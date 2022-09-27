ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Vols WR commit '110% Tennessee' after first gameday experience on Rocky Top

Tennessee wide receiver commit Nathan Leacock felt comfortable enough with his relationships on Rocky Top to choose the Vols back on July 22 despite never taking in a game. Leacock took an official visit to Knoxville on June 24 which proved to sell him on the program, but in returning to Knoxville on Saturday for Tennessee’s annual rivalry game against Florida, the four-star receiver is even more confident in his decision despite schools still trying to recruit him.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Clemson's Dabo Swinney takes issue with ACC schedule, non-conference criticisms

Clemson plays host to NC State on Saturday night in a clash of top-10 unbeatens, a game that shows the challenges of this season's schedule for the Tigers, according to Tigers coach Dabo Swinney. Even with College GameDay in town for the matchup to potentially decide the ACC Atlantic, Swinney took issue this week with a question centered around his team's slate overall.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Nebraska makes 2024 in-state offer

As an assistant Mickey Joseph said when he arrived he wanted to recruit Nebraska hard and now as the interim coach for the Huskers he's made the most recent in-state offer, making a verbal tender to Omaha Central offensive lineman Caleb Pyfrom. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman announced the offer on...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrell Jackson
Person
Mario Cristobal
247Sports

Ex-Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews says his 'playing days are over'

Former Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams linebacker Clay Matthews is retiring, he revealed in an interview with Packers Wire. Matthews, who entered the NFL as a first-round pick out of USC in 2009, has not played with a team since the 2019 season. There was some buzz in 2021 about him returning to the Packers, but nothing ever came to fruition.
GREEN BAY, WI
247Sports

Georgia Tech coaching candidates: Two names 'make the most sense,' Bronco Mendenhall 'ready to get back in'

Georgia Tech might have numerous options to choose from when it comes to the football team’s next head coach. After Geoff Collins was fired, ESPN’s Pete Thamel named a couple of candidates that made the most sense for the Yellow Jackets while naming two others to keep a keen eye on. Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien currently make the most sense, according to Thamel.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Shedeur Sanders NIL deal: Deion Sanders' son, Jackson State QB supports HBCU fund with BBQ sauce

Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, is furthering his presence in the name, image and likeness (NIL) marketplace with his own brand of barbecue sauce: “#2 BBQ.” For each bottle sold, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Thurgood Marshall College Fund, a non-profit organization that supports 47 Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pff#Miami Hurricanes Football#Grading#American Football#College Football#Pff Grades#Pro Football Focus#Texas A M#Acc
247Sports

College football predictions for Week 5's biggest games: Alabama, Clemson on upset alert

College football predictions for Week 5's biggest games are here and the impact of Hurricane Ian has altered the way many games could be played this week in wet and soggy conditions. The unbeaten top 10 matchup featuring Clemson and NC State is one to keep an eye on Saturday night with the storm expected to pass over South Carolina during the contest. We're putting the Tigers on upset alert given last season's loss to the Wolfpack and the competitive battle expected at Memorial Stadium this weekend.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

ESPN FPI predicts final eight games of USC’s season

USC had its toughest test of the young season on Saturday against Oregon State. The Trojans trailed for the first time all year, had just three points at the end of three quarters and left control of the game with their defense, which had been a question mark entering the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Daily Delivery: An annoying PA announcer, strobe lights, and a feisty yell leader ... wow Oklahoma

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Now that Kansas State has won at Oklahoma, Fitz has some thoughts about how the game was managed by the University of Oklahoma. From an annoying public address announcer who was still talking with the quarterback under center to a strobe effect that was used too often and also when players were on the field to an OU yell leader stepping forward to talk trash to K-State quarterback Adrian Martinez after his 55-yard run, someone at OU needs to held accountable for the chaos of the game production.
NORMAN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

UNC Defense Holds Players-Only Meeting

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- After North Carolina was gashed for 576 total yards and 45 points in its loss to Notre Dame, the UNC defense held a players-only meeting on Sunday before practice. "We had a defensive meeting -- just players -- and we talked about what happened, and I...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Jack McCaffery, the youngest son of Fran McCaffery, ranked No. 51 in 247Sports initial 2025 rankings

Iowa City West 2025 forward Jack McCaffery is the youngest son of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery and is entering his sophomore season at West High. McCaffery is also one of the top sophomores in the country and in 247Sports' initial rankings for the 2025 class, McCaffery is listed as the No. 51 overall prospect in the country and the No. 14 small forward. He is tabbed as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Iowa.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Adrian Martinez's 55-yard run: The All-22 View Tells the Story

Editor's Note: OUInsider, 247Sports' Oklahoma site, offered this breakdown of the key play from Saturday's Kansas State vs. Oklahoma game, a 41-34 K-State victory. With less than three minutes remaining, Oklahoma trailed Kansas State 34-27, but the Sooner defense had the opportunity to get off the field and force a Wildcat punt. All they had to do was prevent a conversion on third-and-16, but K-State quarterback Adrian Martinez scrambled for 52 yards to ice the game. Parker Thune takes you up top at Owen Field and points out why Kansas State's play call worked to perfection.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Scouting take: What 5-star David Hicks brings to Texas A&M's class

Five-star defensive lineman David Hicks gave Texas A&M's 2023 recruiting class a massive boost Wednesday afternoon, when the Katy (Texas) Paetow standout announced his commitment to the Aggies. Ranked as the nation's No. 1 defensive lineman in the Top247, Hicks represents the 12th commitment for Texas A&M and the highest-ranked in a class already inside the top 20 of the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings with the stretch run still ahead.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Horns247 staff predictions: Texas vs. West Virginia

CHIP BROWN — SEASON RECORD: 3-1 This is a critical week for the Longhorns to establish an identity on both sides of the ball, because West Virginia might be the easiest game left on Texas' schedule. The defense needs to get back to swarming the football after getting away...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

247Sports

53K+
Followers
377K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy