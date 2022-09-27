Kenny Golladay plays plenty of snaps without getting a catch as Giants’ offense sputters in loss to Cowboys; Sterling Shepard carted off late with knee injury

Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup won't make return from ACL tear vs. New York Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Michael Gallup's return to the Dallas Cowboys' lineup will have to wait one more week. Gallup will be inactive for the Monday night game vs. the New York Giants, the team announced, despite a full week of practice as he returns from a torn ACL in his left knee suffered in January. Gallup was listed as questionable and has gone through two full-padded practices the past two weeks.
Cowboys at Giants: Ezekiel Elliott vs. Saquon Barkley - 3 Keys in Week 3
The Dallas Cowboys have their first divisional matchup of the season in Week 3, facing off against the rival New York Giants.
Giants tried to trade Kenny Golladay, were willing to take on 'significant chunk' of salary: Report
According to NFL insider Albert Breer, the Giants tried to trade Kenny Golladay before roster cutdowns, and were willing to take on a significant amount of his salary.
New York Giants: 4 takeaways from Week 3 loss vs. Cowboys
The New York Giants lost for the first time in the 2022 NFL season after dropping their Week 3 assignment to the Dallas Cowboys, 23-16, at MetLife Stadium. Here are some takeaways from the Giants’ Week 3 loss. The 2-1 Giants were attempting to achieve their first 3-0 start...
RELATED PEOPLE
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts ‘never leaves’ the NovaCare Complex, and it’s led to ‘impressive’ start
PHILADELPHIA – Last Friday, around 4 p.m., Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen was walking through the NovaCare Complex, having just finished the final details on a game plan for the Washington Commanders. Fridays are usually when players and coaches, their preparation done, leave early to spend time with families or to get some time away before the game.
Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo gets surprise role — for at least 1 game
TORONTO — When Aaron Boone created Wednesday’s Yankees lineup, Anthony Rizzo was there. When Boone decided who was going to sit in the team’s first meaningless game of the year after they clinched the No. 2 seed in the American League and the East division title, Rizzo was there.
Giants draft bust sparks Dolphins-Bengals war of words
Let the trash-talking begin. Former New York Giants first-round draft pick Eli Apple is the center of attention ahead of the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins. Why, you ask?. It goes back to last season, when Apple trash-talked the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of...
New York Giants lose Sterling Shepard to torn ACL: 3 wide receiver options for the team
The New York Giants’ wide receiver situation took yet another turn in Monday night’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Veteran
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yankees playoff tickets open at crazy expensive prices | How to get Yankees playoff tickets online
The Yankees, after watching a 15 ½-game cushion in July swindle to a 3 ½ lead by early September, cliched the American League East on Tuesday and are headed to the playoffs. Fans who want to watch Aaron Judge, manager Aaron Boone and pitcher Gerrit Cole play October baseball can do so in person via secondary ticket markets like StubHub, Vivid Seats, TicketSmarter and Ticketmaster. According to Vivid Seats, tickets to Game 1 of the Yankees’ ALDS series –– which is set to begin on Tuesday, Oct. 11 –– range from $113 to an absurd $11,018. The Yankees’ playoff opponent is currently unknown.
Ex-Giants quarterback has ‘makeup’ of top QB, but Eagles should see Dak Prescott Week 6
One person’s trash is another person’s treasure. Former Giants practice squad quarterback Cooper Rush improved to 3-0 as a starter for the Cowboys following Dallas’ 23-16 win over New York on Monday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. Rush filled in for the second week in a row...
Around the NFC East in Week 3
Commanders 1-2 Eagles show they are Best in the division, beat Commanders 24-8 Brandon Graham was a stud Sunday, repeatedly pressuring Carson Wentz, registering 6 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 5 quarterback hits, 2 tackles for a loss, 1 pass breakup, and 1 forced fumble. What a HUGE day! No surprise, Graham was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week. The Eagles accumulated nine sacks and 17 QB hits against what was thought to be a stronger Commanders’ offensive line.
Mets outfielder injury update isn’t very encouraging
It’s not looking great for Starling Marte. Marte was diagnosed earlier this month with a broken middle finger on his right hand and landed on the injured list after getting hit by a pitch from Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller on Sept. 6.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Daniel Jones’ performance Monday vs. Cowboys gave Giants’ new regime something to think about
If you did not watch the game, you would have no clue about Daniel Jones’ performance Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys. The stats, in this case, lied. The story told by the box score during the Giants’ 23-16 loss at MetLife Stadium was false. Jones only completed...
Ex-Giants coach has to break in new Patriots starting quarterback
The Patriots need to act quick. Starting quarterback Mac Jones is dealing with a severe high-ankle sprain, and New England is set to visit a 2-1 Green Bay Packers team on Sunday. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So it’s time for a former New York Giants head...
Giants’ list of injuries grows again: Jihad Ward, Cor’Dale Flott projections aren’t promising
The Giants’ list of walking wounded continued to grow Wednesday when outside linebacker Jihad Ward and rookie cornerback Cor’Dale Flott were added to the injury report. Ward has a knee injury and Flott was sidelined by a calf injury. Both players were listed as “did not practice,” which were projections because the Giants only conducted a light walk-through session in an effort to recover physically from Monday night’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
Mets face important pitching decision in the playoffs
New York Mets manager Buck Showalter has a big one to make about his pitching staff before the MLB playoffs. The top of his rotation is a lock with Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom set to lead the way as co-aces (assuming both stay healthy). BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
Yankees to use Low-A ballpark as Hurricane Ian shelter for employees
The New York Yankees are doing what they can to help their employees all the way down in Florida. Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida on Wednesday. According to the Tampa Bay Times, mor ethan 200,000 power outages have already been reported in the Tampa Bay area. BUY YANKEES...
NJ.com
NJ
222K+
Followers
124K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 1