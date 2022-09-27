Yamhill County Sheriff's reports and the Newberg-Dundee Police Department logYamhill County Sheriff's Office reports Sept. 20 Michael Albert Gaskell, 49, of Newberg, was arrested for failure to appear on a criminal citation and DUII. He received an undisclosed sentence on the charges. Dennis Daniel Russell Jr., 34, of Newberg, was arrested for DUII and a hold from Newberg Municipal Court. He received an undisclosed sentence on the DUII charge, bail was set at $10,000 on the hold by the court. Sept. 21 Travis Douglas Mottram, 34, of Newberg, was arrested on a hold from Washington County. Bail was set at...

NEWBERG, OR ・ 22 HOURS AGO