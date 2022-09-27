Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees successEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Co-founder of Dave's Killer Bread invests in Portland makerspace for ex-consEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealerEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Portland landlord raises rent almost 50 percent on low-income tenantsBeth TorresPortland, OR
Stanford's at Jantzen Beach temporarily closes, citing security and safety concerns
PORTLAND, Ore. — A popular Portland restaurant is closing its doors. Stanford's Restaurant at Jantzen Beach just announced it's closing temporarily to ensure the safety and security of guests and its team. "If you take a look around there, the amount of homeless challenges in that area was significant,"...
Tree-trimmer dies when limb falls in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A worker with a tree-trimming service died Tuesday when a large limb fell during a job, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident in the 3800 block of SW Scholls Ferry Road happened around 10:45 a.m., officials said. The worker died at the...
Schnitzer: ‘Enough is enough’ of downtown Portland vandalism
Once again the windows of several downtown Portland businesses were smashed in the early hours of Tuesday, but this time a man was arrested and will face a felony charge.
Man shot multiple times early Tuesday morning in Portland's Centennial neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police were called to the 15900 Block of Southeast Stark Street early Tuesday morning on the report that someone had been shot. When officers arrived just after 12:35 a.m., they found a man that had been shot multiple times and they immediately began emergency aid.
Vancouver Police arrest male who approached children at school bus stops
VANCOUVER – On Sept. 16, Vancouver Police were notified of a suspicious male who was reportedly talking with middle school-aged kids at a school bus stop in the area of NE 144th Avenue/Hearthwood Blvd. The male was offering the kids candy, inviting them to come over to his house...
Former Vancouver newspaper editor dodging Hurricane Ian
A well-known Vancouver man who moved to Florida last year is hoping to come back to his house in one piece.
1 dead in Fairview house shooting, suspect at large
The suspect in a shooting that left one person dead at a house in Fairview remains on the loose Tuesday night, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said.
Woman, 26, ID’d as victim in Portland’s Wallace Park shooting
The identity of the woman slain in Wallace Park in Northwest Portland late Friday night was released by police Tuesday.
Suspect in downtown Portland vandalism case released due to public defender shortage
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man accused of breaking the windows of multiple businesses in downtown Portland with a street sign pole this week was released from custody because there wasn't an available attorney to represent him. Tyler Jaramillo, 28, was arrested on Sept. 27 for first-degree criminal mischief. On...
Wednesday in Portland: Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees success
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Sept. 28 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees success.
Sept. 28 public safety reports
Yamhill County Sheriff's reports and the Newberg-Dundee Police Department logYamhill County Sheriff's Office reports Sept. 20 Michael Albert Gaskell, 49, of Newberg, was arrested for failure to appear on a criminal citation and DUII. He received an undisclosed sentence on the charges. Dennis Daniel Russell Jr., 34, of Newberg, was arrested for DUII and a hold from Newberg Municipal Court. He received an undisclosed sentence on the DUII charge, bail was set at $10,000 on the hold by the court. Sept. 21 Travis Douglas Mottram, 34, of Newberg, was arrested on a hold from Washington County. Bail was set at...
Portland Public Schools superintendent is a finalist for the Green Garner Award
PORTLAND, Ore. — The superintendent for Portland Public Schools is one of nine finalists for this year's Green Garner Award. Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero is being recognized for outstanding contributions to urban education. The winner will be announced next month in Orlando, Fla.
Missing Salem Teenager Found Dead
SALEM, Ore. – Sad news out of Salem Tuesday, where police say a missing teenager has been found dead. 16-year-old Zackary Brenneman was reported missing September 16th. His body was found in the Willamette River Saturday afternoon. The State Medical Examiner confirms he drowned. There’s no evidence of foul...
Missing Salem teen found dead in Willamette River, police say
SALEM, Ore. — Police in Salem say they found someone dead in the Willamette River over the weekend, and it appears to be a teenager who was reported missing earlier this month. Police say the person matched the description of a missing west Salem teenager, Zackary Christopher Brenneman, but...
VIDEO: Smoke billows from vehicle fire on I-205 in NE Portland
A vehicle fire near Interstate 205 in Portland Tuesday morning was caught on camera.
Man arrested after allegedly stalking, luring kids at Vancouver bus stop
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man allegedly seen touching himself inappropriately near a school and who reportedly tried to lure children away from a bus stop in Vancouver was arrested Monday, police said. The Vancouver Police Department said it first began investigating 60-year-old Jacques D. Lesuer on Sept. 16...
Teen groped at SE Portland bus stop, driver stops to help
An unidentified man who allegedly groped a teenager's breasts at a Southeast Portland bus stop remains at large, police said.
Oregon firefighter dies in Idaho while battling the Moose fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon firefighter died September 20, while fighting the Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho. Officials say 48-year-old Gerardo Rincon of Independence, Oregon suffered a medical emergency. Rincon was working for North Reforestation Inc. as a crew boss of a Type 2 crew. Rincon had been a...
Captain Ankeny's Pizza in Old Town Portland to close its doors for good
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Old Town Portland staple will be closing its doors for the last time on September 30. Captain Ankeny’s Pizza announced on Facebook that they have decided to close for good. The statement that was posted on September 23 reads: “Sad to announce after nearly...
Woman Shot & Killed At NW Portland Park Identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman who was shot and killed at Wallace Park in Northwest Portland late Friday night has been identified. Officers found 26-year-old Erika Evans wounded just before 11:15pm in the park, which is located near the corner of Northwest 25th and Raleigh. Paramedics administered first aid,...
