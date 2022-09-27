ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tree-trimmer dies when limb falls in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A worker with a tree-trimming service died Tuesday when a large limb fell during a job, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident in the 3800 block of SW Scholls Ferry Road happened around 10:45 a.m., officials said. The worker died at the...
The Newberg Graphic

Sept. 28 public safety reports

Yamhill County Sheriff's reports and the Newberg-Dundee Police Department logYamhill County Sheriff's Office reports Sept. 20 Michael Albert Gaskell, 49, of Newberg, was arrested for failure to appear on a criminal citation and DUII. He received an undisclosed sentence on the charges. Dennis Daniel Russell Jr., 34, of Newberg, was arrested for DUII and a hold from Newberg Municipal Court. He received an undisclosed sentence on the DUII charge, bail was set at $10,000 on the hold by the court. Sept. 21 Travis Douglas Mottram, 34, of Newberg, was arrested on a hold from Washington County. Bail was set at...
KXL

Missing Salem Teenager Found Dead

SALEM, Ore. – Sad news out of Salem Tuesday, where police say a missing teenager has been found dead. 16-year-old Zackary Brenneman was reported missing September 16th. His body was found in the Willamette River Saturday afternoon. The State Medical Examiner confirms he drowned. There’s no evidence of foul...
KATU.com

Missing Salem teen found dead in Willamette River, police say

SALEM, Ore. — Police in Salem say they found someone dead in the Willamette River over the weekend, and it appears to be a teenager who was reported missing earlier this month. Police say the person matched the description of a missing west Salem teenager, Zackary Christopher Brenneman, but...
Channel 6000

Man arrested after allegedly stalking, luring kids at Vancouver bus stop

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man allegedly seen touching himself inappropriately near a school and who reportedly tried to lure children away from a bus stop in Vancouver was arrested Monday, police said. The Vancouver Police Department said it first began investigating 60-year-old Jacques D. Lesuer on Sept. 16...
KATU.com

Oregon firefighter dies in Idaho while battling the Moose fire

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon firefighter died September 20, while fighting the Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho. Officials say 48-year-old Gerardo Rincon of Independence, Oregon suffered a medical emergency. Rincon was working for North Reforestation Inc. as a crew boss of a Type 2 crew. Rincon had been a...
KXL

Woman Shot & Killed At NW Portland Park Identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman who was shot and killed at Wallace Park in Northwest Portland late Friday night has been identified. Officers found 26-year-old Erika Evans wounded just before 11:15pm in the park, which is located near the corner of Northwest 25th and Raleigh. Paramedics administered first aid,...
