wednesday as part of a soft opening. Over the summer the locally owned establishment announced they planned to open a second location in Chautauqua County, renovating and moving into the former Ruby Tuesday’s building at the Chautauqua Mall.
LAKEWOOD, NY
erienewsnow.com

Plans Underway To Restore Jamestown’s Tallest Building

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – As part of a $40 million dollar project, work to redevelop Jamestown’s tallest building is underway. “Some housing, some affordable housing, so there will be a mix of housing,” explained Jamestown Director of Development Crystal Surdyk. “There will be a boutique hotel as part of the building and then the rest of it will be commercial space. There may be some professional office type space, but the first floor will be all retail, restaurant, that type of commercial use.”
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Erie's Annual Pumpkin Walk Returns this Weekend

Erie's annual Pumpkin Walk returns this weekend, and volunteers spent the day getting ready for the big event. It was a busy afternoon at Waldameer and Water World, as Erie High students and other volunteers set about displaying more than 1,200 pumpkins and 17,000 lights. The Halloween-themed fun also includes...
ERIE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy