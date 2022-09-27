Read full article on original website
What Deion Sanders will need to stay at Jackson State | The Block
In this segment of The Block, Carl Reed and Blake Brockermeyer take a look at Deion Sanders' FBS prospects and what Jackson State needs to do to keep him around.
Vols WR commit '110% Tennessee' after first gameday experience on Rocky Top
Tennessee wide receiver commit Nathan Leacock felt comfortable enough with his relationships on Rocky Top to choose the Vols back on July 22 despite never taking in a game. Leacock took an official visit to Knoxville on June 24 which proved to sell him on the program, but in returning to Knoxville on Saturday for Tennessee’s annual rivalry game against Florida, the four-star receiver is even more confident in his decision despite schools still trying to recruit him.
Clemson's Dabo Swinney takes issue with ACC schedule, non-conference criticisms
Clemson plays host to NC State on Saturday night in a clash of top-10 unbeatens, a game that shows the challenges of this season's schedule for the Tigers, according to Tigers coach Dabo Swinney. Even with College GameDay in town for the matchup to potentially decide the ACC Atlantic, Swinney took issue this week with a question centered around his team's slate overall.
Nebraska makes 2024 in-state offer
As an assistant Mickey Joseph said when he arrived he wanted to recruit Nebraska hard and now as the interim coach for the Huskers he's made the most recent in-state offer, making a verbal tender to Omaha Central offensive lineman Caleb Pyfrom. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman announced the offer on...
What They're Saying: Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham on Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon State will make its first road trip of the Pac-12 season on Saturday when...
Ex-Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews says his 'playing days are over'
Former Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams linebacker Clay Matthews is retiring, he revealed in an interview with Packers Wire. Matthews, who entered the NFL as a first-round pick out of USC in 2009, has not played with a team since the 2019 season. There was some buzz in 2021 about him returning to the Packers, but nothing ever came to fruition.
Georgia Tech coaching candidates: Two names 'make the most sense,' Bronco Mendenhall 'ready to get back in'
Georgia Tech might have numerous options to choose from when it comes to the football team’s next head coach. After Geoff Collins was fired, ESPN’s Pete Thamel named a couple of candidates that made the most sense for the Yellow Jackets while naming two others to keep a keen eye on. Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien currently make the most sense, according to Thamel.
Shedeur Sanders NIL deal: Deion Sanders' son, Jackson State QB supports HBCU fund with BBQ sauce
Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, is furthering his presence in the name, image and likeness (NIL) marketplace with his own brand of barbecue sauce: “#2 BBQ.” For each bottle sold, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Thurgood Marshall College Fund, a non-profit organization that supports 47 Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
College football predictions for Week 5's biggest games: Alabama, Clemson on upset alert
College football predictions for Week 5's biggest games are here and the impact of Hurricane Ian has altered the way many games could be played this week in wet and soggy conditions. The unbeaten top 10 matchup featuring Clemson and NC State is one to keep an eye on Saturday night with the storm expected to pass over South Carolina during the contest. We're putting the Tigers on upset alert given last season's loss to the Wolfpack and the competitive battle expected at Memorial Stadium this weekend.
What Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game against Texas Tech
This is what Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game against Texas Tech on Saturday, October 1, 2022. On his play against OU... "I tried to play my butt off every week, it's just something I've tried to be a staple of just hard work and playing hard. I feel like in and out every week I try to play hard not just against OU, just against everybody."
ESPN FPI predicts final eight games of USC’s season
USC had its toughest test of the young season on Saturday against Oregon State. The Trojans trailed for the first time all year, had just three points at the end of three quarters and left control of the game with their defense, which had been a question mark entering the season.
Daily Delivery: An annoying PA announcer, strobe lights, and a feisty yell leader ... wow Oklahoma
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Now that Kansas State has won at Oklahoma, Fitz has some thoughts about how the game was managed by the University of Oklahoma. From an annoying public address announcer who was still talking with the quarterback under center to a strobe effect that was used too often and also when players were on the field to an OU yell leader stepping forward to talk trash to K-State quarterback Adrian Martinez after his 55-yard run, someone at OU needs to held accountable for the chaos of the game production.
UNC Defense Holds Players-Only Meeting
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- After North Carolina was gashed for 576 total yards and 45 points in its loss to Notre Dame, the UNC defense held a players-only meeting on Sunday before practice. "We had a defensive meeting -- just players -- and we talked about what happened, and I...
WATCH: 4-star WR Tyler Williams commits to Georgia
4-star WR Tyler Williams announced his college commitment LIVE on 247Sports to the Georgia Bulldogs. The Class of 2023 wide receiver from Lakeland, Florida is the No. 182 ranked player in Top247.
Jack McCaffery, the youngest son of Fran McCaffery, ranked No. 51 in 247Sports initial 2025 rankings
Iowa City West 2025 forward Jack McCaffery is the youngest son of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery and is entering his sophomore season at West High. McCaffery is also one of the top sophomores in the country and in 247Sports' initial rankings for the 2025 class, McCaffery is listed as the No. 51 overall prospect in the country and the No. 14 small forward. He is tabbed as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Iowa.
Adrian Martinez's 55-yard run: The All-22 View Tells the Story
Editor's Note: OUInsider, 247Sports' Oklahoma site, offered this breakdown of the key play from Saturday's Kansas State vs. Oklahoma game, a 41-34 K-State victory. With less than three minutes remaining, Oklahoma trailed Kansas State 34-27, but the Sooner defense had the opportunity to get off the field and force a Wildcat punt. All they had to do was prevent a conversion on third-and-16, but K-State quarterback Adrian Martinez scrambled for 52 yards to ice the game. Parker Thune takes you up top at Owen Field and points out why Kansas State's play call worked to perfection.
Scouting take: What 5-star David Hicks brings to Texas A&M's class
Five-star defensive lineman David Hicks gave Texas A&M's 2023 recruiting class a massive boost Wednesday afternoon, when the Katy (Texas) Paetow standout announced his commitment to the Aggies. Ranked as the nation's No. 1 defensive lineman in the Top247, Hicks represents the 12th commitment for Texas A&M and the highest-ranked in a class already inside the top 20 of the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings with the stretch run still ahead.
Horns247 staff predictions: Texas vs. West Virginia
CHIP BROWN — SEASON RECORD: 3-1 This is a critical week for the Longhorns to establish an identity on both sides of the ball, because West Virginia might be the easiest game left on Texas' schedule. The defense needs to get back to swarming the football after getting away...
Maryland Football: Latest on Taulia Tagovailoa, Rakim Jarrett Injuries | Post-Michigan Mood | Script Time
The mood of a team after a loss often defines its maturity, and that’s exactly what head coach Mike Locksley noticed after Maryland football’s 34-27 loss at No. 4 Michigan Saturday. “A loss is a loss,” Locksley said. “To me, the thing that I like best is the...
Big Ten's pursuit of Oregon, Stanford, Washington and Cal could collapse Pac-12, per report
The Big Ten Conference's pursuit of Oregon, Stanford, Washington and Cal could collapse the Pac-12, industry sources have told CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd this week. There's fear that another round of potential expansion punctuated by monetary gain through annual revenue would gut the conference out West and lead to it dissolving in the future.
